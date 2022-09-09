Pleasantville traveled to New Sharon on Saturday for the North Mahaska Invitational, where they went 2-3 on the day. The Trojans two wins came in a 2-0 sweep over PCM (21-17, 22-20) and a 2-1 win over HLV (21-16, 12-21, 21-15). The three losses on the day for Pleasantville came to Sigourney 2-0 (19-21, 18-21), Pella Christian 2-0 (17-21, 17-21), and PCM 2-1(19-21, 21-14, 11-15). Trojans head coach Joel Allman said that his team had their moments throughout the tournament but said that communication breakdowns led to some missed opportunities. Allman added that he is confident that the team will improve their communication on the court and that he’s excited for that time to come.

