5 things to know and do this week in Milwaukee: Sept. 19 to Sept. 23
It’s Monday in Milwaukee, and here are some things we think you should know about. If you would like your event to be considered for this column, please submit your news by clicking here at least two weeks in advance. 1. Muskego Way Parklet Welcome Celebration: Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Looking to lead? Here are ways Milwaukee youths can serve their community
Milwaukee is full of opportunities for youths to get involved in their communities. Milwaukee County is accepting applications for the Milwaukee County Youth Commission. The Youth Commission works in partnership with the county board chairwoman and the county executive to make advisory recommendations about policy and budgetary decisions to the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors and to advance the county’s mission of achieving racial equity.
5 things to know and do the weekend of Sept. 9
It’s Friday in Milwaukee, and here are some things we think you should know about. If you would like your event to be considered for this column, please submit your news by clicking here at least two weeks in advance. 1. “Reflecting my Muslim Americanism” opening reception: Friday, Sept....
NNS Spotlight: ‘I get to ask questions’: Elmer Moore Jr. plunges into new role at Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority
Elmer Moore Jr. says he has the best of everything in his new role as the CEO of the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, or WHEDA. WHEDA is a state agency that works to provide affordable housing and improve the quality of life of Wisconsinites. Moore, 44, was appointed...
‘How do I ever get caught up, if I’m always catching up?’ Poverty’s unrelenting grip on Milwaukee
Unpaid bills often put Elizabeth Brown in the position of choosing between which of her family’s needs should get priority, a struggle familiar to many Milwaukeeans. Brown, 43, is in many ways the face of poverty in Milwaukee. She is stuck in a cycle that has her consistently choosing...
New head of the City Forward Collective plans to lean on experience engaging with parents
While searching for a school for her children in 2013, Nelly Hernandez stopped into an office of a public charter school network just getting started in Milwaukee. The network was recruiting parents for its inaugural year, and its staff was eager to make Hernandez feel at home. Hernandez remembers one...
Trauma in your past? It affects who you are and how you react today
Have you ever wondered why you do the things you do? Why you feel the things you feel? Why those feelings sometimes turn to uncontrollable anger?. In scenarios like that, it’s easy to ask the “wrong” question: as in, “What’s wrong with me?”. But experts...
Acts Housing has launched program to buy homes to be resold to residents at affordable prices
Milwaukee County’s American Rescue Plan Act Task Force has recommended investing $2.5 million in Acts Housing’s recently launched Homeowner Acquisition Fund. The fund will be used to purchase Milwaukee homes and resell them at affordable prices to residents. The organization broke its own record in 2021, helping 305...
‘They help us find a common ground’: How Mediate Milwaukee serves tenants and landlords
At the height of the pandemic, Franklin Colon said he lost his job because he had to stay home with his small children. The single father of three started to apply for new jobs but had no luck. Afraid he and his children would be out on the streets, he reached out to Mediate Milwaukee for help.
Wisconsin: Land of plenty includes plenty of ‘food deserts’
When Tony Moore wants to make a quick grocery run, his options are limited. Most of the foods that fill the shelves in his Kenosha, Wisconsin neighborhood are laden with sugar and fat — chips, soda and other sweets. Moore calls it the kind of food you eat to just “fill your stomach.” It’s the only food he can find at a gas station, after all.
Nearly half of all guns seized by Milwaukee police since 2020 come from 5 North and Northwest side ZIP code areas
The Milwaukee Police Department seized 8,076 firearms from Jan. 1, 2020, to July 8, 2022, nearly half of which came from five North and Northwest side ZIP code areas. These ZIP codes – 53206, 53209, 53218, 53216 and 53210 – were the top five in the number of guns confiscated and represent 47% of all such confiscations in that period.
Inside the NNS newsroom: We are hiring a criminal justice reporter
If you care passionately about informing readers about how the criminal justice system impacts communities of color, then the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service wants to hear from you. We seek a reporter dedicated to rigorous, evidence-based reporting as we attempt to cover the complexities of the criminal justice system and...
Milwaukee County Dine Out Program pays small businesses to feed older residents
When Angela Smith, co-founder of Daddy’s Soul Food & Grille, discovered a program last year that pays restaurants to provide food for older people, she decided to participate. Less than a year later, Smith noted the growing support for her business. “Seniors call daily inquiring about how to sign...
Here’s what you need to know to get a landlord to make repairs
Whether it’s a broken heater or problems with water or mold, your landlord is required to fix it. But if that’s not happening, here are a few ways to go about getting your repairs done. Get it in writing. First, put the request for service (or repair/or complaint)...
As Midwest summers get hotter, Milwaukee’s most at risk have an unmet need: air conditioning
It was only 10 a.m. and already above 80 degrees as Freda Wright walked down a residential block of Milwaukee’s Harambee neighborhood, clutching a clipboard. Sweat beaded on her forehead as she navigated creaky front gates and porch steps during a scorching mid-July week. Most people answered their door...
Cooling assistance is scarce in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin. But here are some options.￼￼
The Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program will not offer utility assistance until Oct. 1, but residents can still apply beforehand to gain faster access to aid during the winter. Here are some other resources that might help. The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program provides qualifying applicants up to 18 months...
We’ve updated our guide to getting free and affordable meals
Here’s what you need to know if you are looking for free or low-cost food in Milwaukee. Food pantry hours can vary from day to day, especially during the holidays and with COVID-19 cases rising over the past few weeks. If you are looking for a food pantry, take a look at the resources below or call the pantry you want to visit beforehand.
New program helps families that encounter Child Protective Services
The Stronger Families Milwaukee program is in its infancy but its goals are ambitious. It collaborates with agencies to make sure families that attract the attention of Milwaukee Child Protective Services get the help they need. Community Advocates Public Policy Institute launched the program in April under a five-year contract...
