International Business Times
Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Grandchild Is Not Prince William Or Harry
Queen Elizabeth II adored all eight of her grandchildren, but she was believed to have had a favorite among them. While Prince William and Prince Harry may be the most well-known among her grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor, the 18-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was thought to have been the late monarch's favorite, according to Reader's Digest.
Video of King Charles Appearing To Flip the Bird at Donald Trump Resurfaces
Social media users have once again interpreted the 2019 clip of the new king scratching his nose to be an insulting gesture aimed at Trump.
Harry and Meghan Sat Alongside King Charles III at Queen's Funeral
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seated in one of the most prominent positions during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday after the couple found themselves sitting far away from senior members of the royal family just three months ago during the monarch's Platinum Jubilee. After processing from...
wmagazine.com
Camilla Is Already Using the Title “Queen Consort,” But Not Without Controversy
The woman once known to the public as Camilla Parker-Bowles is now officially known as Camilla, Queen Consort of the United Kingdom. She assumed the title upon the death of her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II with her husband, formerly known as Prince Charles, officially becoming the King Charles III. An official statement from the Royal Family posted on the Royal.UK website has already used the title for Camilla. She’s become the first person to assume the post since Queen Elizabeth II’s mother, the wife of King George VI.
New Revelations: Prince William 'Jumped In Car To Confront' Harry After Brother 'Slammed Phone Down On Him' Over Meghan Markle Bullying Claims
No brotherly love here. A heated Prince William went to confront his brother Harry after the latter "slammed the phone down on him" over allegations Meghan Markle was bulling Palace staff members, according to a new French TV documentary about the once close brothers-turned-enemies.Radar has learned William allegedly called Harry to discuss the accusations about his bride, but the Duke of Sussex didn't want to hear it. As a result, Harry hung up on his older brother, causing William to go into a tailspin."[William] called Harry directly, and Harry slammed the phone down," Pierrick Geais, a royal author who wrote...
Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
Emotional Princess Charlotte Turns to Her Mother for Comfort
Princess Charlotte appeared emotional after watching Queen Elizabeth II's funeral service Monday alongside her eldest brother, Prince George. Prince William and Kate Middleton's two eldest children were a late addition to the Westminster Abbey service and were confirmed by the palace only when the order of service was released the night before.
'Main Character' Choirboy Goes Viral at Queen's Funeral
"The little ginger kid in the choir looks like he's singing from the depths of his soul," wrote one Twitter user, while another tweeted he "is the MVP."
Why Biden Was Seated Far Behind Other World Leaders at Queen's Funeral
"If I were president, they wouldn't have sat me back there," former President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social of Biden's seating.
Prince Harry and Meghan tread delicate path after queen's death
ABERDEEN, Scotland, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Just before boarding a flight at Aberdeen on Friday, the morning after the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry put his arm around the shoulder of an airport worker who had expressed her sympathy while accompanying him across the tarmac.
Kate and Camilla Mourn Queen Elizabeth II: In Pictures
Kate Middleton and Camilla have been greeting mourners and supporting the monarchy as Britain prepares to say a final goodbye to its longest reigning monarch. The new Princess of Wales and Queen Consort shared a car as their husbands, Prince Willian and King Charles III, walked in procession behind Queen Elizabeth II's en route o Westminster Hall where it has been lying in state since Wednesday, September 14.
Fact Check: Was Joe Biden Heckled in London With 'Let's Go Brandon' Chant?
A video of Biden driving to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral suggested he was taunted with chant, but did it happen?
Final Dig! Meghan Markle Wasn’t Invited To See Queen At Bedside Before Her Death
The Royal Family did not invite Meghan Markle to see Queen Elizabeth at her bedside before she passed, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources said Prince Harry and Meghan were both in the U.K. working on projects when they received the news the Queen’s health was fading. The two then canceled an event they had but only Harry made the trip to Balmoral, where the Queen was staying at her estate in the Scottish Highlands.An insider told Entertainment Tonight’s Katie Nicholl that when Prince Harry got the call to come the Duchess of Sussex was not extended an invite. Another source, aside...
The Return of Fergie: Prince Andrew's Ex Had Prime Seat at Queen's Funeral
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and ex-wife of Prince Andrew, took a prominent seat for the funeral of her ex-mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, on Monday after years of being kept on the fringes of the royal family. The duchess married Andrew in 1986 and became one of the most senior...
Prince Harry Appears to Console Staff Member While Leaving Balmoral Alone
Prince Harry was seen exchanging sympathies with a worker at Aberdeen Airport where he boarded a flight back to London following Queen Elizabeth II's death.
U.K.・
Prince Harry's Uniform Missing Key Symbol That Andrew, William Wore
Prince Harry's military uniform was missing the letters "ER"—which reference Queen Elizabeth II—as he stood in vigil at her coffin. The Duke of Sussex joined his brother Prince William and the 96-year-old monarch's other six grandchildren for the ceremony on at Westminster Hall, where Elizabeth has been lying in state.
Will Queen Elizabeth II's Cause of Death Be Revealed?
On September 8, Buckingham Palace announced that the queen had died "peacefully" at Balmoral Castle, but that doesn't mean the cause of death will be released.
Meghan Touchingly Wears Queen's Favorite Shade of Nail Polish for Funeral
Meghan Markle paid a touching tribute Monday to her late grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, when she attended the monarch's state funeral wearing a special shade of pink nail polish. The Duchess of Sussex attended the funeral alongside her husband, Prince Harry, and her royal in-laws. Among them were the Princess...
Shock as Woman Reveals Sad Truth Behind Marriage to Her Male Best Friend
Several Redditors backed the woman, saying her decision to marry her gay pal "sounds perfect" and "amazing," despite her saying it "has to be this way."
