Groton, CT

FOX 61

Connecticut organizations ready to rescue Puerto Rico again

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Five years after Hurricanes Irma and Maria devastated Puerto Rico, and nearly three years after two earthquakes struck the island, Hurricane Fiona has shaken the island again. With over 300,000 Puerto Ricans living in Connecticut, New Haven's oldest Latinx lead multi-service organization is ready to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

The Cathedral Community Center opens on Farmington Avenue

HARTFORD, Conn. — The exterior of an old red brick building on Farmington Avenue in Hartford looks largely as it has for decades – it’s the inside that has been completely changed. The Archdiocese of Hartford, The Hartford Bishops’ Foundation and The Malta House of Care celebrated...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Hartford Book Festival marks 4th year

HARTFORD, Conn. — This weekend, the Hartford Public Library and Hartford's L.I.T will host a three-day celebration of reading and writing for children, teens and adults in the city of Hartford. The group will offer writer's workshops, poetry readings, writer's symposiums and more. The multiple events will go from...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Alex Jones trial continues in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. — Alex Jones is expected to be in Connecticut this week and testify as his trial in Waterbury continues. The high-profile trial began last week. Jones and his Free Speech Systems company are on trial in a lawsuit brought by an FBI agent who responded to the shooting and relatives of eight of the 20 first-graders and six educators killed in the December 2012 massacre in Newtown.
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

Motorcyclist killed in New Haven crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Guilford man was killed Monday afternoon when the motorcycle he was driving crashed, throwing him off the bike. Connecticut State Police said the crash happened around 2:40 p.m. Mohammad Kareem Halabi, 20, was traveling the Route 34 outbound connector to I-95 Northbound on a Kawasaki Ex650M.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Windsor man killed in Plainville crash

PLAINVILLE, Conn. — A Windsor man was killed Sunday afternoon when the motorcycle he was operating crashed on Rt. 72. Kendall Alston, 47, of Windsor, was traveling on Route 72 Eastbound in the area of Exit 3 when his motorcycle struck the guardrail on the left side of the road. Alston was thrown off the motorcycle and died at the scene according to police.
WINDSOR, CT
FOX 61

'Give me money' | Thousands of dollars robbed from Terryville gas stations Saturday

PLYMOUTH, Connecticut — Police in Plymouth are investigating two reported robberies Saturday evening at two gas stations on Main Street in Terryville. Citgo and Gulf, across the street from each other, both reported armed robberies around 6:30 in the evening. A gas station employee at Citgo told FOX61 about $4,000 were taken. The man who was working at Gulf when the robbery happened said he was outside when the suspect put a knife to his throat and demanded money. He says the man took about $5,000 in cash and lottery tickets.
PLYMOUTH, CT
FOX 61

1 killed, 1 injured in Rocky Hill crash

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — One person is dead and another seriously injured in a single car crash on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill on Sunday. Connecticut State Police said around 3:50 p.m. Eralda Xhaxha, 32, of Enfield was driving north on I-91 just south of Exit 24 when, for an unknown reason, the car swerved across the center and right lanes on to the shoulder. The car then hit the wooden sound barrier and crashed through, coming to a stop.
ROCKY HILL, CT
FOX 61

Berlin Fair gets ready to welcome thousands this weekend

BERLIN, Conn. — Fair season is in full swing and this weekend the town of Berlin is ready to welcome thousands to its annual fair. "I think we're the biggest little fair in Connecticut. People are amazed when they come here and they see what we can give them," said Lenny Tubbs, assistant entertainment director for the Berlin Fair.
BERLIN, CT
FOX 61

$25K reward offered for information on 2019 homicide in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. — The state of Connecticut is offering a reward for information on a 2019 homicide in Woodbridge that could lead to an arrest in the case. The state is offering $25,000 for anyone who has information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the November 2019 shooting death of Abdur Terrell of New Haven.
WOODBRIDGE, CT
FOX 61

Hartford's The Place 2 Be restaurant expanding to Dallas

HARTFORD, Conn. — The popular Hartford restaurant The Place 2 Be is planning an expansion to the Lone Star State. The all-day brunch restaurant with both lunch and drinks on the menu announced plans Wednesday to expand to a new location in Dallas, Texas. It will be their seventh in the country and first outside New England.
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Community Policy