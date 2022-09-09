ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrests made nearly a year later after drug overdose in Burlington

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County Narcotics Enforcement Team (ANET) says the opioid overdoses has risen throughout Alamance County. The team has been investigating non-fatal and fatal overdoses. In November 2021, ANET investigated a fatal overdose that occurred in Burlington. They identified two suspects involved in the overdose death.
Man charged after allegedly shooting into woman’s vehicle on Baux Mountain Road in Forsyth County, sheriff’s office says

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly shooting at a car. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a call on Saturday around 8 a.m. on Baux Mountain Road. When they got there, deputies learned there had been an argument between Patrick Renard Crews, […]
1 dead in Business 85 crash in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has died as the result of a fatal crash on Business 85/US-29 on Saturday, according to the High Point Police Department. At 2:13 p.m. on Saturday, High Point officers, firefighters and Guilford County EMS came to Business 85 near Baker Road on a report of a crash with […]
Spookywoods returns for another season with a few changes

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Kersey Valley Spookywoods is one of the largest haunted attractions in the country. Spookywoods originally opened back in 1985, when a group of teenagers transformed an old farmhouse into their own haunted house. With just a couple bucks to get in, and wanting more, friends and...
Chow Downtown starts Tuesday in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Starting on Tuesday, you can catch some food and drink specials at some of the best restaurants in downtown Greensboro. Chow Downtown is a way to encourage more people to visit downtown Greensboro and support local businesses. Organizers say the event is about showcasing the variety downtown Greensboro has to offer. […]
1 adult, 1 juvenile in custody after deadly shooting of Hillsborough teen

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hillsborough Police Department announced that two people are in custody following a June shooting that killed a 17-year-old. Police said they made the arrest of Alexander Capell Johnson, 22, of Hillsborough on Friday in Burlington. A second suspect, a juvenile, has been in secure custody since Aug. 31 due to three charges related to the shooting incident, police said in a statement Friday.
Man charged with DWI in fatal Stokes County crash: NCSHP

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with several felonies following a fatal crash in Stokes County on Monday night, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Nehemiah Russell James is accused of losing control of his 2015 Nissan and crossing the center lane of Mountain View Road, striking Joseph “Cole” Southern […]
