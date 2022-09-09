Young Mother Decapitated in Street ‘With a Sword’ Outside Home in Bay Area

Anadolu Agency via Getty

A man has been arrested after a 25-year-old woman was decapitated on the street in front of witnesses outside her house in the Bay Area. Police would not confirm the details of Thursday morning’s killing but ABC News said it had obtained law-enforcement records saying that the woman’s head was cut off with a sword. Her two children, ages 1 and 7, were in the house in San Carlos at the time, but police said they did not witness the killing. Lt. Eamon Allen of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department told a press conference that deputies called to the scene had found “an obviously deceased female” in the street. He added: “They began to work the scene and shortly then after, the male suspect arrived back at the scene and was quickly detained by sheriff’s deputies. He was later placed under arrest for homicide.” ABC identified the suspect as the victim’s former boyfriend, Jose Solano Landaeta, against whom she had reportedly got a temporary restraining order.

