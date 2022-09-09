Read full article on original website
Severe storm threat timing for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Strong to potentially severe thunderstorms will arrive in Indiana Sunday into Monday. After a mostly dry weekend, showers and thunderstorms are on the way starting late Sunday night into early Monday morning. You may even wake up to some rumbles of thunder overnight Sunday. Some of these thunderstorms pose a severe threat, especially the closer you get to the Indiana-Illinois border.
20 years ago: longest tornado track in Indiana history
INDIANA — It has been 20 years since a tornado touched down in Indiana and tracked 112 miles, the longest tornado track in Indiana history. September doesn’t typically bring severe weather but on September 20, 2002, there were 13 tornadoes that caused millions of dollars in damage. It...
Indiana in partnership with Midwest states to back hydrogen as clean energy source
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is one of seven Midwestern states teaming up to accelerate the development of hydrogen as a clean-energy alternative for automobiles and factories that rely largely on climate-warming fossil fuels, governors said Monday. “Strong partnerships and collaborations with our neighbors will foster a robust hydrogen ecosystem that...
Gasoline use tax continues to fall in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The streak of falling gas prices continues, approaching 100 days. That decrease is also impacting Indiana’s gasoline use tax. The Indiana Department of Revenue recently published the gasoline use tax calculation for October. The calculation shows the rate starting September 1 will be 22 cents per gallon, down from 24 cents in September.
Call to rein in healthcare costs, as Indiana lawmakers consider stepping in
INDIANAPOLIS — The state’s 20 largest hospital systems, including the big four in central Indiana, have been put on notice to rein in their costs or the Indiana legislature may do it for them. The Rand Corporation conducted a series of studies focused on comparing the cost of healthcare among various states. The latest study, […]
Indy neighborhood suffers second homicide within 3-day span
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is dead following an overnight shooting on the city’s near west side. Just after 10 o’clock Sunday night, police said 45-year-old James Loynes was shot to death inside a home near 10th and Centennial. “I started crying. I just couldn’t believe it,”...
Pictures show impact of plane crash at Delphi airport
DELPHI, Ind. – The debris of a plane crash at the Delphi airport in Carroll County makes it looks like it’s a miracle everyone survived. The Delphi Fire Department put 4 pictures on their Facebook page. At around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night, they posted crews were on the scene of a plane crash that results in a fire at the Delphi Airport. The airport is located on West Division Line Road.
Deadly crash closes I-70 eastbound in Henry, Hancock counties
A deadly crash involving two semi trucks closed I-70 eastbound in Henry and Hancock counties. Deadly crash closes I-70 eastbound in Henry, Hancock …. Call to rein in healthcare costs, as Indiana lawmakers …. Police looking for help finding vehicle connected …. License plate reader helps track down stolen truck.
Bloomington police take armed man who entered storm drain into custody
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Authorities in Bloomington are warning the public of an armed man who entered a storm drain near 1st Street and Walnut. The Bloomington Police Department is asking the community to avoid the area between 1st Street to 3rd Street and Morton Street to Lincoln Street. Indiana...
Child located while search for stolen truck continues
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a truck was stolen with a child inside. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the theft happened at 3402 North Emerson Avenue around 10:20 a.m. A 2006 red Nissan pick-up truck was taken with a 2-year-old child in the back seat. Police say...
Pedestrian hit, killed by semi on Lafayette Road
INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a semi Monday morning on Indianapolis’ west side, police confirmed. The crash happened just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of Lafayette Road and Commercial Drive. IMPD says a man was struck by a semi-tractor trailer and was pronounced...
Versailles man killed in Jennings County crash
JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — A Versailles man was killed Saturday in a crash in rural Jennings County. Indiana State Police say a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 40-year-old Butlerville woman was going east on County Road 650 East at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday when it went off the road.
NWS: Rain Likely to Return This Weekend Across Indiana
STATEWIDE—Rain is likely to return across Indiana this weekend. The Climate Prediction Center also predicts that this fall will bring above-average temperatures for fall. That center also expects below-normal precipitation for the next three months, especially across central and southern Indiana. “It certainly appears that way. We could see...
Kokomo man charged in 2021 death of 10-month-old
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo man is facing neglect charges in connection with the 2021 death of a 10-month-old child. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 24-year-old Tyler Groleau on charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury. According to the Kokomo Tribune, Tyler was being held in Michigan while he awaits extradition back to Howard County.
Watching storm chances into the weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures this morning were in the upper 50s and lower 60s across the state. We have another mild and sunny day on tap! We will again on Friday before the shower and storm chances move in for the weekend and into the beginning of next week. Seasonal...
Beech Grove man sentenced for dual arsons dealing more than $1 million in damages
INDIANAPOLIS — A Beech Grove man will serve time in federal prison after he admitted to two arsons that caused more than $1 million in damage. In the government’s sentencing memorandum in the case against Casey Sage, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana said both of his arsons created serious threats to lives around the damaged properties.
Greensburg home robbed by men with crowbar
GREENSBURG, Ind. — Two men face felony charges after police say they robbed a home Sunday. The Greensburg Police Department said the robbery happened just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of North Fleetwood Drive. Officers on the scene learned that two men entered the residence armed with a crowbar. They demanded electronics, cash, cell phones and firearms.
Motorcyclist killed, passenger hurt in crash on Indy’s southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS – An overnight crash left a motorcyclist dead and a passenger injured on Indy’s southeast side. Police were called to S. Emerson Ave & Ehler Drive near St. Francis Hospital just after midnight. Officers located several individuals with injuries from the crash. Officers say the driver of...
Bicyclist hit and killed in Boone County
A Zionsville man was killed while riding his bicycle in Boone County. Community mourns loss of Richmond police K9 officer …. Smoke detector information that just may save a life. Broad Ripple residents frustrated about ongoing violence. Judge considering temporary injunction on Indiana’s …. Hamilton County teen uses birthday...
Person killed in near north side Indy shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating Monday afternoon after one person was killed in a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 2:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of N. Illinois Street on report of a person shot. Upon...
