Soccer-Irish FA postpones weekend fixtures in mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - All soccer fixtures in Northern Ireland have been postponed this weekend following the death of Queen Elizabeth, the Irish FA said in a statement on Friday.

A decision has yet to be made on whether matches in England, Scotland and Wales will go ahead over the weekend.

"As a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend's fixtures across all affiliated football in Northern Ireland, and all other organised football activity, at all levels, have been postponed," an Irish FA statement read.

The queen, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died peacefully at her home in Scotland aged 96.

The British government officially declared the start of a period of national mourning for Queen Elizabeth on Friday, publishing 'national mourning guidance'.

The document, which carried guidance on flying flags, information on travel, and other business and public services, stated that the mourning will continue until the end of the day of the state funeral.

The government said there was no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures, or close entertainment venues during this time, adding that it was at the discretion of individual organisations.

All sporting events scheduled for Friday have been postponed, including the third cricket test between England and South Africa in London and the BMW PGA Championship golf tournament at Wentworth.

The British Horseracing Authority also suspended all events for two days.

Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis

