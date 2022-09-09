BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting on Hundred Oaks Avenue on Sunday morning. The police say they responded to a call about subjects in two vehicles shooting at each other in the 3600 block of Hundred Oaks Avenue. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

