Lewisburg, WV

Greenbrier East Golfer of the Week: Fielding Foster

By BRIAN MILUK
The West Virginia Daily News
 11 days ago
Name: Fielding Foster

Grade: Senior

G.P.A.: 3.00

Parents: John Foster and Rebekah Foster

Hometown: Lewisburg

Favorite golfer: Justin Thomas

Favorite quote: “Don’t Stop Believing!”

Coaches’ comments: Fielding is our top returning golfer from last year’s team.

As a team captain, Fielding has contributed to the team both on and off the course.

His last three rounds of 43, 41, and 43 helped us win our last three events beating 11 other teams.

The Greenbrier East Golf Team currently has a record of 20 – 2.

Fielding went to the Regionals last year to help support his team.

This year he plans to go and help bring home a team championship!

We “Believe” he will!

