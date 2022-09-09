Read full article on original website
MO Senate committee hearing 13 tax-related proposals Monday
A Missouri Senate committee will hold hearings today on 13 income tax cut and agriculture tax credit proposals. Alisa Nelson reports. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
Another attempt at legalizing sports betting in Missouri
Missouri is feeling the economic impact of not allowing sports betting. A state House committee held a hearing Monday about a bill that would legalize sports betting in the Show-Me State. State Representative Dan Houx, the bill sponsor, said sports betting went online in Kansas on September 1. The state...
State sees latest drought reports with “guarded optimism”
Drought is affecting portions of all corners of the state. The National Weather Service reports more than 800 thousand people in Missouri are in some stage of drought. The latest meeting of the state’s drought assessment committee was held Friday in Jefferson City. After hearing from government department heads and stakeholders, deputy director of the Missouri Geological Survey Jennifer Hoggatt says the drought is still a concern, but reports are not all bad.
Bill to legalize sports betting in Missouri is back on the table
An attempt to legalize sports betting heads back to the Missouri Capitol. Alisa Nelson reports. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
