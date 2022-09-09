ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Blonde' star Ana de Armas says she was haunted by Marilyn Monroe on set

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero
Insider
Insider
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ujdli_0hoQW5fq00
Ana de Armas and Marilyn Monroe.

HENRY NICHOLLS / Reuters / Bettmann / Contributor

  • "Blonde" star Ana de Armas said the set was haunted by Marilyn Monroe.
  • She told Reuters that she felt the Hollywood star's spirit on set and thought she was "happy."
  • de Armas added that the spirit would "throw things off the wall" if she didn't like something.

"Blonde" star Ana de Armas said that she felt the ghost of Marilyn Monroe while filming the new Netflix biopic.

de Armas plays the Hollywood icon in the upcoming movie, which premiered at Venice Film Festival Thursday.

At the premiere of the movie, the 34-year-old actress told reporters that she felt the presence of Monroe on set, according to Reuters.

"I truly believe that she was very close to us. She was with us," de Armas said. "I think she was happy. She would also throw things off the wall sometimes and get mad if she didn't like something. Maybe this sounds very mystical, but it is true. We all felt it."

de Armas added later: "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamt about, she was all I could talk about, she was with me and it was beautiful."

Last year, de Armas told The Sunday Times of London that it took a long time to match Monroe's infamous bubbly voice for the movie.

"I tried!" de Armas said. "It only took me nine months of dialect coaching, and practicing, and some [automated dialogue replacement] sessions. It was a big torture, so exhausting. My brain was fried."

Andrew Dominik, who directed the movie, told reporters at Venice Film Festival that he was convinced de Armas could play the role, despite her strong Spanish accent, after seeing her in the 2015 film "Knock Knock."

"I knew it was her as soon as I saw her on TV. It is a little bit like when you fall in love at first sight, when the right person walks through the door you know it," he said, according to Reuters.

According to Variety , de Armas was in tears during the 14-minute standing ovation following the Venice premiere screening of "Blonde."

"Blonde" premieres on Netflix on September 28.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Ana de Armas Reacts to NC-17 Rating for Her Movie Blonde

Watch: Ana de Armas Transforms Into Marilyn Monroe for Netflix's Blonde. Ana de Armas is not censoring her opinion. The Cuban actress, who stars as Marilyn Monroe in upcoming Netflix movie, Blonde, gave her thoughts on the film's NC-17 rating, which recommends that no one under the age of 18 should watch the film. A first ever for Netflix.
MOVIES
International Business Times

Ana De Armas In Tears After Receiving Standing Ovation For 'Blonde' [Watch]

Ana de Armas, who portrayed legendary actress Marilyn Monroe in "Blonde," broke down in tears after receiving a 14-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival. In a video shared Thursday on Twitter, the actress can be seen wearing a pink outfit and standing next to her co-star Adrien Brody, who portrayed Arthur Miller in the movie.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Dominik
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Ana De Armas
Insider

9 celebrities who inspired the looks of Disney princesses

Voice actresses inspired the look and feel of many Disney princesses, but so did celebrities. "Disney Princess: Beyond the Tiara" revealed animators often had a board of celeb photos for inspiration. From Grace Kelly to Christie Brinkley, here are some of the influences behind Disney favorites.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Blonde#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Insider

Insider

596K+
Followers
34K+
Post
322M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy