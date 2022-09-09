The Pella High School eSports team invited the community to learn more about their growing group. The team hosted an open house on Wednesday at The Queue in Pella. eSports Coach Cody Mock says the online competitive arena has been growing rapidly for several years, and many colleges are now adopting teams and offering scholarships to graduating high school students. He says it’s also a multimillion dollar industry outside of high school and college teams, with many of the professionals taking home hundreds of thousands every year in sponsorships and then more in tournament prizes. The goal of the program at Pella High School is to teach students about teamwork, communication, and sportsmanship through the program. Hear more from the coaches and members of the Pella eSports team on an upcoming Let’s Talk Pella.

