ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Carlos, CA

Young Mother Decapitated in Street ‘With a Sword’ Outside Home in Bay Area

By Philippe Naughton
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36wt9M_0hoQVu8500
Anadolu Agency via Getty

A man has been arrested after a 25-year-old woman was decapitated on the street in front of witnesses outside her house in the Bay Area. Police would not confirm the details of Thursday morning’s killing but ABC News said it had obtained law-enforcement records saying that the woman’s head was cut off with a sword. Her two children, ages 1 and 7, were in the house in San Carlos at the time, but police said they did not witness the killing. Lt. Eamon Allen of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department told a press conference that deputies called to the scene had found “an obviously deceased female” in the street. He added: “They began to work the scene and shortly then after, the male suspect arrived back at the scene and was quickly detained by sheriff’s deputies. He was later placed under arrest for homicide.” ABC identified the suspect as the victim’s former boyfriend, Jose Solano Landaeta, against whom she had reportedly got a temporary restraining order.

Read it at ABC7 News

Comments / 53

Old fat man
6d ago

if you do not execute this man for his Grand then you're just as guilty as he is you're no better than he is

Reply(1)
30
Bradley Shoemaker
6d ago

restraining order's work so well. about as well as gun free zones, drug free zones

Reply(7)
46
james bagos
6d ago

The prosecutor out there will most likely give him personal bond, justice system is so screwed up.

Reply(2)
17
Related
buzzfeednews.com

The Suspect Who Allegedly Beheaded His Ex-Girlfriend On The Street Has Been Arrested

The suspect who allegedly beheaded his ex-girlfriend on a street in California has been arrested, police said Friday. Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta, 33, was arrested on homicide charges after he allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend Karina Castro, 27, outside her apartment around 11:50 a.m. Thursday during a domestic dispute in the Bay Area city of San Carlos.
SAN CARLOS, CA
TheDailyBeast

Little Girl’s Body Lay in a Bathtub for a Month Before She Was Found

An 8-year-old girl was lying dead in a bathtub for over a month before authorities found her body, it has been revealed.Police released “gruesome details” over the “brutal and senseless murder” of Sophia Mason after the man suspected of the crime, 34-year-old Dhante Jackson, was arrested after six months on the run.The “gruesome discovery of Sophia Mason’s lifeless body” happened on March 11 in Jackson’s home in Merced, California, more than a month after she was initially listed as missing, but relatives told cops they had not been in contact with the girl since December.Mason’s mother and Jackson’s girlfriend, Samantha...
MERCED, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Carlos, CA
San Carlos, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Uvalde shooter’s body left in morgue for almost a month as funeral homes refused to take it

The body of Uvalde gunman Salvador Ramos was left to languish in a morgue for almost a month after the massacre as local funeral homes refused to take it, it has been revealed.Ramos, 18, murdered 19 innocent students aged between nine and 11 years old and two heroic teachers at Robb Elementary School back on 24 May, in what marks one of the deadliest mass shootings in US history.Over an hour into the siege, law enforcement officers finally stormed the classroom and shot the gunman dead.While an autopsy was carried out on the killer’s body just three days later...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sword#Violent Crime#Anadolu Agency#Getty A#Abc News#Abc7 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Former couple who vanished on the same day and in same Lake Tahoe area as missing teen Kiely Rodni, 16, are found dead outside of their car that crashed down an embankment

A California man and woman who went missing on the same day and in the same area by Lake Tahoe as Kiely Rodni were found dead in an embankment on Wednesday. Janette 'JJ' Pantoja, 29, and ex-boyfriend Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were discovered near their car which was lodged down a Nevada County embankment, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.
The Independent

Pallbearer at father’s funeral shot dead by plainclothes officers serving fugitive warrant arrest

The family of a man who was shot and killed by law enforcement after he helped carry his father’s coffin is demanding answers. Jason Arnie Owens, 37, was a pallbearer at his father’s funeral on 24 August, when he was shot dead in front of 40 mourners by two plainclothes officers outside a funeral home in West Virginia, the Associated Press reported.Family members claim the officers opened fire before Mr Owens realised what was happening. The officers arrived at the scene to enforce a fugitive warrant and called the victim’s name but did not give him a chance to...
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
61K+
Followers
31K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy