Pella Volleyball Back in Action Today
At home, the Pella volleyball team is hoping to celebrate homecoming in style as they return to Little Hawkeye Conference action against Dallas Center-Grimes. The Dutch will take on a Mustangs team that entered the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s Class 4A rankings at 15th last Thursday after winning their first three league games, including a signature victory over #7 in 4A Indianola two weeks ago on the road. Pella went 3-1 at the Ballard Invitational this past weekend.
Twin Cedars Travels To Lamoni For BGC Triangular
The Twin Cedars Volleyball Squad heads to Lamoni tonight in a Bluegrass Conference triangular against the host Demons and Orient-Macksburg. The Sabers are coming off an 0-4 day at the Cardinal Invitational on Saturday losing to Cardinal, Highland, Danville, and WACO. The Sabers are 5-6 on the season and first service is scheduled for 5:30.
Pella Christian Volleyball Hosting Newton Tonight
After going a perfect 6-0 en route to winning the North Mahaska Invitational on Saturday, the Pella Christian volleyball team returns home tonight to host Newton in a Little Hawkeye Conference showdown. With the six wins this weekend, the Eagles enter tonight’s contest with a 12-8 overall record. One of...
Knoxville Volleyball Hosts Clarke; Cross Country Heads To Newton
Knoxville volleyball and cross country will continue their seasons today. The volleyball squad will host Clarke trying to get back on track after a couple weeks of playing highly ranked teams, and spinning their wheels. The Panthers put together a 3-2 day at the Bondurant-Farrar Invitational over the weekend placing 2nd overall. Coach Mollie Keitges tells KNIA/KRLS Sports serving and serve-receive have been an issue for her team this year, and hopes if that can improve, the offense will benefit.
At The Top: Pella Boys, Girls Cross Country Teams Both #1
While there are still several weeks to decide who will ultimately win the state cross country meets in late October, both teams from Pella are being recognized for their past week of remarkable success. The Dutch are now both #1 in Class 3A in the latest rankings compiled by the...
Eagles and Mustangs Cross Country Teams Set to Run in PCM Invitational Today
The Pella Christian and PCM cross country teams will compete against five other schools in the PCM Invitational tonight. The Eagles cross country teams are coming off a clean sweep of the team titles at the Lynnville-Sully Invite last Thursday. The wins marked the first time in Head Coach Mike Buchheit’s five-year tenure that both the boys and girls teams took first place in the same meet. The #11 ranked Pella Christian boys had three of the top five finishers in the meet, with #14 ranked individual boys runner Kaden Van Wyngarden winning the race. The Eagles girls had two of the top five finishers, led by Bailey Vos’ second place finish.
Pella Volleyball Team Goes 3-1 at Ballard
The Pella Volleyball team turned in a solid day at the Ballard Invitational Saturday, going 3-1 overall against a mix of schools from 1A to 5A. In the morning and early afternoon, the Dutch defeated Woodward-Granger (21-11, 21-18), Grand View Christian (21-18, 21-12), and the hosts from Huxley (21-19, 21-14), before falling to #8 in 5A Johnston in the championship pool 2-0 in a close pair of sets (17-21, 18-21).
Pella Christian Wins the North Mahaska Volleyball Invitational
The Pella Christian volleyball team went a perfect 6-0 Saturday, en route to winning the title at the North Mahaska Invitational. The Eagles only dropped one set in the entire tournament, which came in one of their two meetings with New London (22-20, 16-21, 15-13). The Eagles swept their other five matches 2-0 against New London (25-21, 25-22), Tri-County (21-6, 21-11), Pleasantville (21-17, 21-17), PCM (21-12, 21-8), and HLV (25-9, 25-12).
Pella Girls Win Heartland Classic; Boys Solid in Deep Field
Some of the Midwest’s best high school cross country teams had to be patient to outrun rounds of Saturday morning thunderstorms to race at Central College — and for the #5 in 3A Pella girls, it was worth the wait. For the first time in school history, the...
Knoxville Volleyball Goes 3-2 At Bondurant-Farrar On Saturday
The Knoxville Volleyball Squad went 3-2 at the Bondurant-Farrar Invitational on Saturday, losing both matches to the host Blue Jays while defeating Dallas Center-Grimes twice and Atlantic. The Panthers have not had things easy the past couple of weeks seeing several ranked teams and getting off track, but Coach Mollie Keitges tells KNIA/KRLS Sports after last week’s loss to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont the girls came out much better in the Thursday quad at Des Moines Christian.
Norwalk cross country boys 2nd at Heartland Classic; volleyball 1-2 at Waukee; boys golf 3rd at Marshalltown
Senior Donovan Card led the Norwalk boys cross country team to a second-place finish out of 37 squads in Saturday’s Heartland Classic at Central College in Pella. The meet was delayed 90 minutes due to rain, then condensed into two varsity races, leading to huge fields of 528 boys and 347 girls from four different states.
Central College Dutch Sunday Results
Central Powers Past Illinois College in Women’s Soccer. Another big offensive performance by the Central College women’s soccer team secured a 4-0 victory over Illinois College Sunday afternoon. The Dutch (4-2-1) finished off an unbeaten week, outscoring their opponents 12-0 in a trio of matches. All four Dutch...
Indianola 2nd at Waukee Tournament
Indianola placed 2nd at the Waukee Volleyball Invitational Saturday. The #7 in 4A Indians navigated a field filled with 4A and 5A teams, and defeated Des Moines Lincoln, #11 in 5A Waukee, and Sergeant Bluff Luton. They also fell to Waukee in pool play and lost to #4 in 5A Ankeny in the finals 25-20, 26-24.
Melcher-Dallas Goes 1-2 At Own Invitational
The Melcher-Dallas Volleyball Squad went 1-2 at its own invitational on Saturday. The Saints started off defeating Moulton-Udell 25-20, and 25-8. Saydi Benz had six kills to lead the way. Melcher-Dallas would lose the next two matches, falling to Momron Trail 25-8 and 25-9 with Brooklyn Metz going 6/6 serving. The Saints also fell to Seymour 25-21 and 25-18. Gabby Overgaard had four kills.
Pleasantville Homecoming is Friday
Pleasantville’s Homecoming 2022 will be held Friday, September 23rd with kickoff slated for 7 pm against Central Decatur. It marks a good time for the school to show their new football facility to the public and their alumni. The Homecoming Parade in Pleasantville will be Thursday, September 22nd at...
Pella Homecoming Royalty Set to Reign Over Week
Royalty has been crowned to kick off homecoming festivities at Pella High School. Jasmine Namminga and Kenson Fuller of the Class of 2023 will serve as homecoming queen and king through this Friday’s football game vs. Newton and dance scheduled that same evening. The rest of the court includes:
Simpson Football Falls on Road Trip to Wisconsin
The Simpson Storm football team came up short in their long road trip to Wisconsin-Stevens Point Saturday, falling 35-14 to the Pointers. It was a defensive struggle early on, with neither team able to muster even a first down on their first three possessions, but the Pointers struck first on a long touchdown run to open the scoring 7-0. The Pointers would end up scoring twice more in the second quarter, taking a 20-0 lead into halftime.
2022 Homecoming King and Queen Crowned at Pella High School
Royalty has been crowned to kick off homecoming festivities at Pella High School. Jasmine Namminga and Kenson Fuller of the Class of 2023 will serve as homecoming queen and king through this Friday’s football game vs. Newton and dance scheduled that same evening. The rest of the court includes:
Davenport Wins Weather Shortened Late Model Nationals
Rain pushed the 18th Lucas Oil Late Model Nationals at the Knoxville Raceway to Sunday, and more threatening weather pushed up the start to a day show but it did not matter to Johnathan Davenport as he led on lap 48 from Tyler Breuning and held on for the win. The race was officially scheduled for 75 laps but officials about an hour before the green flag dropped the race back to 50 laps due to the possibility of weather. Davenport led the first eight laps of the race but fell back and watched Breuning dominate, leading laps 10-47 before he made his move. Breuning settled for 2nd while Brandon Sheppard was 3rd. The Malvern Bank Super Late Models also ran a show with Jesse Sobbing taking the checkered flag. That put a cap on the 2022 season at the Knoxville Raceway. Be listening for information on the 2023 season when it becomes official.
Mable Louise (Duncan) Evans
Memorial Services for Mable Louise (Duncan) Evans of Allen, Texas will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, September 23rd at Winfield Funeral Home in Knoxville. Visitation will be held on Friday from 1:00-2:00pm at the funeral Home.
