A complete guide to Spotlight PA’s investigations of Pa.’s flawed medical marijuana program
HARRISBURG — A series of investigative stories from Spotlight PA this year has uncovered serious flaws in Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program and prompted calls for change from doctors, patients, industry leaders, and policymakers. The coverage — based on months of reporting, dozens of interviews, and thousands of pages...
Data suggests many Lehigh Valley marijuana offenders could be shut out of pardon program
Editor’s note: This story was updated to reflect that minor traffic violations would not be held against marijuana offenders seeking entry into the pardon program. Pennsylvania’s one-time marijuana pardon program could be life-changing for thousands of state residents, although data from a local think tank suggests many Lehigh Valley offenders could be shut out of the program.
Callers to the ANCHOR property tax benefit hotline in N.J. say they can’t get through
Callers to the state’s help number for the new ANCHOR property tax savings benefit say they aren’t able to get through. Residents say they have tried to call both the information number and the enrollment number “at all times of the day and night,” but they haven’t been able to get past the recorded messages.
Young people say they feel energized about 2022 Pa. election, but will they vote?
Austin Spindler vows to be a lifelong super voter. Although just 21, he is on track. Already, the York County resident has voted in the past two election cycles.
How many hours do you have to work to afford Lehigh Valley rent compared to rest of Pa.?
Renters in the Lehigh Valley may have to work a little longer to keep a roof over their heads, compared to most other Pennsylvanians, a new study suggests. The report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition estimates Lehigh County and Northampton County renters have to work 42 hours per week, on average, to afford a one-bedroom apartment.
Chipotle to pay $7.7M to N.J. in ‘groundbreaking’ case over child labor law violations, state says
Chipotle Mexican Grill will pay New Jersey $7.7 million to settle “alleged widespread and persistent violations” of the state’s child labor laws, the state said Tuesday. New Jersey, calling the settlement “groundbreaking,” said Chipotle agreed to what the state calls a “far-reaching compliance plan” to make sure the franchise doesn’t break state laws in the future, the Labor Department and the Attorney General’s office said.
Thousands gather in Harrisburg for Pa. ‘March for Life’
One of the largest gatherings of people at the Pennsylvania Capitol in recent years is happening Monday, as thousands converge to celebrate the overturning of Roe v. Wade and to call for policies that impose restrictions on abortion. The second annual Pennsylvania March for Life drew people from all across...
What are the income limits for N.J.’s property tax savings programs?
Q. What are the income limits for the ANCHOR and Homestead Rebate programs gross or net? Who qualifies?
Democrat Josh Shapiro takes his gubernatorial campaign to Mastriano country
CHAMBERSBURG - Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, knows he doesn’t have to carry most central Pennsylvania counties to win this year’s election. But he also knows, from the Democrats’ experience of 2016 when Donald J. Trump won the state, that he can’t totally write-off...
Lehigh Valley homes are the least affordable in 33 years, Realtors say
Rising mortgage rates and the sky-high home prices are putting a historic squeeze on Lehigh Valley homebuyers, area real estate agents say. Homes this summer were the least affordable since 1989, according to the index kept by the National Association of Realtors (NAR). The index considers income, mortgage rates and home sale prices. It also measures whether a typical family earns enough income to qualify for a mortgage on a typical home.
Forum on sustainable warehouse development coming to Lafayette College
An organization that advocates for environmentally friendly building construction will host a forum Friday on warehouse development with the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. Green Building United will lead a series of workshops on sustainable design and construction from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Rockwell Integrated Science Center at Lafayette College in Easton.
Fetterman’s reluctance to debate Dr. Oz raises concerns about his ability to serve | Letter
Editor’s Note: Fetterman’s campaign on Wednesday, after the submission of this letter, confirmed that he is committing to one debate on Oct. 25. John Fetterman’s reluctance to commit to any firm date to debate Dr. Oz is not just troubling to me but to many of both parties. Just this week, the very left-leaning Washington Post states ”... that troubling stance has raised questions about whether, still recovering from a serious stroke, (he) is fit to serve in the Senate”.
These are the side effects to expect from omicron-targeted COVID booster shots
The omicron-targeted COVID-19 booster shots have arrived at pharmacies across the country and in New Jersey. You’re probably wondering if there are side effects from these shots and if the side effects differ from those of earlier boosters and COVID-19 vaccinations. Here’s what you need to know. The...
Lehigh Valley weather: Chance of storms but autumn cooldown is on the way
There is a threat of storms as Monday afternoon becomes Monday night in the Lehigh Valley and northwest New Jersey, forecasts show. It’s “generally a north of (Interstate) 78 deal,” EPAWA Weather Consulting meteorologist Bobby Martrich said in his morning forecast video. A weak cold front associated...
My grandchildren were abandoned. Can they get this pension?
Q. My daughter is legally married but her husband abandoned her and three kids who at the time were 4, 6 and 8. Now they are in their 20s. My daughter died two years ago and the kids received notice of a retirement plan. I called the company and was told the money goes to the husband as they are legally married, and he says he won’t give the money to the kids. Is there any option give that he abandoned the kids?
Small plane crash kills 2 people in N.J., authorities say
Two people were killed in a small plane crash Monday afternoon in Cumberland County, authorities said. State Police troopers were called to the crash shortly before 2 p.m. on Parvin Mill Road in Upper Deerfield Township, according to the New Jersey State Police. The single-engine Champion Aeronca 7AC crashed in...
Case dismissed against local school board member accused of unwanted kisses
A Whitehall-Coplay school board member accused of kissing a woman against her will saw his case dismissed Monday. Fady Salloum, of the 300 block of Sumner Avenue in Whitehall Township, was charged with summary harassment stemming from the May 16 incident at a separate township property he owns. The 42-year-old...
Key City Diner will take months to reopen after fire, ‘maybe a lot longer.’
Some folks pulled in the parking lot Saturday, but nobody stopped for breakfast at the Key City Diner. They’ll have to find a new place for a good meal for the next several months, maybe longer, according to the co-owner. The diner at 985 Route 22 in Lopatcong Township...
Teen ran stop sign before fatal crash in Lehigh County, police say
An 18-year-old Hershey man ran a stop sign before a fatal collision Saturday night on Route 309 in Lynn Township, Pennsylvania State Police report. Gabriel R. Whitesell was driving a 1997 Honda Civic about 8:30 p.m. west on Mountain Road when he failed to stop at the intersection with Route 309, police said. A 2018 Dodge Journey heading north on Route 309 slammed into the driver’s side of the Honda, police said.
Lower Saucon police seek public’s help in finding 83-year-old woman
Lower Saucon Township police are seeking the public’s help in finding an 83-year-old woman who has dementia, according to a news release. Lottie Shimko was last seen about 6:45 p.m. Sunday near her home in the Steel City section of the township, police said. She often walks in the...
