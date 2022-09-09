Read full article on original website
New York State Politician Says Raccoons Keep Breaking In and Crapping on Flag
It appears we have some very unpatriotic wildlife in New York. A politician from a county in New York state claims that some curious raccoons have entered his home on three separate occasions in recent weeks. WHEC says that the hungry animals have targeted the legislator's home, and have eaten his food, and gone through his personal belongings.
Town Library Hosting Special Give Back Opportunity for Animals
You can support beloved animals and learn more about the adoption process. There are so many animals in the Hudson Valley that are in need of a loving home and it seems like the issue gets worse and worse. The Beekman Library is a very cute library and they are trying to bring some awareness to the issue by hosting a special give back opportunity.
