Lamar County Head Start Celebrates Grandparents
Lamar County Head Start held a brunch recently for their Grandparents and other special guests to celebrate Grandparents’ Day. Students took pictures with their special guests and made a picture frame together for a special keepsake.
Hopkins County Chamber Connection – Sept. 21
Tickets for this year’s 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, will go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the Chamber of Commerce office, local banks and online!. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28. You can purchase them at Alliance Bank...
Two Dead In Hopkins County Crash
Authorities have identified the two people killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-30 in Hopkins County at about 7:40 Saturday morning. Investigators say Celecia Jeffrey and Keyara Wade, both 22 and from Sulphur Springs, were westbound when their car left the road, struck a tree, and caught fire. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
COVID Shots Available In Sulphur Springs
NetHealth will have Moderna and Pfizer Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters available this week in Sulphur Springs and regular Adult and Pediatric vaccines and boosters. This week will be the last COVID vaccine clinic this year provided by NetHealth at Christus Mother Frances-Sulphur Springs, located at 100 Medical Circle. You may walk in daily from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm; no appointment is necessary.
Three Charged With Insurance Fraud, Organized Crime
Three suspects are in custody in Hopkins County in a case of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Insurance Fraud. It involved a $115,000 pickup that the owner could no longer afford. He had reported it stolen, and officials found it the next day in Paris, destroyed by fire, except for the tires and the wheels. Further investigation led to the arrests of Matthew Lynn Snyder (Mugshot not available) and Jerry Wayne Hill, Jr. They also charged Charles Ray ‘Butch’ Potts, Jr., and he was already in jail on an unrelated charge.
Healthcare Express Donates Children’s Books to Shelby Peeples’ Classroom
Urgent Care services provider HealthCARE Express donates children’s book, A Bad Case of the Stripes, to Shelby Peeples’ classroom at Justiss Elementary School. HealthCARE Express hosted a contest inviting area teachers to nominate their favorite children’s book to be entered to win a set of books for the students in their class. Educator Shelby Peeples won the Paris area contest, and her students each received a copy of the book and her class a reading party.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs News
NetHealth will have both Moderna and Pfizer Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters and regular Adult and Pediatric vaccines and boosters available this week. In addition, this week (September 19-23) will be our last COVID vaccine clinic this year provided by NetHealth. The vaccine clinic is at 100 Medical Circle in Sulphur Springs. You may walk in daily from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm; no appointment is necessary.
Juvenile Justice Expert Appearing In Paris
Paris native Travis Wortham, Jr., often referred to as a pioneer in juvenile justice, returns home to share insight into his first book, “Creating Monsters or Raising Champions, What’s Wrong Wif Deez Kids.” It will be on Saturday, Sep 24, from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at the Paris Public Library, 326 South Main Street. You can visit with the author, hear about the book and purchase an autographed copy of his book.
Sulphur Springs ISD Town Hall Meeting
Sulphur Springs ISD will hold a Town Hall meeting this evening at 7:00 in the Boardroom. School officials and board members will explain the upcoming $81 million bond election. Topics will include the use of the money, why they need the projects, and the effect on property taxes for residents and businesses in the school district.
Ladonia Police Department Out Of Business
Ladonia PD Chief Howard Day has announced on the department’s Facebook page that it is closing. The department had three volunteer officers and a $5,000 yearly budget. Ladonia has a population of 752 and is located in southeastern Fannin County. Ladonia Police Department ·. It has been our honor...
Sulphur Springs Code Enforcement Investigating Illegal Dumping
Sulphur Springs Police is investigating after someone illegally dumped a lot of construction materials along the side of Holiday Drive. Those materials included padding, carpeting, drink bottles, paint cans, wood, and other trash in more than a dozen large black plastic bags. Anyone with information should call Code Enforcement Officer Jason Ames at the Police Department.
49th Christmas Joys Holiday Program
The month of October is knocking on the door, which means the annual Extension holiday program, “Christmas Joys,” is not far behind! Formerly known as “Christmas Show and Tell,” my predecessor, Janie Crump, started this program, and I have continued the legend. It is a highlight of the year for many people. It is an entertaining program, but for me, it kicks off the holiday season!
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Sulphur Springs Police conducted a traffic stop and became suspicious of the driver, 18-year-old Mark Douglas Kelly, because of the officer’s answers concerning his travel plans and his extreme nervousness. A records check showed that Kelly had a warrant for Violation of the Probation for Indecency with a Child by Exposure, and they arrested him. His bond is $250,000.
Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Sep 20)
Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 500-block of W. Sherman at 3:55 Monday afternoon for displaying expired registration. One of the occupants identified themselves by giving a false name. Officers later identified Jerome Everidge Tennon, 37, of Paris, who had felony warrants out of Lamar County. One warrant charged Tennon with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than one gram; the other was a probation violation warrant on possession of a held substance conviction. They booked Tennon and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.
Paris Police Report For Monday (Sep 19)
Paris Police met with the victim of fraud in the 600-block of Clarksville at 10:43 Friday morning. Someone had cashed two checks on their account totaling over $7,900. The incidents are under investigation. Rachel Barlow (West) Friday night at 10:00, Paris Police met with a person in the lobby of...
Silver Alert for Missing Caddo Mills Man
Caddo Mills Police are searching for a missing man last seen at about 10:19 Monday morning. Eighty-four-year-old Alvin Dison was last seen at 10:19 Monday morning. He’s 5 foot 8 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has gray hair, and brown eyes. Dison was last seen wearing a gray fedora, blue plaid shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.
