ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Soccer-PSG considering legal action against troublemakers after Nice v Cologne violence

Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qXc1W_0hoQa3z400

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Paris St Germain are contemplating legal action after some of their supporters were involved in violent crowd trouble in Nice ahead of a Europa Conference League match between the Azurean side and Cologne on Thursday.

One of them, identified by local authorities as a member of the former Supras Auteuil supporters' group, was in a critical condition after falling off a stand.

"Paris Saint-Germain condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence committed during the match between OGC Nice and FC Cologne," PSG said in a statement on Friday.

"The Club would like to point out that the Supras Auteuil group was dissolved by a decree of 29 April 2010, are not recognised as Paris Saint-Germain supporters and are banned from entering the Parc des Princes.

"The Club reminds that it only recognises supporters' organisations that are signatories to the agreement on the rights and duties of supporters, with whom it interacts throughout the year to guarantee optimal security conditions in its stadiums and during first team travel.

"The Club is considering what action to take in the event of damage to its reputation caused by the actions of these supporters."

The kickoff of the game was delayed by almost an hour after 32 were injured, local authorities said.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pilot said plane was ‘dodgy’ prior to footballer Emiliano Sala’s fatal flight

The pilot of a plane in which footballer Emiliano Sala died described the aircraft as “dodgy” and vowed to wear his lifejacket prior to the fatal flight.An inquest in March found the Argentina-born striker died from head and chest injuries but was deeply unconscious, having been poisoned by fumes from the Piper Malibu’s faulty exhaust system, on the evening of January 21 2019.The 28-year-old player was flying from Nantes in France to Wales to join then Premier League club Cardiff City when the plane crashed in the English Channel close to Guernsey, also killing 59-year-old pilot David Ibbotson.Newly released audio...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Reuters

599K+
Followers
355K+
Post
277M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy