King Charles’ rep responds to claim that Prince Harry was told of queen's death five minutes before public
King Charles’ spokesperson responded to a claim that Prince Harry was told of Queen Elizabeth’s death just minutes before the rest of the world. According to a report from The Telegraph, Charles told his youngest son that his grandmother died "five minutes before Buckingham Palace released the official announcement." The outlet alleged that Harry received a call from his father while he was midair, shortly before landing. But by the time the 38-year-old’s plane touched down, the public was informed that the monarch had died in Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
Prince Harry appeared 'traumatized' at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral while seated behind King Charles III
At the late Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday, one member of the royal family in particular seemed to be overcome with emotion: Prince Harry. "Harry just looked traumatized," Shannon Felton Spence, a royal expert, told Fox News Digital. The late monarch's grandson sat next to wife Meghan Markle at...
Queen Elizabeth's funeral 'heartbreaking' for Prince Harry who gave up country for celebrity: Sharon Osbourne
British television personality Sharon Osbourne called Queen Elizabeth II's funeral Monday a "heartbreaking" reminder that Prince Harry gave up his "country for celebrity" as the world says its final goodbyes to his grandmother. Osbourne joined Fox News' special coverage of her funeral to discuss the feud between Prince Harry and the Royal family, and the expected release of his upcoming book.
Queen Elizabeth II funeral: Meghan Markle like 'fish out of water' as body language expert analyzes royal ties
Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest Monday by the royal family during a funeral at Westminster Abbey followed by a burial at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle outside central London. Her state funeral marked the culmination of 10 days of mourning Her Majesty following...
Queen Elizabeth II's insignia missing from Prince Harry's uniform, worn by Prince William and Prince Andrew
Prince Harry's military uniform was noticeably different from his brother's, Prince William, and uncle's, Prince Andrew, as they each stood vigil over Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at Westminster Hall ahead of her funeral on Monday. The "ER" initials were positioned on the shoulder of Prince William's uniform and were also...
Jesse Watters: Is it me or do you get the feeling Joe Biden is not really the president?
Fox News host Jesse Watters torches President Joe Biden’s "60 Minutes" interview, muses over whether he will seek re-election and calls out the president for being unprepared on "Jesse Watters Primetime." CRITICS FLOOD TWITTER AFTER BIDEN DECLARES COVID-19 PANDEMIC IS OVER: 'IRRESPONSIBLE AND MISLEADING'. JESSE WATTERS: Is it me...
Martha's Vineyard resident to Biden administration: 'Tell the truth'
Martha's Vineyard resident Elizabeth Bostrom spoke with Fox News contributor Sara Carter about migrants being flown to her town and how the Biden administration is handling immigration on "Hannity." ELIZABETH BOSTROM: No, I wasn't. And I actually, I really praised him for doing that because it wasn't a stunt. I...
MSNBC guest claims 'White people turn violent when they don't politically get their way:' 'It's what they do'
MSNBC guest Elie Mystal slammed White people as being violent racists during an appearance on "The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross" Saturday. His remarks were made during a discussion about the Department of Justice's (DOJ) investigation into former President Donald Trump. "The cause of the problem is, of course, is...
QAnon Conspiracy Theorists Think Queen Elizabeth II Was Murdered
Prominent figures in the QAnon movement have promoted conspiracy theories about Queen Elizabeth II after she passed away on Thursday. Followers of QAnon, who often spread wild claims about prominent figures or celebrities soon after their deaths, turned their attention to the British monarch who died aged 96 after being on the throne for 70 years.
Meghan Markle has won over some in the UK: Expert shares what’s next for Duchess of Sussex and royal family
Meghan Markle has had an unsteady relationship with fans of the royal family over the past several years, but according to one royal expert, the Duchess of Sussex might have won some people over throughout the week. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family — including Markle...
Trump news – live: New York AG Letitia James set for ‘major announcement’, as E Jean Carroll to file new case
New York attorney general Letitia James has said her office is set to make a “major announcement” on Wednesday morning.The state’s top lawyer has rejected at least one settlement offer from former president Donald Trump, who her office has been investigating for the past three years, according to The New York Times.But she has given no details of why she called the press conference for 10.30am ET, to which press have been invited.Earlier, Judge Raymond Dearie, the independent arbiter tasked with inspecting documents seized in the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home said on Tuesday he...
Sen. Kennedy torches Biden for lying about the border: Americans 'don't like being treated like a moron'
Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., ripped President Biden over the border crisis, warning he has "lied" to the American people as migrant encounters surge to record levels. Kennedy joined "The Faulkner Focus" on Tuesday to discuss the latest on the migrant surge, saying Biden has "opened" the borders and "lied" about the issue.
LAURA INGRAHAM: It remains to be seen whether Biden is even capable of standing upright at this moment
Laura Ingraham highlighted how members of Biden's White House have yet to provide a clear answer on whether or not Biden will be running for re-election in 2024 on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: I'm going to tell you tonight what remains to be seen, just how many seats the...
Whoopi Goldberg says 'there is nothing wrong with Joe Biden' as 'The View' hosts list potential 2024 picks
"The View" hosts discussed President Biden's comments from his "60 Minutes" interview about not fully committing to running for re-election on Tuesday, and co-host Whoopi Goldberg said that "there is nothing wrong with Joe Biden." "The second you announce a run, you’re ahead of yourself. You're focused on everything else....
Tucker Carlson: Martha's Vineyard residents are so proud of the way they handled migrants
Martha's Vineyard is an idyllic spot in the Atlantic Ocean off Massachusetts, but for decades now, people in Martha's Vineyard have been pining for diversity. We need more diversity. We need more diversity. Well, diversity finally arrived, sent on a jet plane by Ron DeSantis and the second diversity arrived, the locals, the ones who pined for diversity, called the army and had diversity shipped to a military base where apparently diversity belongs. People were not too upset at Martha's Vineyard as diversity was led away to a military base. Watch.
The Royal Treatment: Why only Prince William was able to wear 'ER' initials to Queen's vigil over Prince Harry
FUNERAL FEELINGS - Prince Harry appeared 'traumatized' at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral while seated behind King Charles III. Continue reading here…. MISSING BABY - Paris Hilton is 'depressed' and offering 'a big reward' for missing dog Diamond Baby: 'NO questions asked.' Continue reading here…. GOAT PROBLEMS - Tom Brady spotted...
Queen Elizabeth II funeral a historic day but not everyone was welcome: royal expert
LONDON – When Prince Charles became King Charles III and met our newly installed British Prime Minster Liz Truss, he famously said on camera, "We have all been dreading this," and he spoke for the world. I mean, can anyone imagine a world without our dear late Queen Elizabeth?...
Queen Elizabeth biographer calls her funeral a ‘facade,’ demands ‘atonement’ for slavery
Biographer Clive Irving slammed the funeral ceremonies for Queen Elizabeth II Monday as a "facade" without "atonement" for the sin of slavery by the monarchy as an institution over centuries. When MSNBC correspondent Katy Tur suggested Irving had referred to the pomp of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral as an "intoxicant,"...
Nikki Haley fires back at Sunny Hostin over 'racist' comment on The View: 'Thanks for your concern'
Nikki Haley and her communications spokesman fired back at Sunny Hostin on Tuesday after "The View" co-host accused the former U.N. ambassador of "running from her heritage." During a discussion on potential 2024 presidential candidates that could face off against President Biden, Alyssa Farah Griffin listed Haley as a possible opponent, calling her an "incredibly effective governor in South Carolina."
