Exclusive-Draft IAEA resolution says watchdog's board 'deplores' Russia's actions

 11 days ago
VIENNA, Sept 9 (Reuters) - A draft resolution that diplomats say Poland and Canada have prepared ahead of next week's meeting of the U.N. nuclear watchdog's Board of Governors calls on Russia to cease all actions at Ukraine's nuclear facilities, the text seen by Reuters shows.

The draft text says the International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation board "deplores the Russian Federation's persistent violent actions against nuclear facilities in Ukraine, including the ongoing presence of Russian forces and Rosatom personnel at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant" and calls on Russia to immediately cease all actions at Ukraine's nuclear facilities.

