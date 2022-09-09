Read full article on original website
Related
WBKO
Glasgow Independent Schools brings on two therapy dogs
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Independent School students are getting some new fuzzy friends. Therapy dogs Winnie and Scout have only been with the district for a few weeks, but already have fans. “Students have found so much joy in the dogs and the adults have found so much...
WBKO
Adairville fifth grader trains beagles for competition
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The keen sense of smell that a beagle has makes them the best hunting companions. At just ten years old, Gracie Yates has been training the dogs for the past two years and recently competed in her first competition on September 18. The Small Pack...
