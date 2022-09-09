Prince Harry leaves Balmoral Castle following Queen Elizabeth’s passing

Footage shows the moment Prince Harry left Balmoral Castle on Friday morning following the peaceful passing of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II .

The Duke of Dutchess of Sussex had already been in the UK for a charity event when doctors expressed concern for the 96-year-old’s health on Thursday (8 September).

It was understood that the prince made his way to Balmoral separately from another group of royals, who also travelled to Aberdeen International Airport a few hours earlier.

Upon the death of the UK’s longest-living monarch, the palace announced an official royal mourning period.

