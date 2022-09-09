ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 5

Related
International Business Times

Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Grandchild Is Not Prince William Or Harry

Queen Elizabeth II adored all eight of her grandchildren, but she was believed to have had a favorite among them. While Prince William and Prince Harry may be the most well-known among her grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor, the 18-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was thought to have been the late monarch's favorite, according to Reader's Digest.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Camilla Is Already Using the Title “Queen Consort,” But Not Without Controversy

The woman once known to the public as Camilla Parker-Bowles is now officially known as Camilla, Queen Consort of the United Kingdom. She assumed the title upon the death of her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II with her husband, formerly known as Prince Charles, officially becoming the King Charles III. An official statement from the Royal Family posted on the Royal.UK website has already used the title for Camilla. She’s become the first person to assume the post since Queen Elizabeth II’s mother, the wife of King George VI.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
RadarOnline

New Revelations: Prince William 'Jumped In Car To Confront' Harry After Brother 'Slammed Phone Down On Him' Over Meghan Markle Bullying Claims

No brotherly love here. A heated Prince William went to confront his brother Harry after the latter "slammed the phone down on him" over allegations Meghan Markle was bulling Palace staff members, according to a new French TV documentary about the once close brothers-turned-enemies.Radar has learned William allegedly called Harry to discuss the accusations about his bride, but the Duke of Sussex didn't want to hear it. As a result, Harry hung up on his older brother, causing William to go into a tailspin."[William] called Harry directly, and Harry slammed the phone down," Pierrick Geais, a royal author who wrote...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Emotional Princess Charlotte Turns to Her Mother for Comfort

Princess Charlotte appeared emotional after watching Queen Elizabeth II's funeral service Monday alongside her eldest brother, Prince George. Prince William and Kate Middleton's two eldest children were a late addition to the Westminster Abbey service and were confirmed by the palace only when the order of service was released the night before.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Drinking Champagne#Ireland#Argentinian#Patri
Newsweek

Kate and Camilla Mourn Queen Elizabeth II: In Pictures

Kate Middleton and Camilla have been greeting mourners and supporting the monarchy as Britain prepares to say a final goodbye to its longest reigning monarch. The new Princess of Wales and Queen Consort shared a car as their husbands, Prince Willian and King Charles III, walked in procession behind Queen Elizabeth II's en route o Westminster Hall where it has been lying in state since Wednesday, September 14.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Royals
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RadarOnline

Final Dig! Meghan Markle Wasn’t Invited To See Queen At Bedside Before Her Death

The Royal Family did not invite Meghan Markle to see Queen Elizabeth at her bedside before she passed, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources said Prince Harry and Meghan were both in the U.K. working on projects when they received the news the Queen’s health was fading. The two then canceled an event they had but only Harry made the trip to Balmoral, where the Queen was staying at her estate in the Scottish Highlands.An insider told Entertainment Tonight’s Katie Nicholl that when Prince Harry got the call to come the Duchess of Sussex was not extended an invite. Another source, aside...
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Prince Harry's Uniform Missing Key Symbol That Andrew, William Wore

Prince Harry's military uniform was missing the letters "ER"—which reference Queen Elizabeth II—as he stood in vigil at her coffin. The Duke of Sussex joined his brother Prince William and the 96-year-old monarch's other six grandchildren for the ceremony on at Westminster Hall, where Elizabeth has been lying in state.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
110K+
Post
972M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy