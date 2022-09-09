Daily Briefing: The king's first speech

It's his first full day on the job for King Charles III, who will address a public that's roiling with economic strife and grief for Queen Elizabeth II. Also happening today: The Justice Department is prepped to appeal a special master appointment in the Mar-a-Lago case. The U.S. Open men's semifinals serve up.

🙋🏼‍♀️ I'm Nicole Fallert . It's been quite a week — it's important to me to get the news you need to know to your inbox first thing everyday. To share your thoughts on Daily Briefing, I'd love to hear them here .

Now, let's get started with Friday's top stories.

🌅 Up first: A stunning harvest full moon will rise in the eastern sky Friday evening. Here's how it got that name.

King Charles III's first full day of duties

Britain began a 10-day mourning period Friday, with bells tolling around Britain and 96 gun salutes planned in London – one for each year of Queen Elizabeth II's long life. Her successor, King Charles III, who has spent much of his 73 years preparing for the role, is expected to head back to London for his first full day as monarch. Read more

One thing to know : The king will meet with Prime Minister Liz Truss​​​​​​ and deliver a speech to the nation at a time when many Britons are preoccupied with an energy crisis, the soaring cost of living, the war in Ukraine and the fallout from Brexit.

👑 A few more reads on the British royals:

👑 Want more royal news right in your inbox: Subscribe to Keep Calm and Carry On , a newsletter answering all of your questions about the royal family following Queen Elizabeth II's death.

A woman lays flowers and leaves a letter at the gates of Buckingham Palace in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Kirsty Wigglesworth, AP

DOJ appeals Trump special master appointment in Mar-a-Lago document case

The Justice Department is preparing to appeal a judge’s decision to name an independent arbiter to review records seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. The department has also asked U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to put on hold her directive prohibiting it from using the seized records in its criminal investigation while it contests her ruling to a federal appeals court. Cannon's order has the likely impact of slowing the pace of the investigation into the presence of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. Law enforcement officials said in a filing Thursday that they would suffer “irreparable harm” if Cannon’s directive remained in place. Read more

From earlier this week : Judge cites ''reputational harm'' to Trump in ordering a Mar-a-Lago special master and pause in probe.

Pages from the Justice Department's motion to appeal a judge's decision to name an independent arbiter to review records seized by the FBI during a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate is photographed Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Jon Elswick, AP

More news to know now:

What happened this week? Test your knowledge with the USA TODAY News Quiz. USA TODAY

🌤 What's the weather up to in your neck of the woods? Check your local forecast here .

Hurricane could relieve California heat wave

Temperatures in California, particularly over interior valley regions, were expected to stretch "well into the triple digits" through Friday, the National Weather Service said. But Hurricane Kay, which developed off western Mexico, may bring a break to Southern California as the storm heads north. Kay is expected to dump rain on parts of the state starting Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Read more

''Mass casualty events'' : Heat waves are the deadliest natural disasters we face. Here's what makes them so dangerous.

FILE - Tina Walker, who works as a server at RingCentral Coliseum, uses a portable fan to cool off before a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Chicago White Sox in Oakland, California, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Godofredo A. Vásquez, AP

US crosses 1 million organ transplants milestone

Friday marks one million solid-organ transplants in the U.S. since 1954. Most have been kidneys, followed by livers, hearts and lungs. Half of those transplants came during the 53 years after the first-ever transplant and half in just the past 15 years, according to data from the nonprofit United Network for Organ Sharing. Last year, for the first time, more than 40,000 solid organs – more than 100 a day – were transplanted. But thousands of Americans were able to get on a list because of limited supply. Read more

In this June 4, 1955 file photo, Richard Herrick, left, and his twin brother Ronald, made medical history when Ronald donated one of his kidneys to Richard for a Dec. 23, 1954 kidney transplant that was recognized as the world's first successful organ transplant. AP

Just for subscribers:

These articles are for USA TODAY subscribers. You can sign up here . Already a subscriber and want premium content texted to you every day? We can do that! Sign up for our subscriber-only texting campaign .

Tiafoe-Alcaraz, Ruud-Khachanov set for US Open men's semis

There are four debut U.S. Open men's semifinalists, the first time that's happened since the first year of the event in 1881. Frances Tiafoe is the first American man to get that far at his home Grand Slam tournament since Andy Roddick in 2006. The No. 22 seed faces No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz in the evening semifinal, after No. 5 Casper Ruud plays No. 27 Karen Khachanov in the afternoon. Read more

Analysis : With Rafael Nadal knocked out, the US Open men's title is suddenly up for grabs.

With Rafael Nadal knocked out, the US Open men's title is suddenly up for grabs. There's fresh faces on the women's side, too : Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur will meet in first U.S. Open final for both players.

Frances Tiafoe gets the crowd going during the second set tie break against Andrey Rublev. Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY Sports

📷 Photo of the day: The world reacts to the death of Queen Elizabeth II 📷

Mourners are remembering Queen Elizabeth II far beyond Buckingham Palace, adorning flags with flowers, casting her image on large buildings and setting up small memorials. Click here to see more photos of the world's reaction to the monarch's passing.

The Tel Aviv Municipality building is illuminated with the colors of the United Kingdom flag as a sign of solidarity to the British royal family following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022. Jack Guez, AFP via Getty Images

A little less heavy

Bills WR Gabe Davis (13) celebrates during his team's win over the Rams in the 2022 kickoff game. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

Nicole Fallert is a newsletter writer at USA TODAY, sign up for the email here . Want to send Nicole a note, shoot her an email at NFallert@usatoday.com or follow along with her musings on Twitter . Support journalism like this – subscribe to USA TODAY here .

Associated Press contributed reporting.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Daily Briefing: The king's first speech