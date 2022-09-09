Read full article on original website
Pella Christian Volleyball Hosting Newton Tonight
After going a perfect 6-0 en route to winning the North Mahaska Invitational on Saturday, the Pella Christian volleyball team returns home tonight to host Newton in a Little Hawkeye Conference showdown. With the six wins this weekend, the Eagles enter tonight’s contest with a 12-8 overall record. One of...
Eagles and Mustangs Cross Country Teams Compete in PCM Invitational
The Pella Christian and PCM cross country teams ran in the PCM Invitational Monday. The #11 ranked Eagles boys cross country team dominated the meet bring home the team title and the top four finishes in the race, while the Mustangs came in 4th. Pella Christian’s #14 ranked individual boys runner Kaden Van Wyngarden continued his impressive steak, winning his third consecutive race with a time of 18:11.59. Ben Gosselink (20:12.44), Tysen DeVries (20:29.45), and Deacon Branderhorst (20:35.13) were 2nd, 3rd, and 4th respectively. The Mustangs were led in the meet by Coby DeRaad in 18th place (21:22.98), while Carson Taylor came in 36th (23:32.34) and Charlie Ford came in 40th (24:11.91).
Pella Volleyball Back in Action Today
At home, the Pella volleyball team is hoping to celebrate homecoming in style as they return to Little Hawkeye Conference action against Dallas Center-Grimes. The Dutch will take on a Mustangs team that entered the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s Class 4A rankings at 15th last Thursday after winning their first three league games, including a signature victory over #7 in 4A Indianola two weeks ago on the road. Pella went 3-1 at the Ballard Invitational this past weekend.
Knoxville Volleyball Hosts Clarke; Cross Country Heads To Newton
Knoxville volleyball and cross country will continue their seasons today. The volleyball squad will host Clarke trying to get back on track after a couple weeks of playing highly ranked teams, and spinning their wheels. The Panthers put together a 3-2 day at the Bondurant-Farrar Invitational over the weekend placing 2nd overall. Coach Mollie Keitges tells KNIA/KRLS Sports serving and serve-receive have been an issue for her team this year, and hopes if that can improve, the offense will benefit.
Twin Cedars Travels To Lamoni For BGC Triangular
The Twin Cedars Volleyball Squad heads to Lamoni tonight in a Bluegrass Conference triangular against the host Demons and Orient-Macksburg. The Sabers are coming off an 0-4 day at the Cardinal Invitational on Saturday losing to Cardinal, Highland, Danville, and WACO. The Sabers are 5-6 on the season and first service is scheduled for 5:30.
Pella Volleyball Team Goes 3-1 at Ballard
The Pella Volleyball team turned in a solid day at the Ballard Invitational Saturday, going 3-1 overall against a mix of schools from 1A to 5A. In the morning and early afternoon, the Dutch defeated Woodward-Granger (21-11, 21-18), Grand View Christian (21-18, 21-12), and the hosts from Huxley (21-19, 21-14), before falling to #8 in 5A Johnston in the championship pool 2-0 in a close pair of sets (17-21, 18-21).
Warrior golfers finish sixth at Valley Classic
The Norwalk boys golf team placed sixth at Monday’s Valley Golf Classic held at Willow Creek Golf Course in West Des Moines. The Warriors shot a 312 on the day, finishing 27 strokes behind front runners Valley and Johnston. Scoring leaders for Norwalk were Ryan Jermier with a 75 – good for 17th place – Cael Sherwood 76 and Braylon Stockwell with a season-best 78.
Pella Christian Wins the North Mahaska Volleyball Invitational
The Pella Christian volleyball team went a perfect 6-0 Saturday, en route to winning the title at the North Mahaska Invitational. The Eagles only dropped one set in the entire tournament, which came in one of their two meetings with New London (22-20, 16-21, 15-13). The Eagles swept their other five matches 2-0 against New London (25-21, 25-22), Tri-County (21-6, 21-11), Pleasantville (21-17, 21-17), PCM (21-12, 21-8), and HLV (25-9, 25-12).
At The Top: Pella Boys, Girls Cross Country Teams Both #1
While there are still several weeks to decide who will ultimately win the state cross country meets in late October, both teams from Pella are being recognized for their past week of remarkable success. The Dutch are now both #1 in Class 3A in the latest rankings compiled by the...
Indianola 2nd at Waukee Tournament
Indianola placed 2nd at the Waukee Volleyball Invitational Saturday. The #7 in 4A Indians navigated a field filled with 4A and 5A teams, and defeated Des Moines Lincoln, #11 in 5A Waukee, and Sergeant Bluff Luton. They also fell to Waukee in pool play and lost to #4 in 5A Ankeny in the finals 25-20, 26-24.
Central College Dutch Sunday Results
Central Powers Past Illinois College in Women’s Soccer. Another big offensive performance by the Central College women’s soccer team secured a 4-0 victory over Illinois College Sunday afternoon. The Dutch (4-2-1) finished off an unbeaten week, outscoring their opponents 12-0 in a trio of matches. All four Dutch...
Pleasantville Volleyball Goes 2-3 at the North Mahaska Invitational
Pleasantville traveled to New Sharon on Saturday for the North Mahaska Invitational, where they went 2-3 on the day. The Trojans two wins came in a 2-0 sweep over PCM (21-17, 22-20) and a 2-1 win over HLV (21-16, 12-21, 21-15). The three losses on the day for Pleasantville came to Sigourney 2-0 (19-21, 18-21), Pella Christian 2-0 (17-21, 17-21), and PCM 2-1(19-21, 21-14, 11-15). Trojans head coach Joel Allman said that his team had their moments throughout the tournament but said that communication breakdowns led to some missed opportunities. Allman added that he is confident that the team will improve their communication on the court and that he’s excited for that time to come.
Mable Louise (Duncan) Evans
Memorial Services for Mable Louise (Duncan) Evans of Allen, Texas will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, September 23rd at Winfield Funeral Home in Knoxville. Visitation will be held on Friday from 1:00-2:00pm at the funeral Home.
Pella Homecoming Royalty Set to Reign Over Week
Royalty has been crowned to kick off homecoming festivities at Pella High School. Jasmine Namminga and Kenson Fuller of the Class of 2023 will serve as homecoming queen and king through this Friday’s football game vs. Newton and dance scheduled that same evening. The rest of the court includes:
2022 Homecoming King and Queen Crowned at Pella High School
Royalty has been crowned to kick off homecoming festivities at Pella High School. Jasmine Namminga and Kenson Fuller of the Class of 2023 will serve as homecoming queen and king through this Friday’s football game vs. Newton and dance scheduled that same evening. The rest of the court includes:
KNIA Radio and Simpson College Partner for Storm Surge Live Show
Tonight is the first show of the 2022 fall version of the KNIA and Simpson College partnership show Storm Surge, featuring all Simpson College fall and winter athletics. Storm Surge will have interviews with Athletic Director Marty Bell, a featured coach each week, and athletes from each sport, in addition to a highlight or history fact each week. The show is live at the Brickhouse on the downtown Indianola square each Monday night at 6pm.
Jack Junior Schuler, Jr.
Jack Junior Schuler, Jr., 66, of Indianola, IA, passed away on September 16th, at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 22nd, from 4 to 8 p.m., and the funeral will be on Friday, September 23rd, at 2:00 p.m., both of which will be at the Indianola First Assembly of God Church. Burial will follow services in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Indianola Storm Siren Coverage Map
The Indianola and Warren County storm sirens underwent testing earlier this week, completing the expansion of the siren coverage area that took place in 2021. The sirens will now cover new territory east of Indianola on Highway 92 towards Pickard Park, and north of Indianola on Highway 65/69, in addition to new sirens placed on existing poles and two sirens remaining the same. Find a map to the coverage area above.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Tyler Christian
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Marion County Engineer Tyler Christian as we discuss road projects in progress and more. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Adele Scott
A celebration of life gathering for Adele Scott, 72, will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022, from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. with a short remembrance service at 2:00 p.m. The gathering will be held on the east side of the Knoxville square at the English Valley Wellness building, 109 S. 3rd St., Knoxville, IA 50138. The service will be led by EveryStep Hospice’s chaplain Brent Osborne. Memorials in Adele’s name may be made to EveryStep Hospice Knoxville.
