Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Looking to lead? Here are ways Milwaukee youths can serve their community

Milwaukee is full of opportunities for youths to get involved in their communities. Milwaukee County is accepting applications for the Milwaukee County Youth Commission. The Youth Commission works in partnership with the county board chairwoman and the county executive to make advisory recommendations about policy and budgetary decisions to the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors and to advance the county’s mission of achieving racial equity.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

NNS Spotlight: ‘I get to ask questions’: Elmer Moore Jr. plunges into new role at Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority

Elmer Moore Jr. says he has the best of everything in his new role as the CEO of the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, or WHEDA. WHEDA is a state agency that works to provide affordable housing and improve the quality of life of Wisconsinites. Moore, 44, was appointed...
WISCONSIN STATE
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Nearly half of all guns seized by Milwaukee police since 2020 come from 5 North and Northwest side ZIP code areas

The Milwaukee Police Department seized 8,076 firearms from Jan. 1, 2020, to July 8, 2022, nearly half of which came from five North and Northwest side ZIP code areas. These ZIP codes – 53206, 53209, 53218, 53216 and 53210 – were the top five in the number of guns confiscated and represent 47% of all such confiscations in that period.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Milwaukee, WI
The Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service is an online source for objective, professional reporting about revitalization efforts in central city communities.

 http://milwaukeenns.org/

