ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charmco, WV

Cavalier legend honored by alumni association

By MICHAEL GODDARD
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21gU7y_0hoQS2sp00

CHARMCO (WVDN) – The Greenbrier West Alumni Association honored one of the first great Cavalier football players during halftime of the Cavaliers 33-0 season-opening win over Buffalo. Perry Hubbard, a senior member of the West football team in the school’s inaugural season of 1968, was presented with a football autographed by the current team at a halftime ceremony.

Hubbard came to Greenbrier West as an accomplished running back from Crichton High School. As a sophomore at Crichton, Hubbard was eighth in state scoring with 114 points and that came after playing the first two games at end. Hubbard tagged Cowen for five touchdowns in a game, returning the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, rushing for touchdowns of 80, 25, and 15 yards, and receiving a 20-yard touchdown pass. That performance earned him the Charleston Daily Mail’s Player of the Week honors. Hubbard followed his breakout sophomore season by scoring 75 points in 1967, the final season for Crichton before the school consolidated with Rainelle, Rupert, and Smoot to form Greenbrier West High School.

In Greenbrier West’s inaugural game, Hubbard scored the first touchdown in Cavalier history with :15 remaining to defeat Richwood 6-0. In a 26-7 win over Nuttall, Hubbard rushed for three first quarter touchdowns and added the first pick six in West history, a 55-yard interception return. Hubbard would go on to lead the Cavaliers with 11 rushing touchdowns on the season including the then-West record for the longest rushing touchdown, an 84-yard carry in a 32-13 win over Union. In addition to his pick six, Hubbard also scored the first Cavalier fumble return for a touchdown, a 55-yard return in a 26-6 win over Fayetteville. Hubbard would be selected to the Charleston Daily Mail’s 1968 All-Southern team as a Special Honorable Mention running back.

Hubbard moved on to Shepherd University where he bolstered the Ram backfield from 1970-73. In the 1970 season, Hubbard exceeded the 100-yard mark three times and led the Rams with 575 yards. Hubbard would add five more 100-yard performances over his career at Shepherd, including four in his senior campaign of 1973. Shepherd was 7-1 when Hubbard went over 100 yards during his career. Hubbard led Shepherd in rushing with 976 yards and in scoring with 84 points in 1973. Hubbard’s single-game high of 185 yards came in a 38-18 win over Randolph-Macon. Upon his graduation, Hubbard held the Rams career-rushing record with 2,069 yards, the record for rushing touchdowns in a season with 13, tied the record for rushing touchdowns in a career with 18, and held the single-season carries record with 220. His four-year average was 4.53 yards-per-carry.

The post Cavalier legend honored by alumni association appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Union, WV
City
Charleston, WV
City
Fayetteville, WV
City
Charmco, WV
City
Smoot, WV
Charmco, WV
Sports
City
Buffalo, WV
City
Cowen, WV
City
Crichton, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Richwood, WV
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#Rams#Shepherd University#American Football#Crichton High School#Includi
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy