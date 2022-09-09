Daily Briefing: The king's first speech
It's his first full day on the job for King Charles III, who will address a public that's roiling with economic strife and grief for Queen Elizabeth II. Also happening today: The Justice Department is prepped to appeal a special master appointment in the Mar-a-Lago case. The U.S. Open men's semifinals serve up.
🌅 Up first: A stunning harvest full moon will rise in the eastern sky Friday evening. Here's how it got that name.
King Charles III's first full day of duties
Britain began a 10-day mourning period Friday, with bells tolling around Britain and 96 gun salutes planned in London – one for each year of Queen Elizabeth II's long life. Her successor, King Charles III, who has spent much of his 73 years preparing for the role, is expected to head back to London for his first full day as monarch. Read more
One thing to know : The king will meet with Prime Minister Liz Truss and deliver a speech to the nation at a time when many Britons are preoccupied with an energy crisis, the soaring cost of living, the war in Ukraine and the fallout from Brexit.
- Charles has been vocal about scaling back the monarchy to appease taxpayer complaints . This may look like fewer royal visits to Commonwealth countries and including only immediate family members in official duties.
- He won't be a sovereign like his mother . Charles may break old prohibitions by being outspoken about political and other matters of public debate in a way his mother carefully avoided.
- Today's culture may see Charles as privileged and flawed . And adding to the troubles facing his reign is the possibility of more broadsides from Prince Harry and his wife, Duchess Meghan, experts say.
- What else changes in the UK ? The queen was a British symbol for decades. Now the national anthem, money and more are up for a new image.
- What is Operation Unicorn ?: The queen's body will remain in Scotland for a number of days before being transported likely by plane to London, where the monarch will lie in the throne room at Buckingham Palace.
👑 A few more reads on the British royals:
- What is the Commonwealth ? What countries are part of it? What to know after Queen Elizabeth II's death.
- Here's why British royals are the OG influencers .
- From funeral plans to processions , here's more on what happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died.
- The queen of corgis : The monarch loved dogs since she was a kid.
DOJ appeals Trump special master appointment in Mar-a-Lago document case
The Justice Department is preparing to appeal a judge’s decision to name an independent arbiter to review records seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. The department has also asked U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to put on hold her directive prohibiting it from using the seized records in its criminal investigation while it contests her ruling to a federal appeals court. Cannon's order has the likely impact of slowing the pace of the investigation into the presence of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. Law enforcement officials said in a filing Thursday that they would suffer “irreparable harm” if Cannon’s directive remained in place. Read more
- From earlier this week : Judge cites ''reputational harm'' to Trump in ordering a Mar-a-Lago special master and pause in probe.
More news to know now:
- 📰 Trump adviser Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty in New York on charges related to a border wall fund .
- 🟡 New military aid worth more than 2 billion dollars will head for Ukraine and other European countries affected by Russia's invasion, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced .
- 🧬 Las Vegas police: DNA match led to elected official's arrest in death of reporter .
- 🏡 Rising seas fueled by climate change to swamp $34B in US real estate in just 30 years, analysis finds .
Hurricane could relieve California heat wave
Temperatures in California, particularly over interior valley regions, were expected to stretch "well into the triple digits" through Friday, the National Weather Service said. But Hurricane Kay, which developed off western Mexico, may bring a break to Southern California as the storm heads north. Kay is expected to dump rain on parts of the state starting Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Read more
- ''Mass casualty events'' : Heat waves are the deadliest natural disasters we face. Here's what makes them so dangerous.
US crosses 1 million organ transplants milestone
Friday marks one million solid-organ transplants in the U.S. since 1954. Most have been kidneys, followed by livers, hearts and lungs. Half of those transplants came during the 53 years after the first-ever transplant and half in just the past 15 years, according to data from the nonprofit United Network for Organ Sharing. Last year, for the first time, more than 40,000 solid organs – more than 100 a day – were transplanted. But thousands of Americans were able to get on a list because of limited supply. Read more
- 🎟 Want to party like – no, with – a rock star? VIP concert packages promise access, but buyer beware .
- 👠 COVID's wrath is receding: Some groups of women are returning to the job market .
- 🏃♀️ I'm a woman who runs alone. I'm furious about Eliza Fletcher's killing .
- ♥ Olivia Wilde, Addison Rae's mom and the sexist conversation about relationship age gaps .
Tiafoe-Alcaraz, Ruud-Khachanov set for US Open men's semis
There are four debut U.S. Open men's semifinalists, the first time that's happened since the first year of the event in 1881. Frances Tiafoe is the first American man to get that far at his home Grand Slam tournament since Andy Roddick in 2006. The No. 22 seed faces No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz in the evening semifinal, after No. 5 Casper Ruud plays No. 27 Karen Khachanov in the afternoon. Read more
- Analysis : With Rafael Nadal knocked out, the US Open men's title is suddenly up for grabs.
- There's fresh faces on the women's side, too : Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur will meet in first U.S. Open final for both players.
📷 Photo of the day: The world reacts to the death of Queen Elizabeth II 📷
Mourners are remembering Queen Elizabeth II far beyond Buckingham Palace, adorning flags with flowers, casting her image on large buildings and setting up small memorials. Click here to see more photos of the world's reaction to the monarch's passing.
A little less heavy
- 📣 Yeet, sus and cringe: Merriam-Webster adds 370 new words and phrases to its dictionary .
- 🖼 New York returned $19 million in stolen art, including 21 pieces housed at the Met .
- 🔔 ''Rings of Power'' draws racist backlash and threats, but Amazon and Frodo stand behind it .
- 🏈 The defending champion Rams were humbled by the Bills in the NFL's opening rout .
Associated Press contributed reporting.
