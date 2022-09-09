(Clarinda) -- A Page County citizen group has filed a pleading in the Iowa District Court for Page County alleging "undue influence in the wind energy ordinance battle." In a press release from the Shearer Law Office, officials with the law firm serving as co-counsel for the group state that, among other things, the petition requests granting a temporary restraining order against the Page County Board of Supervisors. If granted, officials say the order would restrict the board from moving forward with any decisions arising from County Ordinance 2019-2 passed in October 2019, which would include items pertaining to the recently approved "Shenandoah Hills" wind project proposed by Invenergy, a Chicago-based energy company.

PAGE COUNTY, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO