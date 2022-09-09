Read full article on original website
Harrison HS Marching Band Schedule Includes Regional Competitions and a Featured Spot in Disney's Magic Kingdom ParadeDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Que & A: Why Do We Love Woodstock's Bub-Ba-Que?DeanLandWoodstock, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand openingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
atlantafi.com
The Original Chopshop Opening In Buckhead Soon
The Original Chopshop is opening in Buckhead in October. This will be the company’s first entry into the Georgia market. After the Atlanta opening, the eatery plans to launch in Alpharetta in January. The Original Chopshop specializes in protein bowls, salads, juices and sandwiches. The Original Chopshop Is Opening...
atlantafi.com
Bartaco Opens In Vinings Jubilee Development
One of the best taco spots in Atlanta recently opened another outpost in the metro area. Bartaco’s Vinings Jubilee location is officially serving customers. According to a news release, CEO and President of Paces Properties David Cochran and Bartaco co-founder/CEO Scott Lawton, grew up together in Vinings. The two both were well familiar with the old Baptist church on the Vinings Jubilee property and decided to keep its steeple and structure and turn it into a restaurant.
atlantafi.com
Westside Motor Lounge Opening This Fall In Atlanta
A new restaurant and bar concept is set to open on Atlanta’s westside this fall. Westside Motor Lounge is a fun outdoors/indoors eatery that includes a cocktail lounge, game room and events space and much more. The eatery is situated at Echo Street West, the development just off Donald...
atlantafi.com
How To Get Rent Help In DeKalb County
If you need help with your rent in DeKalb County, a local government program may possibly be able to help. The program is similar to one for Atlanta residents, but there are some key differences. If you live in DeKalb and are struggling with rent, you may qualify for assistance....
atlantafi.com
50+ Free And Cheap Things To Do In Atlanta
Atlanta, Georgia is one of the best places to visit if you’ve got some time on your hands. And having fun by visiting many of Atlanta’s best places shouldn’t cost you a lot of money. In fact, many of the top sites, venues and landmarks are free!
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: ‘Married to Medicine’ star opens hair store in Tucker
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Married to Medicine star Anila Sajja partnered with hairstylist Dallas Christopher to open a new hair store in Tucker. Private Label sells extensions and hair products, and its Tucker location opens today! The first 100 people to stop into the store will receive free tools such as blow dryers and curling irons. The pair stopped by CBS 46 to talk about the store!
hotnewhiphop.com
Killer Mike Pushes Back On ATL Politicians With 2 Chainz By His Side
There may be a crackdown coming for businesses in Atlanta, and some believe that it has targeted Black owners of nightlife establishments. Rolling Stone shared a report that leaders within the Peach State are looking to "change Atlanta's nuisance property laws," which, in turn, would give an easier, streamlined way for judges to "shut down a business after acts of violence." The example of the Georgia Aquarium was used, a family-friendly location that happened to be across the street from the Encore Lounge, a hookah bar. Over the last two years, it's reported that Encore Lounge had 171 calls made to the police, including a shooting incident that resulted in damage to a dolphin tank. The lounge was eventually shut down.
Forsyth County shines on national TV show, details on how to watch
Lake Lanier in Forsyth County featured on 'The American Dream: Selling Atlanta"(Photo/American Dream TV) (Forsyth County, GA) Television viewers across the country got their first look at a new show featuring what makes Forsyth County a dream place to live.
WMAZ
Young Thug, Gunna, 14 others appear in Georgia court in RICO case
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE 2: The court session today has concluded. You can watch the full portion of when Judge Ural Glanville addressed lawyers for Young Thug and Gunna in the video player above this story. The full day's court session can be re-viewed here. UPDATE: The court...
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at sports bar near GSU football stadium
A shooting at a sports bar in Atlanta’s Mechanicsville neighborhood left one man dead and another injured Thursday night, police said.
Rapper accused in church shooting arrested driving Maserati in Atlanta
A Virginia man accused of shooting inside a church after a funeral service was arrested Thursday in Atlanta, the U.S. Ma...
22-year-old Georgia Tech student killed in weekend crash had dreams of being an engineer
ATLANTA — Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Georgia Tech student killed in a crash over the weekend. Alahna Smith, 22, was killed after her SUV plowed into a tractor-trailer on Marietta Boulevard early Sunday morning. Smith was pinned under the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
‘They gave us very short notice:’ Family devastated after Gwinnett care center announces closure
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Northside Gwinnett Extended Care Center has announced it is closing in just a few weeks. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at Northside Hospital in Lawrenceville and spoke with family members who depended on the center. They told Washington they are devastated. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Popeyes Employee Calls Police on Customer Attempting to Buy Homeless Man Food
There's an infinite amount of food that is wasted or thrown out at restaurants all across the country every single day. According to a recent study, a half pound of food is wasted per meal in restaurants, and approximately 85% of food that isn't used in your average American restaurant is thrown out.
‘Keep me safe:’ Man slips Coweta bank teller note saying he’d been kidnapped
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A man who deputies say was kidnapped in Atlanta and taken down to Coweta County is safe after swift action by a bank teller. Coweta County sheriff’s deputies say that a man walked into the Wells Fargo bank on Amlajack Blvd. last week and slid a note to the teller that read “keep me safe.”
CBS 46
12-year-old goes missing while riding his bike in Decatur
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old boy. Police say Kuran Quawiy was last seen Wednesday near Williams Way in Decatur. Quawiy is described as 5 foot tall, 100 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. He was...
CBS 46
Deputies killed in Cobb County while serving warrant identified
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The two deputies killed while attempting to serve a warrant on Thursday night have been identified as 42-year-old Jonathan Randall Koleski and 38-year-old Marshall Samuel Ervin Jr. Both men were married and Ervin was the father of two children. According to officials, the deputies went to...
CBS 46
Three arrested after vehicle break-ins on Piedmont Road
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three people have been arrested after being caught breaking into cars on Piedmont Road Sept. 7. Multiple officers responded to the scene and found four people breaking into vehicles. The four ran upon seeing the officers, but the officers were able to run three of the individuals down. One admitted to having a gun on him. The officers also found tools they believe were used to break into the vehicles.
Man killed after confronting slider thieves at Atlanta gas station, police say
An attempted slider crime turned deadly Wednesday when a man confronted the would-be thieves outside a gas station on Atlanta’s Westside, police said.
wgxa.tv
Boil advisory for parts of Upson County
UPSON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A boil advisory has been issued in the Sunnyside area until further notice. After a water main broke in the Sunnyside area of Upson County, crews worked over Tuesday night into the early morning hours of Wednesday. Contractors have since been called in to finish...
