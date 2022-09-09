ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry leaves Balmoral Castle following Queen Elizabeth’s passing

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
Footage shows the moment Prince Harry left Balmoral Castle on Friday morning following the peaceful passing of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II .

The Duke of Dutchess of Sussex had already been in the UK for a charity event when doctors expressed concern for the 96-year-old’s health on Thursday (8 September).

It was understood that the prince made his way to Balmoral separately from another group of royals, who also travelled to Aberdeen International Airport a few hours earlier.

Upon the death of the UK’s longest-living monarch, the palace announced an official royal mourning period.

