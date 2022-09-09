Shelton police officer dies unexpectedly

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Shelton police shared a statement on Facebook Thursday night, confirming that a 15-year veteran of the department had died unexpectedly.

“It is with deep regret and profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Officer Jesse Butwell. Officer Butwell was 41 years old and a 15-year veteran of the police department. He was the department’s training officer. Condolences to his parents and family,” the statement read.

There is no word yet on Butwell’s cause of death.

41-year-old Officer Jesse Butwell (Image provided by Shelton police)

41-year-old Officer Jesse Butwell (Image provided by Shelton police)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.