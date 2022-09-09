ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WPMI

City of Fairhope accepting nominations for 2022 Veteran of the Year

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The City of Fairhope is now accepting applications for the 2022 Veteran of the Year. Each year the city honors a local living veteran who has served his or her country and has also used the leadership skills and abilities learned in service to the nation to better the community through volunteerism.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WPMI

MCSO promotes first Black woman and first woman to Captain

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Breaking glass ceilings. The Mobile County Sheriff's Office has named Terri Hall the first Black woman and the first woman to be promoted to Captain. Hall was promoted during a ceremony last week. She says she's humbled and proud to be the first. "My name...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police seek missing man with medical issues

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department seeks the public's help locating 64-year-old Darrell Chambers. Chambers suffers from several medical issues and is sometimes easily confused. Chambers was last seen on September 14, 2022, on the 3000 block of Pleasant Valley Road, walking to the bus stop. He...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Murphy High School graduate auditions for The Voice this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Get ready to hear one of our own auditioning on The Voice this week: Kori Hedgemon’s parents say she’s been singing her whole life!. “So we remember Kori wrapping herself with a beach towel and standing on front of the television just singing all the Selena songs in Spanish!” says her father, Jeffrey Hedgemon.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Ambulance companies try to block competitor from operating in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Kenneth Hughes says his Medevac Alabama ambulances that come from Baldwin and Clarke Counties can drop off patients at Mobile hospitals, but they can't leave with patients because they can't operate in Mobile. "They come here, drop off a patient and then they leave empty,"...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Daphne residents gather for 2nd annual Community Spirit Day

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — People in Daphne came together today to build unity and pride. About 500 residents gathered at Lott Park in celebration of the 2nd annual Community Spirit Day. "I started last year in an effort to bring neighborhoods together and Daphemont and old town Daphne together....
DAPHNE, AL
WPMI

City of Mobile launches new texting service for citizens

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile has launched a new smart texting service to help Mobilians quickly get important information about city events, projects and services on their mobile phones. TextMyGov uses a phone's regular SMS messaging features to relay information to the city and provide updates...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Plans leak for proposed Mobile County Park

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Draft Conceptual plans for a new park in the Downtown Mobile area were leaked online Friday. The park, named Lewis Landing, was originally approved by the Mobile County Commission as part of the Mobile County Park Initiative Project in July 2021. Mobile County officials declined...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Officer of the Month says growing up police kept him on the right path

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Officer Jahaven Williams was named police officer of the month at the Mobile City Council Meeting today. Tomorrow will be his two-year anniversary with the police department, and he has been out on the streets with the force since February of last year. Not only was he recognized for his can-do attitude, but his other accomplishments as well. During the month of August, he made 13 felony arrests, 28 misdemeanor arrests, recovered 3 stolen vehicles, and recovered 3 stolen guns.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Foley spending $52M on infrastructure improvements amid growth

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Foley is one of the fastest growing municipalities in Baldwin County and the city now has plans to spend millions of dollars on infrastructure improvements to deal with impacts from that growth. The city of Foley has seen a surge in new residents, as well...
FOLEY, AL
WPMI

Chickasaw Fire Dept. receives hefty grant for critical rescue gear and more

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WPMI) — The Chickasaw Fire Department will soon be getting some much-needed upgrades to it's critical safety equipment thanks to a hefty grant. "They are several generations behind the newest stuff and significantly heavier than the newest stuff as well. So, there's more work involved in using them and there's less air in it," Chickasaw Firefighter and Paramedic Noah Wilson said.
CHICKASAW, AL
WPMI

Updated COVID-19 booster now available in Mobile

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have approved updated COVID19 boosters from Pfizer-BioNTech (for people ages 12 years and older) and from Moderna (for people ages 18 years and older). Updated COVID-19 boosters add Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike protein components to the current vaccine composition, helping to...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Co. Health Officer offers updated COVID-19 guidance

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Dr. Kevin P. Michaels, Health Officer for Mobile County, has shared thi message on COVID-19 with the community:. The number of COVID-19 cases in our community has continued to decline from high to low transmission. Please stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. We have...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL

