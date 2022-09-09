ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

iPhone Makers' League Could Get A New Entrant In Indian Conglomerate

By Bhavik Nair
Benzinga
Benzinga
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CTnkE_0hoQayls00

Indian conglomerate Tata Group, which produces everything from salt to software, is reportedly in talks with Taiwan’s Wistron Corporation to establish an electronics manufacturing joint venture in India with the goal of assembling iPhones there.

What Happened: The discussions with Wistron Corp are intended at making Tata a force in technology manufacturing, and the group wants to leverage the Taiwanese company’s expertise in product development, supply chain and assembly, Bloomberg reported citing sources.

The plan could involve Tata buying equity in Wistron’s India operations or the companies could build a new assembly plant, reported Bloomberg, citing sources. The report also said that it wasn’t immediately clear if Apple Inc. AAPL was aware of the talks.

The news comes at a time when Apple is aiming to diversify its production away from China and deepen its supply chain in India, it said.

Why It Matters: An Indian group building iPhones would be a huge boost for the country’s manufacturing sector as it would help in attracting more business from similar companies that are looking to reduce their dependence on China.

The Tata Group, Wistron Corp. and Apple did not immediately respond to an email seeking comments.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Yet Another Blow For Amazon As Marketplace Funding Dries Up

The funding for Amazon.com Inc AMZN marketplace sellers dried up as e-commerce growth has stalled. In 2021, investors poured over $12 billion into acquisition start-ups or aggregators focused on buying Amazon marketplace sellers following the significant behavioral shift during Covid lockdowns, the Financial Times reported. Amazon aggregators or roll-ups buy...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Apple Stock Jumped 1.5% On Tuesday While Markets Tumbled

Apple Inc AAPL shares jumped 1.5% on Tuesday after the Cupertino-based company said it would raise App Store prices in Europe. "As early as October 5, 2022, prices of apps and in-app purchases (excluding auto-renewable subscriptions) on the App Store will increase in Chile, Egypt, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Poland, South Korea, Sweden, Vietnam, and all territories that use the euro currency," Apple said in a blog post.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Smart Phone#Linus Business#Ios#Wistron Corporation#Taiwanese#Apple Inc#Aapl#The Tata Group#Wistron Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Country
China
Benzinga

Bill Clinton Says NATO Delayed Vladimir Putin's Invasion Of Ukraine: 'This Crisis Might Have Occurred Even Sooner'

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton rejected claims that Russia invaded Ukraine due to the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) that began during his presidency. What Happened: “You’re wrong,” Clinton said in response to a question regarding the critics' view during an appearance on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS.”...
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

This State Will Ban Pet CBD & Hemp, Supreme Court Gets Involved In Marijuana Legalization Initiatives

This State Plans To Ban Sales Of Pet CBD & Hemp Products. As of November 1, the sale of CBD and hemp-derived products for pets will be banned, reported Idaho News. These products are considered illegal by the Idaho State of Agriculture (ISDA), even though they contain no THC and are third-party tested, said Jennifer Willett, the owner of pet supply store Bark N' Purr.
IDAHO STATE
Benzinga

GTA 6 Leaked, This Time With Actual Gameplay

GTA 6 is trending again on Twitter and most people thought its fake, but this time a user called teapotuberhacker on GTAForums leaked 90+ development videos stating “Here are 90 footage/clips from GTA 6. Its possible i could leak more data soon, GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets, GTA 6 testing build. ”.
VIDEO GAMES
Benzinga

Bill Gates Doesn't Want To Be Rich Anymore: 'I Will Move Down And Eventually Off Of The List Of The World's Richest People'

While Bill Gates may best be known as the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation MSFT, he has been gaining prominence through the years for his philanthropy, opening the doors to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000. Since then, the foundation has doled out more than $79 billion to fund healthcare and education initiatives, among others.
CHARITIES
Benzinga

Russian Convicts Get Pulled Into Putin's Ukraine War With Ultimatum: 'If You Decide It's Not For You, We Execute You'

A Russian mercenary group associated with President Vladimir Putin is asking prisoners to fight on Ukraine's battlefront as Moscow suffers heavy setbacks. What Happened: Wagner Group, a Russian private military company linked to atrocities in different parts of the world, is chasing over 1,500 convicted felons to join Russia's war in Ukraine, but many are refusing to join, according to a senior anonymous U.S. official.
POLITICS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
85K+
Followers
167K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy