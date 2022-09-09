Lehigh Valley high school football: Previews, predictions for all 9 EPC Week 3 games with a spotlight on Parkland-Freedom

Freedom running back Jalen Fletcher is averaging 11.3 yards per carry. April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

Even under the most normal of circumstances it’s difficult to prepare a team coming off a 28-10 loss at Nazareth and having to face a Freedom program that has played in three of the last four District 11 6A finals and won two of them.

But Parkland football coach Tim Moncman encountered yet another obstacle Thursday as his team’s date at Bethlehem Area School District on Friday night against Freedom drew closer.

His team couldn’t have a normal practice because of a threat that was called in that forced all Parkland schools to close and everybody to remain off the various school district campuses.

“It’s certainly not a great thing to have happened to us,” Moncman said. “The kids couldn’t do anything on campus. About the only thing we could do was have a captain’s practice which means the captains could get the other kids together, but not on campus. Usually, a Thursday practice is our final tuneup and we’re still in full pads and we’re going over a lot of stuff and certain packages. We were coming off a great practice [Wednesday night] and could have used another one.”

Both Parkland and Freedom are 1-1 and neither wants to drop to 1-2 this early in the season and have to face someone like Nazareth which is 2-0 and threatening to run away with the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference South.

The Trojans and Patriots have established themselves as perennial powerhouses in local football and always play hard-nosed, physical football games.

Freedom coach Jason Roeder played for Moncman at Moravian and has great respect for what he has accomplished in his career.

“In my first four years here at Freedom, he took Liberty to three state finals,” Roeder said. “He was my linebackers coach and our defensive coordinator in my junior and senior years at Moravian. I know that Tim’s players will run through for a wall for him and they’re going to play really hard and be really physical.”

Moncman calls Roeder “the dean” since he has been at Freedom longer than any other EPC coach has been at his current school. He also has respect for the guy who has taken his alma mater to great heights in recent years.

“Jason’s done one heck of a job,” Moncman said. “He always has his team well prepared. In fact, when they beat us in districts in 2018 en route to their district title. I went over to their huddle and congratulated him because that’s my alma mater and he taken that program to a great level and he’s an outstanding coach.”

Here’s a look at the Parkland-Freedom matchup and the eight others on this weekend’s EPC card with all but Saturday’s 7 p.m. Easton-Allentown Central Catholic being played on Friday night with a 7 p.m. kickoff:

Northampton (2-0) at East Stroudsburg North (1-1)

Storylines: The Konkrete Kids will try to avoid a letdown against a team that they manhandled 61-8 last year. The Timberwolves will try to build off their first win since 2019.

Players to watch: Northampton’s two quarterbacks Antonino Russo and AJ Slivka combined for 106 yards passing and 99 yards rushing last week. North’s Romeo Carmen-King has 190 yards rushing and scored two TDs in North’s win over Pocono Mountain East last week.

What to expect: The Timberwolves have made great strides and have built their roster and level of confidence after getting their first win. However, the K-Kids are simply in a different class.

Keith Groller’s pick: Northampton 56-6

East Stroudsburg South (2-0) at Pleasant Valley (2-0)

Storylines: It is an early-season test of teams that not only are battling for first place in the EPC North, but are also jockeying for position in District 11 Class 5A.

Players to watch: South’s Blaise Jones had 165 yards on 25 carries for the Cavaliers against Dieruff last week, while the Bears will counter with their challenging triple-option attack that has produced the top two rushers in the EPC North in Fela Olaniyan and Jarod Moore who have combined for 438 yards on the ground.

What to expect: PV hasn’t gotten a yard passing all season and will try to overpower South on the ground. The Cavaliers have been much more balanced and will use the arm of Colby Mitchell to challenge the PV defense.

Keith Groller’s pick: East Stroudsburg South 35-21

Pocono Mountain East (0-2) at Allen (0-2)

Storylines: It’s a great opportunity for both teams to get into the win column and build some confidence entering much stiffer challenges next week and the Canaries face Northampton and the Cardinals take on East Stroudsburg South.

Players to watch: The Canaries unveiled a potent passing combo in Austin Snyder and Lawson Vasquez who hooked up five times for 113 yards against Pleasant Valley. The Cardinals got a pair of TD runs from D.J. Kelley.

What to expect: It has been a rough start for both programs and both know that is a great chance to enjoy some success. Expect both teams to make some big plays offensively and Allen, happy to be home for the first time this season, may have a few more weapons.

Keith Groller’s pick: Allen 33-20

Liberty (0-2) at Stroudsburg (1-1)

Storylines: The Hurricanes could easily be 2-0 instead of 0-2 but need to find a way to finish games stronger. The Mounties are coming off a disappointing loss at Northampton when the offense was shut down.

Players to watch: Liberty has the EPC South’s leading rusher in Jayden Rosado and the division’s No. 2 passer in Tommy Mason and the No. 2 receiver in Karim Brice. Stroudsburg’s top rusher has been junior William Francis who is averaging 5.1 yards per carry.

What to expect: A Hurricanes team desperate to get a win and what was a promising season on track. The Mounties, who edged Liberty 23-22, will look to locate an offense that was largely missing in a 41-4 loss at Northampton.

Keith Groller’s pick: Liberty 34-28

Dieruff (0-2) at Pocono Mt. West (0-2)

Storylines: It has been an emotional week at Dieruff after the tragic death of Husky alum and teacher’s aide Angela Youwakim. Sports in general and football, in particular, can allow the students to come together and unify in a special way. West is coming off a 21-0 loss at Becahi and would love to win its home opener.

Players to watch: Mekhi Ashby is averaging 4.9 yards per carry for Dieruff and Ian McHugh has thrown for 133 yards for an offense that has scored just eight points in two games.

What to expect: West ran for 333 yards in a 44-2 pummeling of Dieruff last year and will likely try to overpower the Huskies again even though they no longer have Jaden Bowens who scored four touchdowns last year.

Keith Groller’s pick: Pocono Mt. West 40-20

Emmaus (2-0) at Whitehall (1-1)

Storylines: The Green Hornets own wins over two defending district champs and will now take on a longtime rival that reached a district final last year. The Zephyrs got a much-needed win and confidence with their come-from-behind win over Liberty last week.

Players to watch: Aidan Garrett continues to be a force on defense for the Green Hornets with 24 tackles, including two sacks, and E.J. Boney has notched three sacks. Whitehall’s Jack Kocher is averaging 15.8 yards per catch.

What to expect: Another competitive game between the two former Lehigh Valley League rivals who met on Thanksgiving for many years. Emmaus won last year’s game 26-7, but trailed 7-6 at halftime,

Keith Groller’s pick: Emmaus 27-20

Bethlehem Catholic (2-0) at Nazareth (2-0)

Storylines: These two hooked up in one of the most amazing games of the 2021 season. The Golden Hawks led 41-14 in the third quarter before the Blue Eagles came up with 28 unanswered points in a 42-41 win that put the Becahi season in a downward spiral it couldn’t recover from.

Players to watch: Nazareth quarterback Sonny Sasso, who just committed to wrestling at the next level at Virginia Tech, is the No. 1 passer in the EPC South with 450 yards passing, 5 TDs and no interceptions in 43 attempts. Becahi’s Luke Thomas doesn’t have the same big numbers but hasn’t thrown a pick in 37 attempts.

What to expect: Nazareth must avoid a letdown after playing a high level emotionally against Parkland. If there was one loss that stung more than others in 2021, it was the defeat to the Blue Eagles and Becahi will try to get some pressure on Sasso and slow down the high-flying, fast-packed Nazareth offense.

Keith Groller’s pick: Nazareth 38-21

Parkland (1-1) at Freedom (1-1)

Storylines: The Trojans were hurt by not being able to have official practice on Thursday due to the threat that was made against one of its schools. Parkland coach Tim Moncman would have liked to build off what he called a good practice on Wednesday. Freedom beat Easton last week but is still seeking a complete effort.

Players to watch: Freedom’s Jalen Fletcher is averaging 11.3 yards per carry, tops in the EPC South. Parkland’s Luke Spang had 146 yards passing last week against Nazareth, but 67 came on one play to Trey Tremba.

What to expect: A hard-nosed, physical battle up front between teams who don’t want to suffer their second loss while it’s still officially summer. Parkland won that type of game last year in Orefield, 19-15, on a pair of Gryffin Mistifer field goals and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see that type of game again.

Keith Groller’s pick: Freedom 28-27

Easton (0-2) at Alllentown Central Catholic (1-1)

Storylines: There was a lot of promise at Easton a few weeks ago, but back-to-back losses may have sapped some of that enthusiasm. The Red Rovers blitzed ACCHS 30-7 last year and ran for 295 yards in the process. The Vikings are looking to get an offense going that was bogged down against Emmaus.

Players to watch: The Vikings’ Nathan Schultz and Caiden Shaffer combined for 67 carries and 316 yards in two games, while the Red Rovers’ William Day is averaging 8.1 yards per carry.

What to expect: Two teams that are trying to get its quarterbacks going and more consistency overall on offense. Central Catholic’s 1972 unbeaten team, which featured current ACCHS assistant Dan Kendra, is being honored and the current Vikings would love to celebrate the anniversary with a great performance.

Keith Groller’s pick: Easton 21-14

Keith Groller EPC predictions were 7-2 last week and are 15-3 overall this season.

We rely on the support of our subscribers to fund our journalism. If you’re not already signed up, we hope you will consider subscribing . Already a print subscriber? If you haven’t already, please activate your digital access .