MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Officer Jahaven Williams was named police officer of the month at the Mobile City Council Meeting today. Tomorrow will be his two-year anniversary with the police department, and he has been out on the streets with the force since February of last year. Not only was he recognized for his can-do attitude, but his other accomplishments as well. During the month of August, he made 13 felony arrests, 28 misdemeanor arrests, recovered 3 stolen vehicles, and recovered 3 stolen guns.

MOBILE, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO