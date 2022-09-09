ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

King Charles leaves Balmoral Castle - Reuters witness

BALMORAL, Scotland, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Britain's King Charles has left Balmoral Castle where he and other members of the Royal Family had gathered following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth.

A Reuters photograph showed the 73-year old monarch in the back seat of a grey car, with his wife, and now the Queen Consort, Camilla at the front sitting beside the driver. Both of them wore black.

Charles is expected to address the country later on Friday, for the first time as the king, following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth last afternoon.

Reporting by Hannah McKay, writing by William James; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

