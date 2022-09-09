ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
eparisextra.com

Lamar County booking report || Sept. 20, 2022

LEON, EDUARDO PASCUAL – PUBLIC INTOXICATION. BERRY, ROBERT ALLEN – ORDER RESETTING BOND/THEFT PROP <$2,500. MARRUFO, RICARDO – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONT. BALDWIN, ZADARRIUS DESHAWN – UNL CARRYING WEAPON. STEELE, ERIC DONAVAN – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ. GRIGSBY, MAUREKUS MARKELL – FTA-DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED;...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Two Dead In Hopkins County Crash

Authorities have identified the two people killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-30 in Hopkins County at about 7:40 Saturday morning. Investigators say Celecia Jeffrey and Keyara Wade, both 22 and from Sulphur Springs, were westbound when their car left the road, struck a tree, and caught fire. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Three Charged With Insurance Fraud, Organized Crime

Three suspects are in custody in Hopkins County in a case of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Insurance Fraud. It involved a $115,000 pickup that the owner could no longer afford. He had reported it stolen, and officials found it the next day in Paris, destroyed by fire, except for the tires and the wheels. Further investigation led to the arrests of Matthew Lynn Snyder (Mugshot not available) and Jerry Wayne Hill, Jr. They also charged Charles Ray ‘Butch’ Potts, Jr., and he was already in jail on an unrelated charge.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hopkins County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Hopkins County, TX
City
Ratcliff, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Sep 20)

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 500-block of W. Sherman at 3:55 Monday afternoon for displaying expired registration. One of the occupants identified themselves by giving a false name. Officers later identified Jerome Everidge Tennon, 37, of Paris, who had felony warrants out of Lamar County. One warrant charged Tennon with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than one gram; the other was a probation violation warrant on possession of a held substance conviction. They booked Tennon and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.
PARIS, TX
KSLA

Trial for woman accused of murdering expectant mother & her unborn child continues into second week in Bowie Co.

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The trial of Taylor Parker continued Tuesday, Sept. 20 in a Bowie County court. Parker is accused of killing Reagan Hancock of New Boston, Texas and removing the woman’s unborn child from her body. In 2020, Parker pretended to be pregnant and according to prosecutors, this was an effort to not lose her boyfriend, Wade Griffin. Parker’s claim apparently misled Griffin and others.
NEW BOSTON, TX
easttexasradio.com

Lamar County Head Start Celebrates Grandparents

Lamar County Head Start held a brunch recently for their Grandparents and other special guests to celebrate Grandparents’ Day. Students took pictures with their special guests and made a picture frame together for a special keepsake.
PARIS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michael Lee#County Jail
KTEN.com

Fannin County police department is out of business

LADONIA, Texas (KTEN) — It's the end of watch for the Ladonia Police Department, which means Fannin County deputies and neighboring departments will be left to fill the void. In a Facebook post on Monday, Chief Howard Day announced that his agency "is no longer in service" after three...
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
eparisextra.com

Paris police arrest report || Sept. 19, 2022

The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Bannon,Jason Christopher – UNL CARRYING WEAPON; DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED. Barlow,Rachel Luann – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSI; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic; MTA Motion To Adjudicate. Berry,Robert Allen – THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV. Collins,Stanley...
PARIS, TX
eparisextra.com

“I had a problem that he shot Jonathan Price” – stated Police Sergeant Jarred Hayes during Lucas murder trial

Hunt County hasn’t seen a high-profile court case in many years until the Shaun Lucas trial. Lucas was arrested and charged in Oct. of 2020. Hunt County hasn’t seen a high-profile court case in many years until the Shaun Lucas trial. Lucas was arrested and charged in Oct. of 2020 after he shot and killed Jonathan Price. The trial is being held in the 354th Judicial District Court with Honorable Judge Keli Aiken presiding.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Bookings

Titus County Deputies arrested 33-year-old Antonio Patino-Martinez on a warrant for Aggravated Assault of a Date, Family, or Household Member. They also charged him with Revocation of Probation on a conviction of Possession of more than one but less than four grams of a Controlled Substance. Bond is $500,000 on the assault charge, but the court denied the probation violation.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

2 Sulphur Springs residents killed in I-30 wreck

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two Sulphur Springs residents have died after their vehicle drove off I-30 and hit a tree Saturday morning. Celecia Jeffrey, 22, and Keyara Wade, 22, died at the scene, which was in Hopkins County. The wreck occurred at 7:40 a.m. According to the preliminary crash...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

COVID Shots Available In Sulphur Springs

NetHealth will have Moderna and Pfizer Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters available this week in Sulphur Springs and regular Adult and Pediatric vaccines and boosters. This week will be the last COVID vaccine clinic this year provided by NetHealth at Christus Mother Frances-Sulphur Springs, located at 100 Medical Circle. You may walk in daily from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm; no appointment is necessary.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Chamber Connection – Sept. 21

Tickets for this year’s 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, will go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the Chamber of Commerce office, local banks and online!. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28. You can purchase them at Alliance Bank...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Monday (Sep 19)

Paris Police met with the victim of fraud in the 600-block of Clarksville at 10:43 Friday morning. Someone had cashed two checks on their account totaling over $7,900. The incidents are under investigation. Rachel Barlow (West) Friday night at 10:00, Paris Police met with a person in the lobby of...
PARIS, TX
KTAL

Prosecutors: Taylor Parker’s lies did double, triple duty

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The trial of the Simms, Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and cutting her unborn baby from her womb will resume Monday in Bowie County, as the judge has ordered it to take place over four-day weeks with Fridays off. Parker,...
NEW BOSTON, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Man Jailed After Leading Cumby Police On High Speed Chase Along I-30

A 24-year-old Sulphur Springs man was jailed Saturday evening after leading Cumby Police on a high speed chase along I-30 east, according to arrest reports. Cumby Police Officer Justin Talley was alerted by dispatchers of a report received at 8:04 p.m. Sept. 17, 2022, of a white Chevrolet car traveling east on I-30 near the 109 mile marker at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was weaving in and out of traffic. Talley remained stationary after completing a traffic stop on I-30 east near mile marker 116. He reported seeing a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed along the south I-30 frontage road near exit 116. Using radar, Talley confirmed the vehicle to be traveling 109 in a 55 mile per hour speed zone, the officer alleged in arrest reports.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy