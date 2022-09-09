Read full article on original website
Mt. Vernon under city-wide boil order
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the City of Mount Vernon say they are issuing a city-wide boil order. This comes after city leaders say their “water system recently violated a drinking water standard.”. Officials say this happened due to high levels of turbidity, which means there’s an...
KHRC approves Churchill Downs’ purchase of Ellis Park
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission approved Churchill Downs’ purchase of Ellis Park during a special meeting Tuesday morning. One of the commissioners said this is “a tremendous economic enhancement for the state of Kentucky.”. Churchill Downs Incorporated announced last Thursday that it purchased Ellis...
2022 Shepard Lecture Series to host evening with 4 Ind. Appellate Judges
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Evansville Bar Association and Evansville Bar Foundation will welcome four judges of the Court of Appeals of Indiana to Evansville. According to a press release, the group will be sharing the court’s 131-year story with the public. The Honorable Randall T. Shepard, former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Indiana, will be joined by Judge Melissa S. May, Judge Elaine Brown, and Judge Leanna K. Weissmann for the event.
Hopkins Co. teacher named Ky. Elementary Teacher of the Year
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kelly Gates, a fifth grade teacher at Pride Elementary in Hopkins County Schools, was named Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the Year Tuesday. Gates was in Frankfort for the announcement, which was on Gov. Beshear’s Facebook page. She was recognized for her years of teaching, and one...
Mount Carmel football showing dominance on both sides of the ball
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - The Mount Carmel football team has kicked off the 2022 season in dominant fashion, opening with a 4-0 record to start the year. The Golden Aces are scoring 55 points per game and allowing only eight points per game on the other side of the ball, all while playing the first three games on the road.
Mt. Vernon Officer arrested after crash at scene of shooting
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Mt. Vernon Police Officer under investigation after troopers say he crashed while responding to the scene of a shooting, has been booked in jail and released on bond. Troopers say the crash happened when police responded in August to the the shooting of Herbert...
Man accused in death of baby asks to go to the funeral
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - The man facing charges in the death of his 10-month-old baby had his initial hearing Monday. 26-year-old Devin Morrison was advised of his charges and possible penalties. He’s charged with neglect of a dependent causing death. State Police say his daughter, Naiarii Kaczmarek, died...
Tri-State woman sharing concerns after issues with solar company
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Pam Negron and her husband decided to go solar back in March, trading in traditional energy for panels on her roof. Negron says the plan was to go through Pink Energy, based out of North Carolina, to get a loan so they could get a new roof, as well as panels installed.
