Gamespot
Chadwick Boseman Inducted As Disney Legend During This Year's D23 Expo
Joining former co-star Robert Downey, Jr, as well as Black Panther co-creators Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Chadwick Boseman is now an official Disney Legend. Presented annually at Disney's D23 Expo, the award is a hall of fame program that is awarded to those who have heavily contributed to the Walt Disney Company.
Gamespot
Rad Marvel's Spider-Man PC Mod Let's You Play As The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC has become a hub for unexpected mods that transform the wallcrawler into everyone from his co-creator Stan Lee to the burial plot of Uncle Ben. A new mod changes Spider-Man once again, but this time to New York's other iconic half-shell heroes, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Gamespot
Assassin’s Creed: 10 Things You Never Knew
Stu here to break down the secrets and real life histories behind the first Assassin's Creed. Assassin’s Creed defined what the open world genre would look like for Ubisoft during the last 3 console generations. The series itself has gone through award winning highs, lows that have made it a divisive series throughout the gaming industry, and a reinvention that flipped the formula in a fascinating way. It’s been enthralling to go back to 2007 and see where the series has come from, along with the thought and principle that went into its world and story. With the new entry in the series, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, newly announced; an emphasis on a “back to basics” mentality from Ubisoft will be interesting to see how they execute it within the framework of how different Assassin’s Creed looks and feels today from its inception.
Gamespot
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Will Finally Conclude This Year With Final Expansion
Protagonist Eivor has had a lengthy journey throughout the course of Assassin's Creed Valhalla. In post-launch expansions, the Viking's travels have even gone beyond England, like to Ireland in Wrath of the Druids and France in The Siege of Paris. Now, about two years following Valhalla's launch, Eivor's adventure will finally conclude. Aptly named The Last Chapter, Valhalla's final narrative expansion launches in late 2022.
Gamespot
Assassin's Creed Mirage: Cinematic World Premiere
Watch the cinematic world premiere announce trailer of Assassin's Creed® Mirage. In the ninth century CE, Baghdad is at its height, leading the world in science, art, innovation, and commerce. Amid its bustling urban landscape, a conflicted young orphan with a tragic past must navigate the streets to survive. Experience the story of Basim in Assassin's Creed Mirage.
Gamespot
Ubisoft Forward
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Assassin's Creed Project Hexe Reveal & Details | Ubisoft Forward. Following Baghdad and Japan, the mainline Assassin's Creed series seems to be going to the Holy Roman Empire during the witch trials, in a game described by executive producer Marc-Alexis Côté as "a very different type of Assassin's Creed game."
Gamespot
Ubisoft Reveals New Details On Its Assassin's Creed Netflix Series
Ubisoft and Netflix are working together on an Assassin's Creed live-action TV series, as was confirmed back in 2020. More details on the project emerged at Ubisoft Forward today, with Marc-Alexis Cote of Ubisoft Quebec confirming the show is "still early in development." Ubisoft Film and Television is producing the...
Gamespot
Future Of Assassin's Creed: What Is Project Infinity?
"Assassin's Creed executive producer Marc-Alexis Côté talks about Project Infinity, the upcoming hub portal for Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed series. Infinity is not a game. At its heart it is a next-generation hub that will be a gateway to all the future Assassin's Creed experiences. The central theme around which it is built is that of a DNA explore. An analogy I could take is just imagine we're taking the Animus and putting it on your desktop. Secondly, Infinity is where our meta-story will now live asynchr.
Gamespot
Assassin's Creed Mirage Sounds Like A Fantastic Return To The Series' Roots
I really like what I've seen of Assassin's Creed Mirage so far. Though Assassin's Creed's shift into open-world action-RPGs has resulted in plenty of good ideas coming to the series, it's created a trilogy of games that oftentimes feel disconnected from what came before. I love Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla, but all three, to various extents, put the Assassin's Creed experience into too big of a setting or overshadow all the cool real-world history with a less-impressive supernatural flair.
Gamespot
Mario + Rabbids 2: Sparks Of Hope DLC Expansion Features Rayman And More
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope--the sequel to Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle--is slated to release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on October 20 and will feature plenty of new characters and a new, intergalactic story. But if that's not enough to pique your interest, Ubisoft has also unveiled a DLC roadmap for the upcoming strategy game featuring plenty of new characters and additional content.
Gamespot
Christan Slater Joins The Cast of Willow At D23
Sometimes, it's easy to forget that Lucasfilms has more than just Jedi and Sith. Willow, the 1988 fantasy epic that became a cult classic with Star Wars veteran Warwick Davis at the helm, also exists under the company's banner--and will be getting a brand new TV show on Disney+ this year. At D23 Expo, the cast took to the stage to make some surprise announcements and debut a new trailer.
Gamespot
Assassin's Creed Mirage Trailer Sees Basim Transform From Thief To Hidden One
Following the official reveal of Assassin's Creed Mirage, Ubisoft has released a cinematic trailer for the upcoming game during its September Ubisoft Forward games showcase. The trailer depicts the journey of protagonist Basim Ibn Ishaq from young street thief to master assassin. In the trailer, we see that Basim was...
Gamespot
Forspoken Hands-On Preview: Spider-Man's Movement And Combat With Magic
If you imagine Spider-Man, Marvel's super-agile superhero, slinging a variety of deadly magic spells rather than webs, you have a good idea of what it's like to play Forspoken. Square Enix's upcoming open-world action game puts equal emphasis on quick movement and bombarding your opponents with all manner of magic in an experience that's all about fast thinking, smart movement, and overwhelming force.
Gamespot
Assassin's Creed Project Red Reveal & Details | Ubisoft Forward
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Assassin's Creed Project Red Reveal & Details | Ubisoft Forward. After many requests from fans, Assassin's Creed is going to feudal Japan. Project Red is being helmed by the team responsible for Assassin's Creed Odyssey.
Gamespot
Dead Invaders: Modern War 3D
Sign In to follow. Follow Dead Invaders: Modern War 3D, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Freedom Planet 2
Sign In to follow. Follow Freedom Planet 2, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
One Piece Film: Red Gets October 2022 US Theatrical Release Date
One Piece Film: Red will be coming stateside and to many other countries this fall after enjoying a successful debut in Japan this past summer, according to a joint release from Crunchyroll and Toei Animation. The 15th feature film in the long-running franchise will have a theatrical release in Australia...
Gamespot
Netflix Movie Knives Out 2 Is Meant To Be Seen In A Theater, Director Says
The Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, is a Netflix movie that was made to be seen in theaters, write-director Rian Johnson said in a new interview. Speaking to the Associated Press, Johnson said plainly, "This movie, above everything else, is designed to be a good time with a big crowd of folks in a theater."
Gamespot
Gamespot
The Division Heartland's New Trailer Shows More Of The Free-To-Play Shooter
As part of the Ubisoft Forward event today, Ubisoft shared more details on its popular shooter series, The Division, including the free-to-play game The Division: Heartland. A new trailer shows off more of Heartland, which takes place in middle America, in a fictional place called Silver Creek. Among other things, it has a Storm Operations mode, which sees 45 players team up to fight rogue agents, known as The Vultures, according to a leak. Another mode is called Excursion Operations, which calls upon players to venture out into the dangerous battlefield to collect gear, the report said.
