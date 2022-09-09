Drought is affecting portions of all corners of the state. The National Weather Service reports more than 800 thousand people in Missouri are in some stage of drought. The latest meeting of the state’s drought assessment committee was held Friday in Jefferson City. After hearing from government department heads and stakeholders, deputy director of the Missouri Geological Survey Jennifer Hoggatt says the drought is still a concern, but reports are not all bad.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO