Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

Adairville fifth grader trains beagles for competition

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The keen sense of smell that a beagle has makes them the best hunting companions. At just ten years old, Gracie Yates has been training the dogs for the past two years and recently competed in her first competition on September 18. The Small Pack...
ADAIRVILLE, KY
WBKO

Glasgow Independent Schools brings on two therapy dogs

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Independent School students are getting some new fuzzy friends. Therapy dogs Winnie and Scout have only been with the district for a few weeks, but already have fans. “Students have found so much joy in the dogs and the adults have found so much...
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Jamie’s Shot raising money for Kentucky Kids on the Block

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Country Club was the host for Jamie’s Shot on Monday. Jamie’s Shot is an annual golf scramble held in memory of Kentucky Kids on the Block Co-founder Jamie Gaddie Higgins. Thirty six teams of four played in the scramble with the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

BGWC Disaster Recovery to hold tornado recovery events

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green, Warren County Disaster Recovery will hold two tornado recovery events in September. One will be at Jennings Creek Elementary School on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. at 2617 Russellville Road at doors 15 and 16 at the car rider loop.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

National Corvette Museum to debut new “Driven By Design” exhibit

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After 14 years of planning, researching, and constructing, the National Corvette Museum is opening up a new exhibit called “Driven By Design.”. The 6500 square foot exhibit was designed to inspire, educate, and entertain National Corvette Museum guests about the history of the Corvette’s design process and the diverse individuals responsible for the famous sports car.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

BGHS begins final phase of school construction

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green High School has entered its final phase of construction. The overall improvements to the school began in 2018, with projects meant to increase natural light in classrooms, improve student traffic flow, and create a dynamic learning environment. The last phase will include a...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

BGPD looking for porch pirate caught on camera

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a porch pirate caught on camera. They released footage from someone’s Ring door camera, where a man is seen riding a bike up to the front door, taking a package, and riding away.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

UPDATE: Missing Monticello woman found

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - As of Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Golden Alert for Amy Marie Green has been cancelled and she has been located and found safe, according to Kentucky State Police. She was last seen in Hopkinsville at the Walmart Supercenter parking lot on Sept. 18 when a Golden...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green woman reminisces about singing for Queen Elizabeth II

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Dorothy Kelley has been up since 2:00 a.m., watching footage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. “Each time someone made a tribute to the Queen, I would become more emotional thinking about what an impact she has made all over the world and how fortunate I have been with having that as an example,” Kelley said.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Mild to start, but we’re humid and HOT later

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures through this morning will flirt with the upper 60s and low 70s. Some clouds will stick around through midday to limit heating, but expect mainly sunny skies later this afternoon. We will be a bit warmer than yesterday with highs still expected to be...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Summer ends with a summer feel

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rain teased Bowling Green earlier today before sunshine returned. The sun along with higher humidity will make for a hot finish to summer!. Temperatures will warm well into the 90s each of the next two days. Humidity will make it feel like the upper 90s at times. On Thursday, a cold front arrives with no rain but a turn in our winds to the North. This ushers in much cooler and drier air for the end of the week. Our next decent shot at rain shows up Sunday. Temperatures will be more seasonable down the stretch.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

One More Hot, Humid Day!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday was our second day in a row of 90 degree heat. We’ll have one more day with 90s Wednesday before fall arrives with falling temperatures Thursday!. Wednesday will be a scorcher! Highs will reach the mid 90s with heat indices near 100 in...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Authorities search for brother of victim shot in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect accused of shooting his brother earlier today. Officials say the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Hunts Bend Road around 11:30 a.m. A relative drove the gunshot victim to River Place where first responders met them and then transported the victim to Skyline Hospital in Nashville.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

WCSO searching for vehicle in connection to death investigation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating a vehicle they say could help them gain information about a suspicious death investigation. The WCSO stated they are working an active death investigation at Payton Landing Apartments off Scottsville Road....
BOWLING GREEN, KY

