BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rain teased Bowling Green earlier today before sunshine returned. The sun along with higher humidity will make for a hot finish to summer!. Temperatures will warm well into the 90s each of the next two days. Humidity will make it feel like the upper 90s at times. On Thursday, a cold front arrives with no rain but a turn in our winds to the North. This ushers in much cooler and drier air for the end of the week. Our next decent shot at rain shows up Sunday. Temperatures will be more seasonable down the stretch.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO