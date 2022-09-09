Premier League Postponed Following Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

The Premier League has confirmed that the 10 games originally scheduled to take place from Saturday, September 10 to Monday, September 12 have been postponed.

The decision was made public at 11.30 am on Friday, just 17 hours after it had been announced that Queen Elizabeth II had died at the age of 96, placing the United Kingdom into 10 days of mourning.

A statement published on Friday read: "At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend's Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening's game."

Within the statement, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: "We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty's long and unwavering service to our country.

"As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication.

"This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing."

The statement concluded: "Further updates regarding Premier League fixtures during the period of mourning will be provided in due course."

No matches will take place in the Premier League this weekend IMAGO/PA Images/Mike Egerton

The English Football League has also postponed all matches in the Championship, League One and League Two this weekend.

It is likely that the following round of Premier League and EFL fixtures may also be postponed.

Rangers, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are currently scheduled to play at home in the UEFA Champions League next Tuesday and Wednesday.

There are suggestions that those games may still take place but could possibly be moved outside of the UK in order not to clash with a national sporting blackout.

Dublin's Aviva Stadium has been touted as a potential temporary home venue for British teams in Europe, according to the Daily Mail .