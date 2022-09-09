Read full article on original website
3rd East Texas Black Girl Magic Festival in Tyler, Texas celebrated business commerce, culture, arts, and the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Fundraiser hosted by Lone Star Harley-Davidson benefits local nonprofit Empowerment Community Development CorporationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Journey's of the Heart Child Care announces Open House is this Saturday, September 24, 2022, in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas Minority Coalition honoring Pastor Scott Solis with an Excellence in Ministry Award 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Jo Ann M. Allen reflects back on her career of 22 years with Mary Kay Cosmetics on Mary Kay Cosmetics 59 AnniversaryTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Hopkins County Chamber Connection – Sept. 21
Tickets for this year’s 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, will go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the Chamber of Commerce office, local banks and online!. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28. You can purchase them at Alliance Bank...
49th Christmas Joys Holiday Program
The month of October is knocking on the door, which means the annual Extension holiday program, “Christmas Joys,” is not far behind! Formerly known as “Christmas Show and Tell,” my predecessor, Janie Crump, started this program, and I have continued the legend. It is a highlight of the year for many people. It is an entertaining program, but for me, it kicks off the holiday season!
COVID Shots Available In Sulphur Springs
NetHealth will have Moderna and Pfizer Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters available this week in Sulphur Springs and regular Adult and Pediatric vaccines and boosters. This week will be the last COVID vaccine clinic this year provided by NetHealth at Christus Mother Frances-Sulphur Springs, located at 100 Medical Circle. You may walk in daily from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm; no appointment is necessary.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs News
NetHealth will have both Moderna and Pfizer Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters and regular Adult and Pediatric vaccines and boosters available this week. In addition, this week (September 19-23) will be our last COVID vaccine clinic this year provided by NetHealth. The vaccine clinic is at 100 Medical Circle in Sulphur Springs. You may walk in daily from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm; no appointment is necessary.
Two Dead In Hopkins County Crash
Authorities have identified the two people killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-30 in Hopkins County at about 7:40 Saturday morning. Investigators say Celecia Jeffrey and Keyara Wade, both 22 and from Sulphur Springs, were westbound when their car left the road, struck a tree, and caught fire. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Sulphur Springs ISD Town Hall Meeting
Sulphur Springs ISD will hold a Town Hall meeting this evening at 7:00 in the Boardroom. School officials and board members will explain the upcoming $81 million bond election. Topics will include the use of the money, why they need the projects, and the effect on property taxes for residents and businesses in the school district.
California Man Shares Why He’s So Happy He Moved to East Texas [VIDEO]
A man who moved with his family from California to East Texas shared some of the reasons he is so thankful they did so. We're hearing it in the headlines every single day it seems:. Californians are moving in droves to the great state of Texas. And we're seeing quite...
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Sulphur Springs Police conducted a traffic stop and became suspicious of the driver, 18-year-old Mark Douglas Kelly, because of the officer’s answers concerning his travel plans and his extreme nervousness. A records check showed that Kelly had a warrant for Violation of the Probation for Indecency with a Child by Exposure, and they arrested him. His bond is $250,000.
Three Charged With Insurance Fraud, Organized Crime
Three suspects are in custody in Hopkins County in a case of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Insurance Fraud. It involved a $115,000 pickup that the owner could no longer afford. He had reported it stolen, and officials found it the next day in Paris, destroyed by fire, except for the tires and the wheels. Further investigation led to the arrests of Matthew Lynn Snyder (Mugshot not available) and Jerry Wayne Hill, Jr. They also charged Charles Ray ‘Butch’ Potts, Jr., and he was already in jail on an unrelated charge.
Sulphur Springs Code Enforcement Investigating Illegal Dumping
Sulphur Springs Police is investigating after someone illegally dumped a lot of construction materials along the side of Holiday Drive. Those materials included padding, carpeting, drink bottles, paint cans, wood, and other trash in more than a dozen large black plastic bags. Anyone with information should call Code Enforcement Officer Jason Ames at the Police Department.
