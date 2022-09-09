Read full article on original website
Marjorie Taylor Greene Among 4 GOP Reps to Vote Against Religious Freedom
The four Republicans voted against a bill seeking to reauthorize funding for the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom.
GOP Chances of Beating Democrats for Senate Control With 50 Days to Midterm
Tight races in these states will determine which party holds a Senate majority during the second half of President Biden's term.
Democrats' Meddling Made Critical Senate Seat Close to Unwinnable for GOP
Democrats spent big money shaping the outcomes of the 2022 Republican primaries. The strategy looks like it could pay off in November.
'QAnon Whack Job' GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Down Big in Maryland: Poll
Republican Dan Cox has a hill to climb without the support of two-term Maryland Republican Governor Larry Hogan.
Outside Money in GOP Primaries Reveals Growing Power of PACs
Super PACs [are] essentially playing a role that the parties used to play," said Dan Birdsong, professor of political science at the University of Dayton.
Donald Trump 'Miscalculated' With Special Master Dearie—Legal Analyst
Donald Trump made a mistake by requesting Raymond Dearie be appointed special master in the classified documents investigation as the former president's legal team is already refusing to cooperate with the judge's demands, a legal expert has said. Dearie, who was named by a federal judge to be the independent...
Donald Trump Indictment Will Cause Country to 'Run Out of Beer': Mary Trump
Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump and his avid critic, sarcastically said this week that the country will "run out of beer" if her uncle was indicted for keeping classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort residence, in reference to a recent interview in which he said "big problems" would happen in the country if he were to be indicted.
What Polls Say About Stacey Abrams vs. Brian Kemp With 50 Days to Midterm
One recent poll shows incumbent Governor Brian Kemp leading Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams by only 2 points.
Trump news – live: New York AG Letitia James set for ‘major announcement’, as E Jean Carroll to file new case
New York attorney general Letitia James has said her office is set to make a “major announcement” on Wednesday morning.The state’s top lawyer has rejected at least one settlement offer from former president Donald Trump, who her office has been investigating for the past three years, according to The New York Times.But she has given no details of why she called the press conference for 10.30am ET, to which press have been invited.Earlier, Judge Raymond Dearie, the independent arbiter tasked with inspecting documents seized in the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home said on Tuesday he...
Trump Committing 'Crimes Against' His Own Supporters: Glenn Kirschner
Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said on Sunday that ex-President Donald Trump has committed "crimes against" his supporters who continue to defend him despite his continuous actions that some critics deem controversial. During an episode of his show Justice Matters that was posted on YouTube, Kirschner spoke about Trump's Save...
Behind Closed Doors, Martha's Vineyard Liberals Reveal Their Hypocrisy | Opinion
Former President Barack Obama's Martha's Vineyard property alone reportedly has 10 bedrooms.
Liz Cheney Proposes Bill to Stop Trump Being Reinstalled as President
Outgoing Wyoming GOP rep. Liz Cheney has announced proposals for a new bill which would help prevent "another effort to steal a presidential election" in the wake of January 6. In an opinion piece for the Wall Street Journal, Cheney and Democrat congresswoman Zoe Lofgren (who are both part of...
QAnon Influencers Believe Donald Trump Gave Them a Signal At Ohio Rally
QAnon influencers have suggested that Donald Trump gave a signal to the online conspiracy movement during his speech at a rally in Ohio on Saturday evening. Trump spoke at a rally for Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance in Youngstown in a bid to shore up support ahead of the upcoming midterms.
The Migrant Statistic Joe Biden Didn't Want to See Before the Midterms
A record 2.1 million arrests of undocumented migrants occurred during the first 11 months of the 2022 fiscal year.
Biden's Response to Puerto Rico's Hurricane Was Very Different to Trump's
Joe Biden approved Puerto Rico's emergency declaration on Sunday just as Hurricane Fiona was set to hit the island, a quickness of response which the president's predecessor was criticised for failing to do during a similar emergency. Biden announced that the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency...
Stacey Abrams Is Polling Worse Against Brian Kemp Than in 2018 Race
It's nowhere close to over yet, but the magic that brought Stacey Abrams within 55,000 votes of becoming Georgia's first Democratic governor in decades appears to be fading. Entering the final months of the campaign, the Democrat who built the coalition that almost completely toppled the GOP's grip on the state's politics four years ago, finds herself trailing Republican Governor Brian Kemp by near double digits in a new poll by the University of Georgia School of Public Affairs and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Biden Responds to Migrants Being Sent to Delaware: 'Come Visit'
Last week, nearly 50 migrants were flown to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, under a program sponsored by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Ron DeSantis' Migrant Plane Is Currently Heading Toward Joe Biden's Home
The plane is set to arrive at a small airport near Biden's Delaware home, but there is no evidence as yet that it contains migrants.
Trump's Lawyers Preparing for Potential Indictment in Document Probe
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers appear to be preparing for a potential indictment in connection with the Department of Justice (DOJ) probe into classified documents allegedly stored at his Mar-a-Lago residence. FBI agents raided Mar-a-Lago on August 8, 2022, seizing 20 boxes containing classified documents. The DOJ is investigating whether...
Donald Trump's Approval Rating Plunges to Lowest Point in Over a Year: Poll
Donald Trump's positive approval rating is at its lowest point in more than a year, whereas President Joe Biden is seeing his highest score in months, according to a poll. A survey released by NBC News found that Trump currently has a 54 percent negative approval rating, with a 34 percent positive approval.
