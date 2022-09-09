QAnon Conspiracy Theorists Think Queen Elizabeth II Was Murdered

Prominent figures in the QAnon movement have promoted conspiracy theories about Queen Elizabeth II after she passed away on Thursday.

Followers of QAnon, who often spread wild claims about prominent figures or celebrities soon after their deaths, turned their attention to the British monarch who died aged 96 after being on the throne for 70 years.

Queen Elizabeth II attends the 2019 Braemar Highland Games on September 7, 2019, in Braemar, Scotland. After the monarch's death on Thursday, a conspiracy theory has hatched that she was killed. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

One leading online QAnon profile The Patriot Voice, a.k.a. John Sabal and his wife, Amy, has organized a number of QAnon events attended by far-right figures and GOP lawmakers.

The couple has even suggested that Queen Elizabeth II may have been killed as part of a vague plan the radical movement believes has secretly been carried out for years.

In a post on Telegram, where the Sabals have more than 64,000 followers, The Patriot Voice noted that the queen's death on Thursday happened exactly 1,776 days after the first "Q drop"—cryptic posts that appeared online in October 2017 on the messageboard site 4chan from a mysterious figure known as "Q."

These messages, which later appeared on messageboard sites on 8chan and 8kun, would be interpreted by QAnon followers as the basis of its extreme beliefs, such as the idea Donald Trump, while president, was battling a cabal of satanic child abusers, which included leading Democrats, who would soon be arrested and executed.

The figure "1776" is treated as a sign by QAnon as it is the year in which the U.S. became its own nation after becoming independent from Britain.

"The Queen died EXACTLY 1776 days after the first Q drop," The Patriot Voice wrote.

"Say what you want...I do NOT believe in coincidences. The scope of this operation is FAR more complex than we can even begin to imagine."

Another prominent QAnon account, Stormy Patriot Joe wrote: "Today the Queen passes. I'm sure it's all a coincidence."

Other QAnon supporters claimed the queen had died months ago and that a hologram has replaced her in public appearances since, or that she was connected to the high-profile pedophile ring they believe exists.

As noted by Will Sommer, who covers QAnon for The Daily Beast, followers of the radical conspiracy theory "really hated the queen."

"One faction thought a random New Zealand guy was the rightful monarch. I've seen multiple speeches derailed at QAnon conventions when speakers stopped talking about Democrats to rant instead about the House of Windsor," Sommer tweeted.

There has only been one direct mention to Queen Elizabeth in the thousands of Q drops that have appeared online since October 2017.

"Who is the Queen of England? How long in power? With power comes corruption," the Q drop begins. The post also makes reference to the death of Princess Diana and British MI6 agents, and asks "What political leaders worship Satan?"