U.S. Politics

Newsweek

Donald Trump 'Miscalculated' With Special Master Dearie—Legal Analyst

Donald Trump made a mistake by requesting Raymond Dearie be appointed special master in the classified documents investigation as the former president's legal team is already refusing to cooperate with the judge's demands, a legal expert has said. Dearie, who was named by a federal judge to be the independent...
POTUS
Newsweek

Donald Trump Indictment Will Cause Country to 'Run Out of Beer': Mary Trump

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump and his avid critic, sarcastically said this week that the country will "run out of beer" if her uncle was indicted for keeping classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort residence, in reference to a recent interview in which he said "big problems" would happen in the country if he were to be indicted.
POTUS
The Independent

Trump news – live: New York AG Letitia James set for ‘major announcement’, as E Jean Carroll to file new case

New York attorney general Letitia James has said her office is set to make a “major announcement” on Wednesday morning.The state’s top lawyer has rejected at least one settlement offer from former president Donald Trump, who her office has been investigating for the past three years, according to The New York Times.But she has given no details of why she called the press conference for 10.30am ET, to which press have been invited.Earlier, Judge Raymond Dearie, the independent arbiter tasked with inspecting documents seized in the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home said on Tuesday he...
POTUS
Newsweek

Trump Committing 'Crimes Against' His Own Supporters: Glenn Kirschner

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said on Sunday that ex-President Donald Trump has committed "crimes against" his supporters who continue to defend him despite his continuous actions that some critics deem controversial. During an episode of his show Justice Matters that was posted on YouTube, Kirschner spoke about Trump's Save...
POTUS
Newsweek

Biden's Response to Puerto Rico's Hurricane Was Very Different to Trump's

Joe Biden approved Puerto Rico's emergency declaration on Sunday just as Hurricane Fiona was set to hit the island, a quickness of response which the president's predecessor was criticised for failing to do during a similar emergency. Biden announced that the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency...
POTUS
Newsweek

Stacey Abrams Is Polling Worse Against Brian Kemp Than in 2018 Race

It's nowhere close to over yet, but the magic that brought Stacey Abrams within 55,000 votes of becoming Georgia's first Democratic governor in decades appears to be fading. Entering the final months of the campaign, the Democrat who built the coalition that almost completely toppled the GOP's grip on the state's politics four years ago, finds herself trailing Republican Governor Brian Kemp by near double digits in a new poll by the University of Georgia School of Public Affairs and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Trump's Lawyers Preparing for Potential Indictment in Document Probe

Former President Donald Trump's lawyers appear to be preparing for a potential indictment in connection with the Department of Justice (DOJ) probe into classified documents allegedly stored at his Mar-a-Lago residence. FBI agents raided Mar-a-Lago on August 8, 2022, seizing 20 boxes containing classified documents. The DOJ is investigating whether...
POTUS
