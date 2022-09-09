Read full article on original website
Council Bluffs man arrested on multiple charges in Red Oak
(Red Oak) -- A Council Bluffs man was arrested in Red Oak early Tuesday morning. The Red Oak Police Department says 48-year-old Alan Scott Desantiago was arrested shortly after 1:40 a.m. for driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and operating while intoxicated 1st offense. Authorities say Desantiago's arrest comes after officers conducted a traffic stop near Highway 48 and Ratliff Road.
Shenandoah woman booked on pair of charges
(Clarinda) -- A Shenandoah woman is in custody for multiple charges following her arrest Friday. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 34-year-old Jennifer Rose Elliott was arrested for interference with officials acts while deputies were attempting to serve a court order at Elliott's residence in Shenandoah. Additionally, after Elliott was taken to the Page County Jail, authorities say Elliott assaulted a jailer during the booking process and was charged with assault on persons in certain occupations.
Rural Clarinda man arrested for OWI
(Clarinda) -- A suspect is in custody on OWI charges following their Thursday arrest. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 54-year-old Jeffrey Darrell Gray of rural Clarinda was arrested for operating while intoxicated 2nd offense. Authorities say Gray's arrest stems from an investigation into a traffic stop near the intersection of 250th Street and Highway 71.
Shenandoah man booked on Page County warrant
(Clarinda) -- A Shenandoah man is in custody following his arrest last week. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 18-year-old Clayton Michael Kenne Tillman was arrested Tuesday on a Page County warrant for violation of probation stemming from the original charge of a sex offender registry violation. Tillman was taken...
Texas man booked on multiple charges in Red Oak
(Red Oak) -- A Texas man was arrested in Red Oak Tuesday morning. The Red Oak Police Department says 39-year-old Blair Alder Redd of Lampasas, Texas was arrested shortly after 11:15 a.m. at 1200 East Senate Avenue in Red Oak. Authorities say Redd was charged with 3rd degree burglary, 3rd degree criminal mischief, and public intoxication.
Essex man booked for OWI
(Clarinda) -- An Essex man faces charges following his weekend arrest. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 27-year-old Kaleb Michael Kelley was arrested for operating while intoxicated 3rd offense in the 1900 block of E Avenue. Authorities say the arrest stems from an accident investigation in that area. Kelley was...
Multiple weekend arrests reported in Fremont County
(Sidney) -- The Fremont County Sheriff's Office reports several arrests from over the weekend in unrelated incidents. The Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Michelle Labbe of Riverton was arrested Friday for Assault with bodily injury. Labbe was taken to the Fremont County Jail and held on $1,000 cash or surety bond.
Shenandoah woman arrested following altercation
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah woman was arrested following an incident Saturday evening. According to the Shenandoah Police Department, authorities were dispatched to 1000 7th Ave for a physical altercation. Upon arrival, officers were advised of a female armed with a stun gun or taser. Upon investigation, 47-year-old Jennifer Archer of...
Tarkio attempted abduction under investigation
(Tarkio) – Tarkio authorities seek information regarding an alleged attempted abduction Monday afternoon. According to the Tarkio Police Department’s Facebook page, the incident occurred between 1:15 and 1:20 p.m. at the intersection of 4th and College Street. Police say two suspects in a white utility van attempted to abduct a 20-year-old female who was walking at the time. The suspects are described as either Middle Eastern or Hispanic.
Rock Port man hurt in motorcycle crash
(Tarkio) -- One person was injured in a weekend motorcycle accident in Atchison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at around midnight Saturday at Route AA just east of O Avenue, 2 miles northwest of Tarkio. Authorities say a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 49-year-old Michael Maifeld of Rock Port was eastbound when it crossed the center line, exited the north side of the roadway and entered a culvert. The motorcycle impacted the culvert embankment and came to a rest on its left side.
Juvenile injured in bike vs. vehicle accident in Council Bluffs
(Council Bluffs) -- A 9-year-old boy was injured following an accident in Council Bluffs Saturday evening. According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, officers were dispatched to Harrison Street and East Kanesville Boulevard for a personal injury accident involving a bicycle and a vehicle. According to the report, the 9-year-old...
Brad W. Davis, 66, rural Red Oak, IA
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg. Notes: Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
Page County Engineer's Office announces road closure for Tuesday
(KMAland) -- The Page County Engineer's Office has announced a road closure for Tuesday morning. According to the release, at approximately 7:00 AM on Tuesday morning, O Avenue (M63 - Stanton Road) will be closed to through traffic at the bridge south of 110th street. A detour is signed with...
Glenwood Council hears noise complaint regarding local haunted house
(Glenwood) -- Glenwood officials have heard at least one noise complaint regarding a usual fall entertainment venue. During its regular meeting last week, the Glenwood City Council heard about noise from the Hillside Haunted House on Green Street from Cheryl Evans, who lives at 701 South Vine Street. Amber Farnan is the Glenwood City Administrator. Farnan tells KMA News Evans had a pair of complaints regarding the house during its operating hours.
Page County citizen group takes board of supervisors to court over wind project, ordinance
(Clarinda) -- A Page County citizen group has filed a pleading in the Iowa District Court for Page County alleging "undue influence in the wind energy ordinance battle." In a press release from the Shearer Law Office, officials with the law firm serving as co-counsel for the group state that, among other things, the petition requests granting a temporary restraining order against the Page County Board of Supervisors. If granted, officials say the order would restrict the board from moving forward with any decisions arising from County Ordinance 2019-2 passed in October 2019, which would include items pertaining to the recently approved "Shenandoah Hills" wind project proposed by Invenergy, a Chicago-based energy company.
Sherril B. Lowman, 84, formerly Hamburg
Visitation Location: United Trinity Church - Hamburg. Memorials: Peace on Earth Ministries (POEM), POB 275, Joplin, MO 64802. Notes: Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
Gabriel James Poptanycz, 37, Independence, Missouri
Location: United Methodist Church, Westboro, Missouri. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, September 22, 2022. Visitation Start: 6:00 P.M. Visitation End: 7:00 P.M. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Gabriel Poptanycz Memorial Fund to help with final expenses. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri. Cemetery:...
Jason Johnson, age 39 of Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Lenox, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday ~ September 20, 2022. Visitation End:7PM w/family greeting friends 5 to 7. Memorials:INSTEAD OF FLOWERS, the family requests memorials be given in his name. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa. Cemetery:Cremation will follow the servcies.
Linda Heywood, 71 of Randolph, IA
Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
James "Jim" Dinville, 68, Omaha
Location:Roeder Mortuary, 11710 Standing Stone, Gretna, NE. Visitation Location:Roeder Mortuary, 11710 Standing Stone, Gretna, NE. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, September 22, 2022. Visitation Start:3 p.m. Visitation End:4 p.m. Memorials:In lieu of flowers, memorials to a charity of your choice. Funeral Home:Roeder Mortuary. Cemetery:
