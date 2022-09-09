Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Top Things to Do in Memphis, Tennessee (Opinion)Terry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The revival of the famous Tennessee CastleRooted ExpeditionsMemphis, TN
Tennessee Voter Project Calls for Gun Safety MeasuresAdvocate AndyMemphis, TN
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
City of Fairhope accepting nominations for 2022 Veteran of the Year
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The City of Fairhope is now accepting applications for the 2022 Veteran of the Year. Each year the city honors a local living veteran who has served his or her country and has also used the leadership skills and abilities learned in service to the nation to better the community through volunteerism.
34th annual Coastal Cleanup takes the trash out of the splash
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — No better way to keep the coast pristine than a pick-up along our shoreline . Now in its 34th year, the Coastal Cleanup took place Saturday in Mobile and Baldwin counties. A ton of trash is collected yearly with this event benefiting our beaches and...
Mobile teen arrested for handgun at Baldwin County High School football game
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Bay Minette Police officers are being credited with stopping a teen who tried to enter a Baldwin County High School football game with a loaded gun. Authorities said Keondre January, 18, showed up at the Baldwin County High School football stadium in the...
MCSO promotes first Black woman and first woman to Captain
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Breaking glass ceilings. The Mobile County Sheriff's Office has named Terri Hall the first Black woman and the first woman to be promoted to Captain. Hall was promoted during a ceremony last week. She says she's humbled and proud to be the first. "My name...
Robertsdale woman concerned about vape-related drug use after school suspends grandson
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Robertsdale woman is raising concerns about vape-related drug use in schools after she claims another student gave her grandson something that caused him to hallucinate. Melinda Hastings said her grandson was suspended, and has faced punishment at home, but she feels not enough is...
Mobile Police seek missing man with medical issues
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department seeks the public's help locating 64-year-old Darrell Chambers. Chambers suffers from several medical issues and is sometimes easily confused. Chambers was last seen on September 14, 2022, on the 3000 block of Pleasant Valley Road, walking to the bus stop. He...
Murphy High School graduate auditions for The Voice this week
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Get ready to hear one of our own auditioning on The Voice this week: Kori Hedgemon’s parents say she’s been singing her whole life!. “So we remember Kori wrapping herself with a beach towel and standing on front of the television just singing all the Selena songs in Spanish!” says her father, Jeffrey Hedgemon.
City of Gulf Shores announces Movies at Meyer Park series beginning October 27
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Gulf Shores, Ala. – The City of Gulf Shores is excited to announce the fifth annual Movies at Meyer Park series is scheduled to begin Thursday, October 27. Locals and visitors are invited to bring their lawn chairs and blankets and join us at Meyer Park for a free movie under the stars.
Prichard Housing Authority to hold counseling event on home ownership
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — On October 1, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, The Housing Authority of the City of Prichard, and our Homeownership Community Partner experts, will be hosting a Housing Counseling Day and Open House. The event will be held at The William Bill Clark Family...
Ambulance companies try to block competitor from operating in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Kenneth Hughes says his Medevac Alabama ambulances that come from Baldwin and Clarke Counties can drop off patients at Mobile hospitals, but they can't leave with patients because they can't operate in Mobile. "They come here, drop off a patient and then they leave empty,"...
Foley man suffers gunshot to the forehead in sports bar, suspect charged with two felonies
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Foley Police, just after 2am on September 17th, 2022, Officers and Detectives from the Foley Police Department and Deputies with the Baldwin County Sheriffs Office responded to the 3rd Base Sports Bar located in the 12000 block of US Hwy 98 in Foley for a report of a shooting.
Mobile Co Sheriff's Office: Warrant nets AR-15, more guns, and drugs, 3 arrests
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotic search warrant at 903 Dickinson Avenue in Mobile, Alabama. MCSO Deputies report that they recovered marijuana, large sums of US Currency, drug paraphernalia, and firearms. Three subjects were arrested and taken...
Daphne residents gather for 2nd annual Community Spirit Day
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — People in Daphne came together today to build unity and pride. About 500 residents gathered at Lott Park in celebration of the 2nd annual Community Spirit Day. "I started last year in an effort to bring neighborhoods together and Daphemont and old town Daphne together....
City of Mobile launches new texting service for citizens
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile has launched a new smart texting service to help Mobilians quickly get important information about city events, projects and services on their mobile phones. TextMyGov uses a phone's regular SMS messaging features to relay information to the city and provide updates...
Plans leak for proposed Mobile County Park
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Draft Conceptual plans for a new park in the Downtown Mobile area were leaked online Friday. The park, named Lewis Landing, was originally approved by the Mobile County Commission as part of the Mobile County Park Initiative Project in July 2021. Mobile County officials declined...
Officer of the Month says growing up police kept him on the right path
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Officer Jahaven Williams was named police officer of the month at the Mobile City Council Meeting today. Tomorrow will be his two-year anniversary with the police department, and he has been out on the streets with the force since February of last year. Not only was he recognized for his can-do attitude, but his other accomplishments as well. During the month of August, he made 13 felony arrests, 28 misdemeanor arrests, recovered 3 stolen vehicles, and recovered 3 stolen guns.
Foley spending $52M on infrastructure improvements amid growth
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Foley is one of the fastest growing municipalities in Baldwin County and the city now has plans to spend millions of dollars on infrastructure improvements to deal with impacts from that growth. The city of Foley has seen a surge in new residents, as well...
Chickasaw Fire Dept. receives hefty grant for critical rescue gear and more
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WPMI) — The Chickasaw Fire Department will soon be getting some much-needed upgrades to it's critical safety equipment thanks to a hefty grant. "They are several generations behind the newest stuff and significantly heavier than the newest stuff as well. So, there's more work involved in using them and there's less air in it," Chickasaw Firefighter and Paramedic Noah Wilson said.
Updated COVID-19 booster now available in Mobile
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have approved updated COVID19 boosters from Pfizer-BioNTech (for people ages 12 years and older) and from Moderna (for people ages 18 years and older). Updated COVID-19 boosters add Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike protein components to the current vaccine composition, helping to...
Mobile Co. Health Officer offers updated COVID-19 guidance
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Dr. Kevin P. Michaels, Health Officer for Mobile County, has shared thi message on COVID-19 with the community:. The number of COVID-19 cases in our community has continued to decline from high to low transmission. Please stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. We have...
