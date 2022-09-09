ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

King Charles’ rep responds to claim that Prince Harry was told of queen's death five minutes before public

King Charles’ spokesperson responded to a claim that Prince Harry was told of Queen Elizabeth’s death just minutes before the rest of the world. According to a report from The Telegraph, Charles told his youngest son that his grandmother died "five minutes before Buckingham Palace released the official announcement." The outlet alleged that Harry received a call from his father while he was midair, shortly before landing. But by the time the 38-year-old’s plane touched down, the public was informed that the monarch had died in Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth's funeral 'heartbreaking' for Prince Harry who gave up country for celebrity: Sharon Osbourne

British television personality Sharon Osbourne called Queen Elizabeth II's funeral Monday a "heartbreaking" reminder that Prince Harry gave up his "country for celebrity" as the world says its final goodbyes to his grandmother. Osbourne joined Fox News' special coverage of her funeral to discuss the feud between Prince Harry and the Royal family, and the expected release of his upcoming book.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

QAnon Conspiracy Theorists Think Queen Elizabeth II Was Murdered

Prominent figures in the QAnon movement have promoted conspiracy theories about Queen Elizabeth II after she passed away on Thursday. Followers of QAnon, who often spread wild claims about prominent figures or celebrities soon after their deaths, turned their attention to the British monarch who died aged 96 after being on the throne for 70 years.
U.K.
The Independent

Trump news – live: New York AG Letitia James set for ‘major announcement’, as E Jean Carroll to file new case

New York attorney general Letitia James has said her office is set to make a “major announcement” on Wednesday morning.The state’s top lawyer has rejected at least one settlement offer from former president Donald Trump, who her office has been investigating for the past three years, according to The New York Times.But she has given no details of why she called the press conference for 10.30am ET, to which press have been invited.Earlier, Judge Raymond Dearie, the independent arbiter tasked with inspecting documents seized in the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home said on Tuesday he...
POTUS
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Martha's Vineyard residents are so proud of the way they handled migrants

Martha's Vineyard is an idyllic spot in the Atlantic Ocean off Massachusetts, but for decades now, people in Martha's Vineyard have been pining for diversity. We need more diversity. We need more diversity. Well, diversity finally arrived, sent on a jet plane by Ron DeSantis and the second diversity arrived, the locals, the ones who pined for diversity, called the army and had diversity shipped to a military base where apparently diversity belongs. People were not too upset at Martha's Vineyard as diversity was led away to a military base. Watch.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Nikki Haley fires back at Sunny Hostin over 'racist' comment on The View: 'Thanks for your concern'

Nikki Haley and her communications spokesman fired back at Sunny Hostin on Tuesday after "The View" co-host accused the former U.N. ambassador of "running from her heritage." During a discussion on potential 2024 presidential candidates that could face off against President Biden, Alyssa Farah Griffin listed Haley as a possible opponent, calling her an "incredibly effective governor in South Carolina."
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

