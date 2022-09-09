ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

atlantafi.com

The Original Chopshop Opening In Buckhead Soon

The Original Chopshop is opening in Buckhead in October. This will be the company’s first entry into the Georgia market. After the Atlanta opening, the eatery plans to launch in Alpharetta in January. The Original Chopshop specializes in protein bowls, salads, juices and sandwiches. The Original Chopshop Is Opening...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Bartaco Opens In Vinings Jubilee Development

One of the best taco spots in Atlanta recently opened another outpost in the metro area. Bartaco’s Vinings Jubilee location is officially serving customers. According to a news release, CEO and President of Paces Properties David Cochran and Bartaco co-founder/CEO Scott Lawton, grew up together in Vinings. The two both were well familiar with the old Baptist church on the Vinings Jubilee property and decided to keep its steeple and structure and turn it into a restaurant.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Westside Motor Lounge Opening This Fall In Atlanta

A new restaurant and bar concept is set to open on Atlanta’s westside this fall. Westside Motor Lounge is a fun outdoors/indoors eatery that includes a cocktail lounge, game room and events space and much more. The eatery is situated at Echo Street West, the development just off Donald...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

How To Get Rent Help In DeKalb County

If you need help with your rent in DeKalb County, a local government program may possibly be able to help. The program is similar to one for Atlanta residents, but there are some key differences. If you live in DeKalb and are struggling with rent, you may qualify for assistance....
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
atlantafi.com

50+ Free And Cheap Things To Do In Atlanta

Atlanta, Georgia is one of the best places to visit if you’ve got some time on your hands. And having fun by visiting many of Atlanta’s best places shouldn’t cost you a lot of money. In fact, many of the top sites, venues and landmarks are free!
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

INTERVIEW: ‘Married to Medicine’ star opens hair store in Tucker

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Married to Medicine star Anila Sajja partnered with hairstylist Dallas Christopher to open a new hair store in Tucker. Private Label sells extensions and hair products, and its Tucker location opens today! The first 100 people to stop into the store will receive free tools such as blow dryers and curling irons. The pair stopped by CBS 46 to talk about the store!
TUCKER, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Killer Mike Pushes Back On ATL Politicians With 2 Chainz By His Side

There may be a crackdown coming for businesses in Atlanta, and some believe that it has targeted Black owners of nightlife establishments. Rolling Stone shared a report that leaders within the Peach State are looking to "change Atlanta's nuisance property laws," which, in turn, would give an easier, streamlined way for judges to "shut down a business after acts of violence." The example of the Georgia Aquarium was used, a family-friendly location that happened to be across the street from the Encore Lounge, a hookah bar. Over the last two years, it's reported that Encore Lounge had 171 calls made to the police, including a shooting incident that resulted in damage to a dolphin tank. The lounge was eventually shut down.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

12-year-old goes missing while riding his bike in Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old boy. Police say Kuran Quawiy was last seen Wednesday near Williams Way in Decatur. Quawiy is described as 5 foot tall, 100 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. He was...
DECATUR, GA
CBS 46

Deputies killed in Cobb County while serving warrant identified

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The two deputies killed while attempting to serve a warrant on Thursday night have been identified as 42-year-old Jonathan Randall Koleski and 38-year-old Marshall Samuel Ervin Jr. Both men were married and Ervin was the father of two children. According to officials, the deputies went to...
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Three arrested after vehicle break-ins on Piedmont Road

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three people have been arrested after being caught breaking into cars on Piedmont Road Sept. 7. Multiple officers responded to the scene and found four people breaking into vehicles. The four ran upon seeing the officers, but the officers were able to run three of the individuals down. One admitted to having a gun on him. The officers also found tools they believe were used to break into the vehicles.
ATLANTA, GA
wgxa.tv

Boil advisory for parts of Upson County

UPSON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A boil advisory has been issued in the Sunnyside area until further notice. After a water main broke in the Sunnyside area of Upson County, crews worked over Tuesday night into the early morning hours of Wednesday. Contractors have since been called in to finish...
UPSON COUNTY, GA

