Rain pushed the 18th Lucas Oil Late Model Nationals at the Knoxville Raceway to Sunday, and more threatening weather pushed up the start to a day show but it did not matter to Johnathan Davenport as he led on lap 48 from Tyler Breuning and held on for the win. The race was officially scheduled for 75 laps but officials about an hour before the green flag dropped the race back to 50 laps due to the possibility of weather. Davenport led the first eight laps of the race but fell back and watched Breuning dominate, leading laps 10-47 before he made his move. Breuning settled for 2nd while Brandon Sheppard was 3rd. The Malvern Bank Super Late Models also ran a show with Jesse Sobbing taking the checkered flag. That put a cap on the 2022 season at the Knoxville Raceway. Be listening for information on the 2023 season when it becomes official.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO