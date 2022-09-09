Read full article on original website
Connecticut organizations ready to rescue Puerto Rico again
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Five years after Hurricanes Irma and Maria devastated Puerto Rico, and nearly three years after two earthquakes struck the island, Hurricane Fiona has shaken the island again. With over 300,000 Puerto Ricans living in Connecticut, New Haven's oldest Latinx lead multi-service organization is ready to...
Hispanic Alliance of Southeastern Connecticut provides an open space for community members
NEW LONDON, Conn. — FOX61 sat down with one organization in New London, Hispanic Alliance of Southeastern Connecticut, to learn how it's made significant waves in the Hispanic community for over two decades. in the Hispanic community for over two decades. It's a vision that came to fruition to...
The Cathedral Community Center opens on Farmington Avenue
HARTFORD, Conn. — The exterior of an old red brick building on Farmington Avenue in Hartford looks largely as it has for decades – it’s the inside that has been completely changed. The Archdiocese of Hartford, The Hartford Bishops’ Foundation and The Malta House of Care celebrated...
Hartford Book Festival marks 4th year
HARTFORD, Conn. — This weekend, the Hartford Public Library and Hartford's L.I.T will host a three-day celebration of reading and writing for children, teens and adults in the city of Hartford. The group will offer writer's workshops, poetry readings, writer's symposiums and more. The multiple events will go from...
Hurricane Fiona feels like déjà vu for Puerto Ricans in Connecticut on Maria anniversary
HARTFORD, Conn. — It’s been five years since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, destroying the power grid and killing nearly 3,000 people. Five years later, more than 3,000 homes on the island are still covered by blue tarps. “The five-year anniversary kind of got blurred with what’s happening...
Alex Jones trial continues in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. — Alex Jones is expected to be in Connecticut this week and testify as his trial in Waterbury continues. The high-profile trial began last week. Jones and his Free Speech Systems company are on trial in a lawsuit brought by an FBI agent who responded to the shooting and relatives of eight of the 20 first-graders and six educators killed in the December 2012 massacre in Newtown.
Latinas and Power Corp. empowers Hartford students for Career and Opportunity Day
HARTFORD, Conn. — Tuesday was a day of inspiration at Weaver High School in Hartford when Latinas and Power Corp. stopped by to connect and speak with students about their bright futures. It was called Career and Opportunity Day, part of a partnership between Latinas and Power Corp., Hartford...
Motorcyclist killed in New Haven crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Guilford man was killed Monday afternoon when the motorcycle he was driving crashed, throwing him off the bike. Connecticut State Police said the crash happened around 2:40 p.m. Mohammad Kareem Halabi, 20, was traveling the Route 34 outbound connector to I-95 Northbound on a Kawasaki Ex650M.
“It was pretty ugly” | Travelers return from Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona rips through island
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Dozens of people landed at Bradley International Airport Monday evening after departing from Puerto Rico, which is now recovering from Hurricane Fiona that ripped through the island Sunday. The hurricane made landfall as a category one storm, ripping away bridges and homes, flooding streets, and...
Windsor man killed in Plainville crash
PLAINVILLE, Conn. — A Windsor man was killed Sunday afternoon when the motorcycle he was operating crashed on Rt. 72. Kendall Alston, 47, of Windsor, was traveling on Route 72 Eastbound in the area of Exit 3 when his motorcycle struck the guardrail on the left side of the road. Alston was thrown off the motorcycle and died at the scene according to police.
High schools in Waterbury, Storrs evacuated after bomb threats: Police
WATERBURY, Conn. — Two high schools in Waterbury and Storrs were evacuated early Tuesday afternoon after police received an anonymous bomb threat. Police in Waterbury were notified around 12:26 p.m. of a bomb threat at Kennedy High School located on Highland Ave. The school was quickly and safely evacuated.
'Give me money' | Thousands of dollars robbed from Terryville gas stations Saturday
PLYMOUTH, Connecticut — Police in Plymouth are investigating two reported robberies Saturday evening at two gas stations on Main Street in Terryville. Citgo and Gulf, across the street from each other, both reported armed robberies around 6:30 in the evening. A gas station employee at Citgo told FOX61 about $4,000 were taken. The man who was working at Gulf when the robbery happened said he was outside when the suspect put a knife to his throat and demanded money. He says the man took about $5,000 in cash and lottery tickets.
1 killed, 1 injured in Rocky Hill crash
ROCKY HILL, Conn. — One person is dead and another seriously injured in a single car crash on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill on Sunday. Connecticut State Police said around 3:50 p.m. Eralda Xhaxha, 32, of Enfield was driving north on I-91 just south of Exit 24 when, for an unknown reason, the car swerved across the center and right lanes on to the shoulder. The car then hit the wooden sound barrier and crashed through, coming to a stop.
Farmington police officer returns after injury in the line of duty
FARMINGTON, Conn — A Farmington police officer injured in the line of duty returned to patrol for the first time Monday after he was injured in the line of duty last year. Officer James O’Donnell was hit by a suspect’s vehicle as the suspect fled the scene during a confrontation.
Berlin Fair gets ready to welcome thousands this weekend
BERLIN, Conn. — Fair season is in full swing and this weekend the town of Berlin is ready to welcome thousands to its annual fair. "I think we're the biggest little fair in Connecticut. People are amazed when they come here and they see what we can give them," said Lenny Tubbs, assistant entertainment director for the Berlin Fair.
EXCLUSIVE: Family remembers mother and son who died in crash on I-395 in Montville
PUTNAM, Conn. — A community continues to mourn following a deadly crash in Montville that killed a mother and son from Norwich. Connecticut State Police identified the two as 33-year-old Jamie Krajewski and 17-year-old Tyshon Harper. “It’s just hard to talk about. Just a tragic situation. We lost them...
The votes are in, here's the name of FOX61's NEADS service puppy
HARTFORD, Conn. — NEADS service puppy Mystic graduated from puppy preschool this week and she was dressed to impress with a little pink bow. FOX61 and parent company TEGNA will be sponsoring her as she continues her training. “A touch of pink is definitely adorable, that bow is definitely...
$25K reward offered for information on 2019 homicide in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Conn. — The state of Connecticut is offering a reward for information on a 2019 homicide in Woodbridge that could lead to an arrest in the case. The state is offering $25,000 for anyone who has information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the November 2019 shooting death of Abdur Terrell of New Haven.
Hartford double shooting victim identified as 18-year-old Manchester man
Hartford police are investigating a double shooting that left at least one person dead Tuesday afternoon. The two victims were shot on the 600 block of Broad Street, near Russ Street, Hartford police said. Both of them went to Hartford Hospital, where one of the victims died, police said. Neither...
Hartford's The Place 2 Be restaurant expanding to Dallas
HARTFORD, Conn. — The popular Hartford restaurant The Place 2 Be is planning an expansion to the Lone Star State. The all-day brunch restaurant with both lunch and drinks on the menu announced plans Wednesday to expand to a new location in Dallas, Texas. It will be their seventh in the country and first outside New England.
