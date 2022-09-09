Read full article on original website
Larry Fedora will not return to USFL's New Orleans Breakers next season
One of the United States Football League’s head coaches from this past season will not be turning for 2023. New Orleans Breakers coach Larry Fedora will not be returning to the team for next season, the USFL announced Tuesday. It is unclear what the next step is for Fedora.
