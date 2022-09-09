Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kniakrls.com
Simpson Women’s Soccer, Volleyball Fall
The Simpson Storm women’s soccer team fell just short of Augustana Wednesday evening 2-1, while the volleyball squad was swept against the Prairie Wolves of Nebraska Wesleyan in the American Rivers Conference opener. The soccer squad fell behind 2-0 in the first helf, then nearly completed the comeback with...
kniakrls.com
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athlete – Pella Christian Volleyball Player Chloe Huisman – September 14th, 2022
Pella Christian sophomore volleyball player Chloe Huisman joins the Radio Sports Page this week to talk about the Eagles season through the first 10 games, and about her role on the squad. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
kniakrls.com
Pella Fall Sports Update – 9-15-2022
The NCMP Aquagirls were back at home Tuesday, hosting Oskaloosa and winning 112 to 39. Pella Senior Swimmer Maylei Ruggles was part of a pair of runner up relays, including the 200 Meter Freestyle (29.35 split on 2:00.22 relay) and 200 Meter Medley (28.58 split on 2:18.91 relay), and Freshman Evelyn Munk was on the winning 200 Freestyle Relay (30.41 split on 1:59.51 relay) and the runner up 400 Freestyle Relay (1:11.85 split on 4:33.76 relay). Ellie Wogen was on a fourth place varsity relay in the 200 Medley (39.52 split on 2:34.75 relay) and won the JV 400 Freestyle race (5:57.92). Click here for full results. The NCMP Aquagirls return to action at the Tiger Tanker on September 24th, before senior night on Tuesday, September 27th.
kniakrls.com
Central Surges Past Monmouth in Women’s Soccer Match
Surpassing its season total goals in one match, the Central College women’s soccer team was victorious 5-0 at Monmouth College Wednesday afternoon. The Dutch (2-2-1) returned several key pieces to its lineup after a rash of early injuries. A front-loaded schedule in terms of tough opponents prepared the team for its meeting with the Scots (1-4-0).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kniakrls.com
Three Central Athletes Win League Honors; Men’s Tennis Match Wednesday Postponed
Women’s cross country runner Caroline McMartin, quarterback Brady Ketchum, and defensive back Cameron Bannister have received American Rivers Conference athlete of the week honors for the Central College Dutch. McMartin was cited as the runner of the week after winning her second consecutive race of the season Saturday. She...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Boys Golf, Cross Country Teams in Action Monday
The Indianola boys golf team placed third in Ames Monday, while the girls cross country team also earned a third place finish and the boys a ninth place finish at Ballard. The Indians boys golf squad was competing against many of the state’s best at Veenker Golf Course, with the team led by Tyler Santi who shot a 75 to place 6th, Jackson Overton shot a 77 to earn a 12th place finish, while Preston Bily and Jackson Buchanan each carded 79’s. Overton tells KNIA Sports the Indians are dangerous this year because they do not only push other teams with their depth, they push each other each and every day and that takes the pressure off of them. They will next golf Friday in Marshalltown.
kniakrls.com
Simpson Athletes Awarded ARC Honors
Simpson senior Cassie Nash and junior Andrew Klein were named as the American Rivers Conference Performers of the Week in their respective sports this past week, Nash for women’s soccer and Klein for men’s cross country. Nash scored three goals and had two assists for a total of eight points, and currently leads the team in shots, points, shots on goal, goals scored, and assists.
kniakrls.com
Dunkin’s 1st Place At Oskaloosa Leads Twin Cedars Cross Country
For the first time this season, the Twin Cedars Girls Cross Country Squad had enough runners to score. The Sabers placed 12th overall led by Rylee Dunkin, who won the individual race in a tough field. Her time of 20:25 was four seconds ahead of 2nd place. On the boys side, Noah Fee placed 79th in the time of 25:16. Twin Cedars will be at the Lynnville-Sully Invitational on Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kniakrls.com
Melcher-Dallas Volleyball Falls To Murray
The Melcher-Dallas Volleyball Squad struggled to get going on Tuesday at Murray and fell in three sets 25-21, 25-15, and 25-12. Coach Jesyka Nolte told KNIA Sports her players never got into a groove and did not do enough to pull out a win. Kianna Jackson had five kills, while Brooklyn Metz had eight digs and Summer Karpan went 9/9 serving with two aces. Melcher-Dallas connotes its busy week with the Saints Invitational on Saturday which will take place at Southeast Warren High School.
kniakrls.com
Twin Cedars Cross Country Runs At Lynnville-Sully
The Twin Cedars Cross Country Squads will head to Lynnville-Sully today for a meet. On Tuesday the girls, for the first time this season, were able to have enough runners to score in a meet where they finished 12th at Oskaloosa led by Rylee Dunkin, who won the individual race. Coach Theresa Davis tells KNIA/KRLS Sports Dunkin is the undisputed leader of the team, and she takes that role seriously.
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Cross Country and Volleyball Back in Action Tonight
Following their competitions on Tuesday, it’ll be a quick turnaround for the Pella Christian cross country and volleyball squads as both teams are back in action tonight. The Eagles cross country squads runs in the Lynnville-Sully Invitational, while the volleyball team competes in the Des Moines Christian volleyball tournament.
kniakrls.com
Late Model Nationals Have a Three Day Run
The 18th Annual Knoxville Late Model Nationals will be held September 15th through the 17th. The Saturday night main event will be 75 laps. Mike Marlar from Winfield, Tennessee is the defending champion. The Thursday and Friday Preliminary Features will pay $7,000 to win. The Saturday main event winner will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kniakrls.com
Late Model Nationals Start Tonight At Knoxville Raceway
The 18th Running of the Lucas Oil Late Model Nationals starts tonight at the Knoxville Raceway. This will be the final event of the season at Knoxville. The format is similar to the sprint car Nationals in August where drivers will time trial, race in heats and mains to score points with a perfect score of 500. All drivers entered will run both tonight and Friday night to set up the races for championship night on Saturday. Hot Laps are scheduled to get underway at 6:45.
kniakrls.com
Pella Cross Country Teams Sweep the 42nd Ballard Invitational
All preseason long and through the first few weeks of competition, it’s been clear the Pella cross country teams had something special brewing this fall. And in a race featuring most of central Iowa’s top ranked teams in Class 3A, the #3 Dutch boys and #5 girls won both races among all classes at the 42nd Ballard Invitational Monday evening.
kniakrls.com
Excellent Season Continues for Pella Christian Cross Country; Volleyball Falls at DCG
The Pella Christian cross country squads continued their excellent 2022 campaigns Tuesday in the Oskaloosa Invitational, while the Eagles volleyball team was swept on the road at Dallas Center-Grimes. After being bumped up to #11 in the Class 2A rankings earlier in the day Tuesday, the Pella Christian boys cross...
kniakrls.com
Sigrist leads Norwalk golfers to 7th at Turk Bowman Invite
Led by Grady Sigrist’s seventh-place round of 76 and Braden Nicholson’s 77, the Norwalk boys golf team finished seventh out of 17 teams in Monday’s Turk Bowman Invite at Veenker Memorial Golf Course in Ames. Johnston won the team title with an even 300, leading a pack...
kniakrls.com
Pella Esports Team Hosted Open House Wednesday
The Pella High School eSports team invited the community to learn more about their growing group. The team hosted an open house on Wednesday at The Queue in Pella. eSports Coach Cody Mock says the online competitive arena has been growing rapidly for several years, and many colleges are now adopting teams and offering scholarships to graduating high school students. He says it’s also a multimillion dollar industry outside of high school and college teams, with many of the professionals taking home hundreds of thousands every year in sponsorships and then more in tournament prizes. The goal of the program at Pella High School is to teach students about teamwork, communication, and sportsmanship through the program. Hear more from the coaches and members of the Pella eSports team on an upcoming Let’s Talk Pella.
kniakrls.com
Cross County And Volleyball Go Tonight For Knoxville
The Knoxville Cross Country Squads head to Oskaloosa for a meet today. The Panthers will likely see many of the same teams they saw last Tuesday at Grinnell where the girls placed 9th and the boys were 8th led by Isaac Rankin with a 9th place finish. Boys Coach Micheal Splavec tells KNIA/KRLS Sports is looking for better times against a strong field of teams as the season nears the halfway point.
kniakrls.com
Pleasantville Volleyball Competes Tonight at Southeast Warren Triangular
Fresh off a 2-3 weekend at the Chariton Tournament on Saturday, the Pleasantville volleyball team travels to Milo tonight for the Southeast Warren Triangular to compete against the hosts and Wayne. This weekend the Trojans met both of the two teams in tonight’s triangular, sweeping Wayne 2-0 but were swept...
kniakrls.com
Twin Cedars Sails By Moulton-Udell In Three Sets
The Twin Cedars Volleyball Squad dominated Moulton-Udell in three sets on Monday night 25-14, 25-11 and 25-14. Rylee Dunkin had 18 assists while Sophie Lyle had eight kills, six digs and five aces. Jillian French was able to get five kills, three digs, and 11 aces with Cristen Durian three kills and a solo block. The Sabers are now 5-2 and are off until Saturday at the Cardinal Invitational.
Comments / 0