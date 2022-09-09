Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Free fitness options in the Triad you might not know aboutThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in North CarolinaPolarbearGreensboro, NC
Related
Woman, 2 children taken to hospital after crash in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman and two children were taken to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon after a crash, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. The crash happened in the 1300 block of Stratford Road around 6: 14 p.m. The Winston-Salem Fire Department reportedly used the jaws of the life to cut […]
Police investigating after man shot during argument on East Bodenhamer Street in Kernersville
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after a man allegedly shot another man during an argument. According to Kernersville Police Department, officers were called to East Bodenhamer Street around 5:45 p.m. Sunday about a shooting. Two men were arguing and during the argument, one of the men pulled out a gun and began to […]
Suitcase full of puppies found along side of North Carolina road
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Good Samaritan found a suitcase full of puppies in Guilford County last week and dropped them off with Guilford County Animal Services, according to a GCAS post on social media. When the puppies were found in the suitcase on the side of the road, the case was zipped up […]
wfmynews2.com
Arrests made nearly a year later after drug overdose in Burlington
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County Narcotics Enforcement Team (ANET) says the opioid overdoses has risen throughout Alamance County. The team has been investigating non-fatal and fatal overdoses. In November 2021, ANET investigated a fatal overdose that occurred in Burlington. They identified two suspects involved in the overdose death.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 person killed, another goes to hospital after shooting in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed and another was shot Sunday, according to Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons. The second shooting victim went to the hospital for treatment. Sheriff Simmons said his office is not releasing any victim information right now. The sheriff's office also is not...
Man charged after allegedly shooting into woman’s vehicle on Baux Mountain Road in Forsyth County, sheriff’s office says
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly shooting at a car. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a call on Saturday around 8 a.m. on Baux Mountain Road. When they got there, deputies learned there had been an argument between Patrick Renard Crews, […]
1 dead in Business 85 crash in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has died as the result of a fatal crash on Business 85/US-29 on Saturday, according to the High Point Police Department. At 2:13 p.m. on Saturday, High Point officers, firefighters and Guilford County EMS came to Business 85 near Baker Road on a report of a crash with […]
Zaxby's robbed at gunpoint by a former employee in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Zaxby's was robbed at gunpoint by a former employee while two other people, including a juvenile were arrested in connection with this robbery in Winston-Salem Thursday. The Winston-Salem Police Department said they received a call around 5:14 p.m. about an armed robbery at the Zaxby's on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WXII 12
One person killed, two seriously injured after driver loses control on US 29 in Guilford County
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Charges are expected in a deadly car crash in High Point, according to police. High Point Police, High Point Fire Department, and Guilford County EMS were dispatched to US 29 near Baker Road for a traffic crash with injuries around 2:15 p.m. Saturday. First responders...
1 charged with DWI in NC crash that killed man with pregnant fiancee
Joseph "Cole" Southern died after the wreck in which his motorcycle was hit head-on by a car, officials said.
wfmynews2.com
Spookywoods returns for another season with a few changes
ARCHDALE, N.C. — Kersey Valley Spookywoods is one of the largest haunted attractions in the country. Spookywoods originally opened back in 1985, when a group of teenagers transformed an old farmhouse into their own haunted house. With just a couple bucks to get in, and wanting more, friends and...
Chow Downtown starts Tuesday in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Starting on Tuesday, you can catch some food and drink specials at some of the best restaurants in downtown Greensboro. Chow Downtown is a way to encourage more people to visit downtown Greensboro and support local businesses. Organizers say the event is about showcasing the variety downtown Greensboro has to offer. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man charged in shooting death of Winston-Salem man after an argument in a parking lot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was charged with the shooting death of a 22-year-old at a Winston-Salem apartment complex that happened earlier this year, according to a police report. Winston-Salem police arrested 21-year-old Rayshun Antonio Crowder in connection to a murder at Garden Court Apartments. A warrant was obtained...
cbs17
1 adult, 1 juvenile in custody after deadly shooting of Hillsborough teen
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hillsborough Police Department announced that two people are in custody following a June shooting that killed a 17-year-old. Police said they made the arrest of Alexander Capell Johnson, 22, of Hillsborough on Friday in Burlington. A second suspect, a juvenile, has been in secure custody since Aug. 31 due to three charges related to the shooting incident, police said in a statement Friday.
Winston-Salem woman falls in massive sinkhole in parking lot
Winston-Salem, N.C. — A North Carolina woman escaped with just minor injuries Monday after falling into a sinkhole at a used car dealership. Kia Long-Gyant said the ground collapsed beneath her in the parking lot as she came out of the back door of Frank Myers Auto Maxx, where she was getting her car detailed.
Man charged with murder after fatal shooting in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was charged with murder on Thursday afternoon after a fatal shooting in Winston-Salem earlier this year, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. On April 25 at 6:18 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to the parking lot of Garden Court Apartments when they were told about a […]
wfmynews2.com
Aging Gracefully: Greensboro's newest active adult center hosts a wellness fair and open house for people 50 and up.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A new study shows older adults who take part in active daily activities have a lower risk of cardiovascular disease. That is why Greensboro's Trotter Active Adult Center exists. The facility formerly known as the Trotter Center emulates its new name, its renovations offer everything older...
Man charged with DWI in fatal Stokes County crash: NCSHP
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with several felonies following a fatal crash in Stokes County on Monday night, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Nehemiah Russell James is accused of losing control of his 2015 Nissan and crossing the center lane of Mountain View Road, striking Joseph “Cole” Southern […]
2 crashes in 3 miles shut down Interstate 40 West in Guilford County, 3rd crash on Interstate 40 East
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Interstate 40 experienced several closures following crashes on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The first crash occurred at Mile Marker 222, causing the right lane of the highway to close. The closure began at 12:48 p.m. A few miles away from the first crash, a second […]
17-year-old Main Street Academy student found dead in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The body of a teenage boy was discovered Tuesday night in Winston-Salem. Police said they are investigating the boy's death as a homicide. Winston-Salem police responded to reports of a body in a grassy area in the 1200 block of East 29th Street around 11 p.m.
Comments / 0