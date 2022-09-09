ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Sport-All soccer in England postponed to mourn Queen, cricket and rugby go ahead

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34uEVx_0hoQZwT100

Sept 9 (Reuters) - English soccer's ruling body postponed all fixtures until Monday as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth but cricket and rugby matches will go ahead as planned this weekend.

Soccer's top flight Premier League and the English Football League (EFL) had already announced they were postponing their next round of fixtures.

The queen, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Thursday aged 96.

"As a mark of respect, following the passing of Her Majesty the Queen, English football has united to postpone all football fixtures between 9-11 September," the Football Association said in a statement.

Matches in the Barclays Women's Super League and across the lower tiers of the football pyramid and grassroots football were also postponed, the FA added.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) had earlier provided guidance saying there was "no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures, or close entertainment venues during the National Mourning period".

The Premier League said a decision on postponing the fixtures was made in a meeting on Friday.

"To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend's Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening's game," it said.

All soccer fixtures in Northern Ireland this weekend were postponed

, while the Football Association of Wales said it had postponed fixtures from Sept. 9-12 at all levels of the game. Professional matches in Scottish football were also cancelled.

"The passing of the Queen, a constant in our lives for 70 years, is a profound and momentous occasion," said Neil Doncaster, Chief Executive of the Scottish Professional Football League.

"It is therefore appropriate that professional football marks this event with all possible solemnity."

CRICKET, RUGBY AND GOLF GO AHEAD

England's cricket board (ECB) said the men's test match between England and South Africa will resume at The Oval on Saturday after Friday's day two was suspended. read more

The first day had been washed out without a ball being bowled.

The ECB was exploring the possibility of extending the match to make up for losing day two but South Africafly home on Tuesday, effectively making it a three-day test. read more

Saturday's women's Twenty20 international between England and India will also go ahead in Durham.

England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) said matches and other rugby activities scheduled for the weekend would go ahead so people could come together and mourn.

"The overwhelming opinions shared so far within the game, are that teams and supporters want to come together to honour Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to be united in our grief as we express sorrow at her passing," the RFU said.

Premiership Rugby postponed two season-opening matches scheduled for Friday -- Bristol Bears v Bath Rugby and Sale Sharks v Northampton Saints -- but said its other fixtures on Saturday and Sunday would go ahead as planned.

"Prior to the start of each match, a one-minute silent tribute will take place. All players and coaches will be invited to wear black armbands," they said.

Similarly, the Rugby Football League said they took the "difficult decision" of ensuring fixtures at all levels go ahead this weekend, including the Super League elimination playoffs.

But the Welsh Rugby Union suspended all senior matches in Wales scheduled to take place between Sept. 9-11. Junior matches will go ahead, however, with clubs requested to observe two minutes' silence before all matches.

The BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth will restart on Saturday as a 54-hole event, the DP World Tour said after play was suspended late on Thursday and Friday's play was cancelled.

"It is not possible to play the full 72 holes and finish on Monday as we cannot guarantee the staff, facilities or security of the venue on Monday due to the on-going plans for the state funeral," organisers said.

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) suspended all events for two days and said they would resume on Sunday.

"However, the fixture scheduled for Musselburgh racecourse on Sunday will be cancelled as a mark of respect for the fact that the Queen's body will be lying in rest in Edinburgh," it added.

The British Boxing Board of Control postponed all its tournaments this weekend, which means Savannah Marshall's world middleweight title fight with Claressa Shields will not take place.

Sunday's Great North Run, the world's biggest half marathon with 60,000 entrants, will go ahead as planned, organisers said.

"The thousands of runners taking part are expected to raise an estimated 25 million pounds ($28.99 million) in much needed charitable donations, a fitting tribute to the Queen, who lived her life in the service of our country and its people," they said.

($1 = 0.8624 pounds)

Reporting by Manasi Pathak and Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Toby Davis and Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Rangers' match with Napoli put back 24 hours to Wednesday at 20:00 BST

Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 14 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Rangers' Champions League match with Napoli has been put back 24 hours to Wednesday at 20:00 BST, Uefa has announced. Uefa said the rescheduling was "due to the...
UEFA
BBC

A﻿re European fixtures going ahead?

BBC Sport understands Chelsea's Champions League group match against Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday will go ahead as planned. European football's governing body, Uefa, is satisfied all security needs around the game will be met. It is still unclear whether Arsenal's Europa League game against PSV Eindhoven will take place...
UEFA
ESPN

Why Chelsea fired Thomas Tuchel, hired Graham Potter after just six league games

It was assumed that the end of Roman Abramovich's ownership would be a good thing for the longevity of Chelsea managers. No English club won more than the 21 trophies amassed in 19 years of the Russian's tenure, but 13 different managers -- two of whom came back for a second stint -- rarely enjoyed any lasting comfort in the Stamford Bridge hot seat.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claressa Shields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Cricket#Test Cricket#England#Cricket Matches#English#The Football Association#The Premier League
Reuters

King Charles proclaimed monarch, queen's funeral on Sept. 19

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth will be held on Monday, Sept. 19, royal officials said on Saturday, as her son Charles was officially proclaimed Britain's new king in a colourful ceremony laden with pageantry and dating back centuries.
U.K.
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League bold predictions: Chelsea start slow under Graham Potter, crisis deepens at Juventus

It might have been less than a week since the Champions League began, but already it feels like we are entering a critical period of the competition. By the end of this week a third of the group stages will be concluded. Though it is not impossible for a team to overcome back to back losses to start the competition, it certainly makes for a pressured start to the tournament. As such let's cast our eyes over three teams with plenty to prove after matchday one: Juventus, Liverpool and Chelsea.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Sergio Garcia faces fine for pulling out BMW PGA

September 12 - Sergio Garcia faces a fine by the DP World Tour if he doesn't provide proof of an emergency or medical issue for withdrawing from the BMW PGA Championship on Saturday before the tournament's second round.
GOLF
Reuters

Old and young Britons honour departed Queen, greet new King

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Elderly British army veterans known as the Chelsea Pensioners honoured Queen Elizabeth in London on Tuesday with a solemn historical rite, while in Northern Ireland a beaming schoolboy shook with glee and gestured to friends after shaking King Charles' hand.
POLITICS
Reuters

Britons pay their respects at Queen Elizabeth's coffin

EDINBURGH, Sept 12 (Reuters) - After queuing for hours to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth, the first members of the public to file past the coffin of Britain's longest-serving monarch on Monday spoke of their sadness and a sense of peace within the cathedral.
U.K.
FOX Sports

Union Berlin moves top of Bundesliga for first time

BERLIN (AP) — American forward Jordan Pefok had a penalty saved but Union Berlin held on to win 1-0 at previously unbeaten Cologne to move top of the Bundesliga for the first-ever time on Sunday. “I haven't seen a team play as well as Union here for a long...
SOCCER
ESPN

Rodrygo inspires Real Madrid to 4-1 win against Mallorca

Rodrygo inspired Real Madrid to a 4-1 win against Mallorca with a fine goal and assist to ensure they kept up their perfect start to the season. Mallorca stunned Madrid through Vedat Muriqi's 35th-minute header, before Fede Valverde brought the two sides level with a thunderbolt from the edge of the area.
MLS
Reuters

Reuters

587K+
Followers
354K+
Post
271M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy