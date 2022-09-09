Brooklyn pizza institution Totonno’s is getting into the frozen pie game, according to the Brooklyn Paper. The brick-oven pizzeria is stocking new freezers at its Coney Island shop and plans to start churning out frozen pizzas for nationwide delivery in late September or early October, operator Antoinette Balzano tells the outlet. The pizzeria hasn’t reopened for on-site dining since the onset of the pandemic, and while those plans are still up in the air, Balzano is adamant that the shop will remain in business. “Some idiot said that we threw in the towel,” Balzano told the Brooklyn Paper. “We don’t throw in towels. We keep coming back. We are not closing.”

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO