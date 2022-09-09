Read full article on original website
Related
Clemente's #21 will not be retired across MLB despite reports
93.7 The Fan’s Dan Zangrilli is desputing a report from a Forbes reporter that Major League Baseball will announce Roberto Clemente’s number 21 will be retired across baseball Thursday evening when the Pirates begin a series against the Mets.
Suns make Sam Garvin interim governor with Sarver out
The Phoenix Suns plan to appoint vice chairman and minority owner Sam Garvin as their interim governor while owner Robert
There is seemingly no end to Tampa Bay Tech’s receiving options
TAMPA — Tampa Bay Tech senior quarterback Xavione Washington doesn’t have a go-to receiver. He goes to anybody who is open, and somebody always seems to be open. “I have many, many weapons,” Washington said. “And I can go to any of them at any time.” Through a 3-0 start to the season, Washington has completed passes to nine different players, and that number will no doubt increase as the season goes on, Titans coach Jayson Roberts said. “We have so much talent at receiver that it’s crazy.”
Comments / 0