There may be a crackdown coming for businesses in Atlanta, and some believe that it has targeted Black owners of nightlife establishments. Rolling Stone shared a report that leaders within the Peach State are looking to "change Atlanta's nuisance property laws," which, in turn, would give an easier, streamlined way for judges to "shut down a business after acts of violence." The example of the Georgia Aquarium was used, a family-friendly location that happened to be across the street from the Encore Lounge, a hookah bar. Over the last two years, it's reported that Encore Lounge had 171 calls made to the police, including a shooting incident that resulted in damage to a dolphin tank. The lounge was eventually shut down.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 12 DAYS AGO