Sweating plumbing pipes caused Monday night house fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Monday night house fire sparked by sweating plumbing pipes was extinguished quickly by St. George Fire Department. The fire department said there were no injuries from the fire. Crews arrived at 8:20 p.m. Monday night at the 7200 block of Members Place. Flames...
BRFD respond to 2nd vacant house fire caused by arson
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) is investigating its second case of arson this week as a vacant home on North Acadian East was set on fire Sunday morning. BRFD says they responded to the 900 block of North Acadian East at 4:13 a.m....
BRPD investigating after one hurt in shooting on Yorkshire St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 7000 block of Yorkshire St. BRPD said that one person was shot and their injuries are not considered life-threatening. Emergency responders confirmed that one person was transported to a local hospital. The...
Baton Rouge parking lot fight takes turn for worse, multiple shots fired
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- A 20-year-old Baton Rouge man is facing a charge of attempted murder after firing multiple gunshots at a man he was fighting with, authorities say. Public records identify Samuel Quinn as the suspected gunman who fired the shots in question on Monday, September 19. According to...
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Winbourne Avenue
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Tuesday (September 20) evening crash on Winbourne Avenue. The incident occurred around 6:18 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is no word on the extent of the wounded person’s injuries....
Vehicle overturned, at least one injured in Louise Street crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person has been injured in a Monday, September 19 crash on Louise Street near the intersection of Braddock Street and McCalop Street. The incident occurred around 1:50 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. Officials add that...
Baton Rouge officials respond to shooting on Sherwood Commons Blvd, at least 1 dead
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials responded to a reported shooting at Sherwood Place Apartments on Sherwood Commons Boulevard Tuesday (September 20) evening that left one man dead. Officials told BRProud it was around 7:30 p.m. when they were called to the scene. At this time there is a...
Baker PD responds to deadly double shooting on Chamberlain Ave.
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baker Police Department responded to a shooting around 10 p.m. on Monday, September 19. Upon arrival, Baker PD found that two men were shot and killed on Chamberlain Ave. Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn confirmed that “the overnight shooting started because of a disagreement...
Aspiring model from Baton Rouge paralyzed after fatal Virginia crash
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (BRPROUD) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on Sept. 8 that killed two people and left an aspiring model from Baton Rouge paralyzed. According to VSP, officers responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. along I-66 in Fauquier County. Authorities said...
Traffic Update: No injuries in crash along Coursey Blvd near Hickory Ridge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are responding to a Monday (September 19) evening crash on Coursey Boulevard near the intersection of Millwood Drive and Hickory Ridge Boulevard. The incident occurred around 5:15 p.m. and deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are at the...
Baton Rouge Police respond to reported shooting on Florida Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting was reported Monday (September 19) night within the 1700 block of Florida Street, authorities say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), officers responded to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. Other sources say it does not appear anyone was injured...
Motorcyclist airlifted in serious condition after crash on Stoney Point Burch Rd.
PRIDE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and EMS were called to the scene of a motorcycle accident on Stoney Point Burch Rd. The accident happened just before 11 a.m. on Monday, September 19. According to emergency responders, one person was transported via AirMed to...
2 arrested in Hundred Oaks Avenue shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting on Hundred Oaks Avenue on Sunday morning. The police say they responded to a call about subjects in two vehicles shooting at each other in the 3600 block of Hundred Oaks Avenue. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Coca-Cola truck ends up in ditch, school bus ‘immobilized’ in Central
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Central Police Department was called to a crash involving a school bus and Coca-Cola truck. The crash took place around 6:35 a.m. near the Ochsner Health Center located at 11424 Sullivan Rd. Central PD said the truck ended up in a ditch and the...
Louisiana State Police: Every 4 hours a person or vehicle is hit by a train
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to recent statistics shared by Louisiana State Police (LSP), last year, a total of 23 crashes involving trains occurred within the state. Sadly, these collisions resulted in 13 fatalities and ten injuries. LSP shared the above data in connection with National Rail Safety...
Arrest made in Alvin Dark Avenue shooting injuring one woman
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man wanted in connection to an August shooting on Alvin Dark Avenue that left one woman hurt was arrested. The suspect was identified by the Baton Rouge Police Department as Robert Lee III, 36, of Denham Springs. Arrest documents said on the day...
EBRSO remembers K9 who lost battle with cancer
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – K9 Liza recently passed away at the age of 10. The Dutch Shepherd was a member of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office for five years. K9 Liza had a distinguished career serving alongside Lt Verner Budd in Explosive Detection. The EBRSO K9...
George’s under Perkins Road Overpass recently sold
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Plans are in the works after George’s restaurant located under the Perkins Road Overpass was recently sold for $540,000. The former restaurant located at 2943 Perkins Road was bought by real estate agent Benjamin Stalter through WS Holdings LLC. Stalter told the Baton Rouge Business Report that he and his partner have yet to finalize their plans for the building.
Beautifying Baton Rouge: EBR officials teach citizens how to tackle blight
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Efforts to improve various aspects of the capital area’s environment and ambiance have been underway for years, and this fall they continue with a City-Parish sponsored Blight Boot Camp for citizens. EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is encouraging locals to attend the course,...
Suspects crash vehicle during police pursuit; one killed, several others wounded
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Suspects who led authorities on a Monday (September 19) afternoon police pursuit in north Baton Rouge crashed their vehicle in an incident that resulted in one person’s death and left others wounded, police say. The incident occurred shortly before 2:30 p.m. near North...
