Pennsylvania State

Data suggests many Lehigh Valley marijuana offenders could be shut out of pardon program

Editor’s note: This story was updated to reflect that minor traffic violations would not be held against marijuana offenders seeking entry into the pardon program. Pennsylvania’s one-time marijuana pardon program could be life-changing for thousands of state residents, although data from a local think tank suggests many Lehigh Valley offenders could be shut out of the program.
How many hours do you have to work to afford Lehigh Valley rent compared to rest of Pa.?

Renters in the Lehigh Valley may have to work a little longer to keep a roof over their heads, compared to most other Pennsylvanians, a new study suggests. The report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition estimates Lehigh County and Northampton County renters have to work 42 hours per week, on average, to afford a one-bedroom apartment.
Chipotle to pay $7.7M to N.J. in ‘groundbreaking’ case over child labor law violations, state says

Chipotle Mexican Grill will pay New Jersey $7.7 million to settle “alleged widespread and persistent violations” of the state’s child labor laws, the state said Tuesday. New Jersey, calling the settlement “groundbreaking,” said Chipotle agreed to what the state calls a “far-reaching compliance plan” to make sure the franchise doesn’t break state laws in the future, the Labor Department and the Attorney General’s office said.
Lehigh Valley homes are the least affordable in 33 years, Realtors say

Rising mortgage rates and the sky-high home prices are putting a historic squeeze on Lehigh Valley homebuyers, area real estate agents say. Homes this summer were the least affordable since 1989, according to the index kept by the National Association of Realtors (NAR). The index considers income, mortgage rates and home sale prices. It also measures whether a typical family earns enough income to qualify for a mortgage on a typical home.
Fetterman’s reluctance to debate Dr. Oz raises concerns about his ability to serve | Letter

Editor’s Note: Fetterman’s campaign on Wednesday, after the submission of this letter, confirmed that he is committing to one debate on Oct. 25. John Fetterman’s reluctance to commit to any firm date to debate Dr. Oz is not just troubling to me but to many of both parties. Just this week, the very left-leaning Washington Post states ”... that troubling stance has raised questions about whether, still recovering from a serious stroke, (he) is fit to serve in the Senate”.
My grandchildren were abandoned. Can they get this pension?

Q. My daughter is legally married but her husband abandoned her and three kids who at the time were 4, 6 and 8. Now they are in their 20s. My daughter died two years ago and the kids received notice of a retirement plan. I called the company and was told the money goes to the husband as they are legally married, and he says he won’t give the money to the kids. Is there any option give that he abandoned the kids?
Teen ran stop sign before fatal crash in Lehigh County, police say

An 18-year-old Hershey man ran a stop sign before a fatal collision Saturday night on Route 309 in Lynn Township, Pennsylvania State Police report. Gabriel R. Whitesell was driving a 1997 Honda Civic about 8:30 p.m. west on Mountain Road when he failed to stop at the intersection with Route 309, police said. A 2018 Dodge Journey heading north on Route 309 slammed into the driver’s side of the Honda, police said.
