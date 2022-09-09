Read full article on original website
The Original Chopshop Opening In Buckhead Soon
The Original Chopshop is opening in Buckhead in October. This will be the company’s first entry into the Georgia market. After the Atlanta opening, the eatery plans to launch in Alpharetta in January. The Original Chopshop specializes in protein bowls, salads, juices and sandwiches. The Original Chopshop Is Opening...
atlantafi.com
Westside Motor Lounge Opening This Fall In Atlanta
A new restaurant and bar concept is set to open on Atlanta’s westside this fall. Westside Motor Lounge is a fun outdoors/indoors eatery that includes a cocktail lounge, game room and events space and much more. The eatery is situated at Echo Street West, the development just off Donald...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Atlanta and Hawkinsville Railroad Depot, 1888, Zebulon
The Atlanta and Hawkinsville Railroad was chartered in 1886 and, though it never reached Hawkinsville, built this depot along the way in 1888. The line was renamed the Atlanta and Florida Railway in 1893 and was sold to the Southern Railway in 1895. In recent years, the depot was beautifully...
Historian, author says Atlanta massacre was more about money and power as anniversary approaches
ATLANTA — This week will be the 116th anniversary of one of Atlanta’s most violent moments. A race riot left dozens, mostly Black people, dead in the streets. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston learned that the massacre had more to do with money than race. Georgia State University...
nypressnews.com
Stand-in wanted for Atlanta area on Netflix show
Location: Fayetteville, Atlanta, & surrounding GA areas. This production requires covid vaccination. Needs flexible schedule from Oct 3rd – 18th. (In case of schedule shifts within those dates) To apply for roles & submit availability, go to Apply.CastingAllTalent.com !!!
How you can take your kids to these Georgia attractions for free or a discount
Enjoying sites and adventures around the state doesn’t have to break the bank
saportareport.com
Closing of Atlanta Medical Center highlights state’s larger problems
Draw a circle three or four miles in diameter with the WellStar Atlanta Medical Center at the center and you will have encompassed an enormous amount of territory, demographically, historically, culturally and politically. Not to mention a lot of Georgians in need of medical care. Losing one of the city’s...
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
It’s never too early to start planning your week out, right? Well, let’s do it together! I’ve done the hard work and put together a list of some of the shows you can’t miss this week, so you don’t have to. Treat yourself to one of the shows below:
myk104.com
Gunna presents Gunna Family Fest 2022 Saturday in Georgia
Despite being incarcerated, Gunna is presenting Gunna Family Fest 2022 on Saturday in College Park, Georgia, to mark the celebration of the second annual Gunna Day. The “Drip Too Hard” rapper has been in Fulton County Jail since his arrest in May stemming from a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act conspiracy indictment. Young Thug and more than two dozen other defendants were also arrested and accused of being members of the Young Slime Life gang.
CBS 46
Zaxby’s introduces ‘Saucesicles’ into stores
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - If you’ve ever wondered what a sauce-flavored popsicle tastes like, Zaxby’s is giving you a chance to find out. The chicken fast food restaurant will offer popsicles with two of their most popular sauce flavors Sept. 19 through saucesicles.com. The Zax Sauce and Tongue Torch sauces are available in popsicle form courtesy of a partnership with the Alabama-based brand Frios.
atlantafi.com
How To Get Rent Help In DeKalb County
If you need help with your rent in DeKalb County, a local government program may possibly be able to help. The program is similar to one for Atlanta residents, but there are some key differences. If you live in DeKalb and are struggling with rent, you may qualify for assistance....
thechampionnewspaper.com
Affordable housing group receives funding for single family homes
Georgia healthcare provider CareSource announced a $2.5 million investment to support the Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership’s (ANDP) acquisition and rehabilitation of 75 single-family homes. ANDP officials said the donation and the home rehabilitation will provide affordable rentals across metro Atlanta. The announcement took place on Sept. 14 at a...
Anniversary of Atlanta’s 1906 race massacre sparks new conversations
Thousands of Atlantans plan to mark the anniversary of the Atlanta Race Massacre this Sunday. The aim is to bring 5000 people together at 500 tables across the city with the theme of “Better Me, Better We, Better World” as part of the Equitable Dinners Atlanta initiative. Participants will be encouraged to engage in conversations about […] The post Anniversary of Atlanta’s 1906 race massacre sparks new conversations appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
traveltasteandtour.com
Dawsonville, GA
Less than 60 miles north of Atlanta you will find the charming city of Dawsonville, Georgia. Among other attractions, Dawsonville is known for being home to the Amicalola Falls, the tallest cascading waterfall in Georgia and third tallest east of the Mississippi River. Fall is a fantastic time to visit the area, as many of the local farms are open seasonally. Burt’s Pumpkin Farm opens September 1st celebrating their 50th anniversary. in business this year when they open on September 1st Famous for their family hayrides, incredible made from scratch pumpkin rolls and lots of other goodies available at their Country Store. A few miles from Burt’s sits Fausett Farms, which you may recognize as it is one of the top-10 most “Instagrammed” spots in Georgia! The farm opens in mid-September and features over 1 million sunflowers planted across 30 acres. Another family favorite is Uncle Shuck’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch. For those seeking a thrill, Uncle Shuck’s offers a unique haunted trail through some of the most twisted trails of their corn field each Friday and Saturday night in October. Kids will love the jumping pad, towering goat walk, kiddy maze, tire mountain, wagon rides, corn cannons, bonfires, s’mores and much more. It really is fun for the whole family.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
The Georgia State Fair starts next week. Here’s what you need to know
While this week’s temperatures may not feel like it, fall is in the air, and that means fair season is upon us. The Georgia State Fair is returning to Atlanta Motor Speedway next week starting on Friday Sept. 30 and running through Sunday, Oct. 9. The fair is in...
CBS 46
Thousands attend annual Gunna Fest in College Park
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thousands of people attended the second annual Gunna Fest hosted by the Gunna Foundation organizers and the family of Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native Gunna in College Park on Saturday afternoon. The festival was held at the old Target parking lot at 5021 Old...
AccessAtlanta
Enter to win tickets: Kurios by Cirque du Soleil is coming to Atlanta
For the first time since 2016, Atlanta will once again welcome the Cirque du Soleil Big Top! If you have never attended a Cirque du Soleil show, let me tell you — you are in for a treat! You’ll have the opportunity to take in the most mesmerizing acts performed by iconic artists from all over the world, starting Oct. 6 through Dec. 24 at Atlantic Station.
Child falls from 2-story building in metro Atlanta, officials say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A child fell from a second-story building on Sunday afternoon, according to DeKalb County Fire. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident happened at Druid Hills Reserve. There is no word on the condition of the child. Officials did not...
CBS 46
Newly passed ordinance impacts Atlanta pet owners
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Noisy pets could cost you a lot of money if you live in Atlanta. For some, the sounds of our dogs barking, meowing, or crowing is just part of being a pet owner. But if pets go on too loud for more than 10 minutes, it can not only annoy neighbors but could now cost pet owners some serious money.
