Rad Marvel's Spider-Man PC Mod Let's You Play As The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC has become a hub for unexpected mods that transform the wallcrawler into everyone from his co-creator Stan Lee to the burial plot of Uncle Ben. A new mod changes Spider-Man once again, but this time to New York's other iconic half-shell heroes, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Ubisoft Reveals New Details On Its Assassin's Creed Netflix Series
Ubisoft and Netflix are working together on an Assassin's Creed live-action TV series, as was confirmed back in 2020. More details on the project emerged at Ubisoft Forward today, with Marc-Alexis Cote of Ubisoft Quebec confirming the show is "still early in development." Ubisoft Film and Television is producing the...
Ubisoft Forward
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Assassin's Creed Project Hexe Reveal & Details | Ubisoft Forward. Following Baghdad and Japan, the mainline Assassin's Creed series seems to be going to the Holy Roman Empire during the witch trials, in a game described by executive producer Marc-Alexis Côté as "a very different type of Assassin's Creed game."
James Bond: 007 #2
"The day you stop learning...stop moving forward...is the day you die, they say." James Bond mourns a lost love even as he closes in on a clandestine organization whose agents would prefer that James die before he gets too close to their secrets. The action continues in this new spy thriller by Phillip Kennedy Johnson (Action Comics) and Marco Finnegan (Kolchak).
Star Wars: Tales Of The Jedi Debuts First Trailer At D23
While the Star Wars prequels initially struggled to gain traction with fans, the Clone Wars animated series has reframed them, adding depth and development to many of the trilogy's new characters. Continuing that trend is Tales of the Jedi, a six-episode anthology that will follow fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano, and a not-yet-evil Dooku.
Mario + Rabbids 2: Sparks Of Hope DLC Expansion Features Rayman And More
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope--the sequel to Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle--is slated to release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on October 20 and will feature plenty of new characters and a new, intergalactic story. But if that's not enough to pique your interest, Ubisoft has also unveiled a DLC roadmap for the upcoming strategy game featuring plenty of new characters and additional content.
Assassin's Creed Mirage Sounds Like A Fantastic Return To The Series' Roots
I really like what I've seen of Assassin's Creed Mirage so far. Though Assassin's Creed's shift into open-world action-RPGs has resulted in plenty of good ideas coming to the series, it's created a trilogy of games that oftentimes feel disconnected from what came before. I love Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla, but all three, to various extents, put the Assassin's Creed experience into too big of a setting or overshadow all the cool real-world history with a less-impressive supernatural flair.
Christan Slater Joins The Cast of Willow At D23
Sometimes, it's easy to forget that Lucasfilms has more than just Jedi and Sith. Willow, the 1988 fantasy epic that became a cult classic with Star Wars veteran Warwick Davis at the helm, also exists under the company's banner--and will be getting a brand new TV show on Disney+ this year. At D23 Expo, the cast took to the stage to make some surprise announcements and debut a new trailer.
Forspoken Hands-On Preview: Spider-Man's Movement And Combat With Magic
If you imagine Spider-Man, Marvel's super-agile superhero, slinging a variety of deadly magic spells rather than webs, you have a good idea of what it's like to play Forspoken. Square Enix's upcoming open-world action game puts equal emphasis on quick movement and bombarding your opponents with all manner of magic in an experience that's all about fast thinking, smart movement, and overwhelming force.
Star Wars' Ahsoka Series Adds Eman Esfandi As Live-Action Ezra Bridger
Originally reported by Cineflux and confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, King Richard star Eman Esfandi has been cast as Ezra Bridger for Disney's upcoming live-action Ashoka TV show. Bridger was a fan-favorite character from the animated TV show, Star Wars: Rebels and will be crossing over into live action with this debut.
Dead Invaders: Modern War 3D
Metal: Hellsinger Review - Walk With Me In Hell
Metal music ought to be synonymous with first-person shooters, considering the original Doom is perhaps the most influential FPS of all time. That game's frenetic demon-slaying was accompanied by the iconic sounds of 32-bit heavy metal riffs and high-tempo drums, but the marriage between the two never really caught on outside of shooters like Quake, Killing Floor 2, and Mick Gordon's phenomenal work on the most recent Doom games. Metal: Hellsinger isn't likely to buck that trend, but this rhythm-based FPS from Swedish developer The Outsiders puts metal front and center as the most crucial aspect of its high-octane gameplay.
The Last Of Us Remake Includes Reference To The Office, It Seems
It looks like Naughty Dog put a reference to the popular NBC comedy The Office in its recently released remake of The Last of Us. TikTok user rxelei discovered this, explaining that they were taking cover when they looked around and noticed that the room looked very similar to Dunder Mifflin's office in Scranton.
Netflix Movie Knives Out 2 Is Meant To Be Seen In A Theater, Director Says
The Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, is a Netflix movie that was made to be seen in theaters, write-director Rian Johnson said in a new interview. Speaking to the Associated Press, Johnson said plainly, "This movie, above everything else, is designed to be a good time with a big crowd of folks in a theater."
SCP : Secret Files
Fall Guys - Space Launch
To celebrate our upcoming new Season ‘Satellite Scramble’, we sent a brave bean to space to debut our new Season Cinematic Trailer amongst the cosmos! Fall Guys Season 2 - Satellite Scramble available Sep 15th.
Assassin’s Creed: 10 Things You Never Knew
Stu here to break down the secrets and real life histories behind the first Assassin's Creed. Assassin’s Creed defined what the open world genre would look like for Ubisoft during the last 3 console generations. The series itself has gone through award winning highs, lows that have made it a divisive series throughout the gaming industry, and a reinvention that flipped the formula in a fascinating way. It’s been enthralling to go back to 2007 and see where the series has come from, along with the thought and principle that went into its world and story. With the new entry in the series, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, newly announced; an emphasis on a “back to basics” mentality from Ubisoft will be interesting to see how they execute it within the framework of how different Assassin’s Creed looks and feels today from its inception.
‘Succession’ Creator Jesse Armstrong Stays Mum On Season 4 Norway Shoot, But Says “We’re Obviously Shooting Abroad” – Emmys Backstage
Succession creator Jesse Armstrong, who saw his HBO series take home four Emmys this season, made it brief, really brief, backstage. And that’s because we all want to know what’s next on season 4 after Tom Wambsgan (Matthew Macfadyen) threw his inlaws and his wife under the bus. Papa-in-law Logan Roy was looking to sell his Waystar Royco to Alexander Skarsgard’s dotcom billionaire. Lukas Matsson. One reporter heard that the season 4 was shooting in Norway, and wondered we’d see more of Skarsgard’s Matsson. “I think I could tell you everything that’s gonna happen, but it will only make it worse when you watch...
Brawlhalla-vania: Simon Belmont & Alucard Reveal Trailer
Simon Belmont and Alucard Raise the Stakes in the New Brawlhalla-vania Event on October 19! Today, during the Ubisoft Forward digital conference, Ubisoft in collaboration with Konami Digital Entertainment, announced the latest Epic Crossover with characters Simon Belmont and Alucard, just in time for Halloween.
