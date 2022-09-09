Read full article on original website
2 arrested after Columbus man overdoses on Fentanyl
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Two people face charges after a man overdosed on Fentanyl in July. The Columbus Police Department said the arrest comes after a man was found dead in the 1200 block of Indianapolis Road in July. Toxicology tests show he died as a result of fentanyl intoxication.
Bloomington police take armed man who entered storm drain into custody
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Authorities in Bloomington are warning the public of an armed man who entered a storm drain near 1st Street and Walnut. The Bloomington Police Department is asking the community to avoid the area between 1st Street to 3rd Street and Morton Street to Lincoln Street. Indiana...
Columbus man arrested in murder investigation
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus man has been arrested on a preliminary charge of murder in connection to the death of a 61-year-old man found along a woodline on Friday. According to the Columbus Police Department, officers were dispatched at 1:40 a.m. Friday morning to the area of Indianapolis Raod and Tellman Road in regard to a disturbance. Officers reported finding 61-year-old Coy Wayne Thompson of Columbus along a woodline near the roadway who was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Court docs: Bloomington parents kept teen isolated in camper
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A concerned woman’s plea for help resulted in two Bloomington residents facing neglect charges. The Bloomington Police Department said officers started investigating after the woman brought the teenage girl to the department, expressing her concern about her wellbeing. When police talked to the girl, court documents detail the living conditions her parents have been keeping her in.
Versailles man killed in Jennings County crash
JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — A Versailles man was killed Saturday in a crash in rural Jennings County. Indiana State Police say a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 40-year-old Butlerville woman was going east on County Road 650 East at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday when it went off the road.
IU student killed in Bloomington hit-and-run, woman arrested
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 20-year-old Indiana University student was killed Sunday in Bloomington after police say a woman, who has since been arrested for possible drunk driving, hit him while he was riding an electric scooter. Officers were called around 2 a.m. for a crash investigation at the intersection...
Student tased outside of Southport High School homecoming dance
SOUTHPORT, Ind. – The Southport High School homecoming dance ended with a fight and a student tased. Southport police said Friday night around 9 p.m., students were leaving the dance. A fight started between several of the students and police responded. It’s not clear why, but an officer on scene tased a student. Southport Police didn’t provide any clarification on the condition of that student or which officer fired the taser.
Man sentenced to 4 years after carrying gun into Avon Costco while wearing fake DEA badge
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man, who carried a gun into an Avon Costco while wearing a fake law enforcement badge, was sentenced to four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, the Justice Department said Thursday. According to court documents,...
Paoli Man Found Dead Near Tractor Supply
September 6, 2022, Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Jasper Post began conducting a death investigation after an adult male was found dead in Paoli near the Tractor Supply store. At approximately 7:30 am yesterday, the Paoli Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive male near the Tractor Supply...
Shelby Co. deputy killed in motorcycle crash on I-74
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — An off-duty Shelby County deputy was killed in an overnight motorcycle crash on I-74. The Shelby County Sherff’s Office confirmed Deputy Jay L. Griffith Jr. died when his motorcycle crashed as he was headed west on I-74 around 3:38 a.m. The crash happened as he was going on to the State Road 9 exit at 113 mile marker.
