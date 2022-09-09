ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump news today: Trump rages at DoJ’s appeal as Giuliani’s take on Islam described as ‘unhinged’

By Andrew Naughtie,Oliver O'Connell and Shweta Sharma
The Independent
The Independent
 11 days ago

Donald Trump took to his preferred platform of rage late Thursday night to air his displeasure at the Department of Justice for appealing Judge Aileen Cannon ’s ruling regarding appointing a special master to review the classified documents seized during the search of his Palm Beach residence.

The former president’s legal troubles continue to mount as a Washington DC grand jury empanelled to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol and attempts to overturn the 2020 election has broadened its efforts by asking for information about his political action committee, Save America.

Meanwhile, key Trump ally and far-right agitator Steve Bannon has surrendered himself to New York state prosecutors as he faces a new criminal indictment. The case is believed to relate to fraud charges stemming from a fundraising entity, We Build The Wall. The former president pardoned him when he faced federal charges on the matter, but had no power over state-level prosecutions.

Mr Trump paused from ranting on Truth Social about the “leakers” at the DoJ to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on Thursday afternoon.

The Natural
11d ago

My favorite remembrance of Donsld Trumps visit to England to visit the queen was the state dinner. The picture of Trump in a tuxedo with tails will never leave my memory. He looked like a pregnant Robin in the spring waiting to give birth. The tails in the back were split because of his ample rear.

TrumpFailed
10d ago

Rudy was ok with Trump freeing 5000 taliban terrorists

AMG Guy
10d ago

Great Trump News ... America's Most Criminal Expresident keeps giving, but most keeps TAKING...

The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

