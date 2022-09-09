ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 man dead, 1 injured after shooting at Orange County shopping plaza, deputies say

By Joe Mario Pedersen, Orlando Sentinel
 11 days ago
Crime tape Orlando Sentinel/TNS

One man is dead and a second was injured after a Thursday night shooting at an Orange County shopping plaza, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

At around 10:15 p.m. deputies responded to a call at the 11000 block of East Colonial Drive, west of Alafaya Trail, OCSO said.

Deputies arrived and found two men shot. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man was in critical condition and taken to the hospital.

Deputies are investigating the scene.

OCSO did not release any suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

