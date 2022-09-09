ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Paint and Sip Night 9/14 in Bay Ridge

On Wednesday, September 14th, there is a Paint & Sip Night starting at at 7:00 pm at South Brooklyn Foundry. TICKETS AT THE DOOR ARE $35 CASH ONLY.
Queens Post

Motorcyclist Dead After Running Red Light in Richmond Hill Saturday and Smashing Into Car

A motorcyclist was killed Saturday after he ran a red light and smashed into an oncoming car in Richmond Hill. Francisco Santiago, 31, of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, was riding a 2009 Yamaha motorcycle at around 7:40 a.m. when he ignored a steady red light at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard and struck a 2016 Subaru Impreza, according to police.
Avoid the Mailbox Outside of the 11228 Dyker Heights Post Office on 13th Avenue & 83rd St.

A really nice Brooklynite took the time to share and warn people about the mailbox outside of the Post Office on 13th Avenue and 83rd Street in Dyker Heights. She found these glueboards in the opening of the mailbox, so she attached them to the top to warn other people that someone is trying to steal the mail at this location.
Honey at Narrows Botanical Gardens

Narrows Botanical Gardens on Shore Road announced that they a new harvest of honey!. Stop by on any Saturday or Sunday from 11:00 am to 2:45 pm to buy some. Narrows Botanical Garden is located in Bay Ridge Brooklyn, on Shore Road between Bay Ridge Avenue & 72nd Street. .
Daily News

NYC mom suspected of drowning kids at Coney Island Beach once blasted hospital that tried to save them in online review

The Brooklyn mother suspected of drowning her three young children railed against Coney Island Hospital in a scathing online review earlier this year — the same facility where doctors tried in vain Monday to save her kids. “I don’t like writing reviews,” Erin Merdy wrote nine months ago in a Google Maps review of the neighborhood medical center. “But this is the absolute worst hospital.” Merdy ...
News 12

Police: Excavator part falls on man, kills him in Brooklyn

A man was killed in an industrial accident on Java Street in Brooklyn Monday. The 46-year-old male worker was attempting to attach a piece of equipment to an excavator near 1 Java St. around 9 a.m. when the equipment failed, and the attachment fell and crushed the worker. The equipment weighed an estimated 2,000 pounds.
Eater

Brooklyn Pizza Legend Totonno’s Gets Into the Frozen Pie Business

Brooklyn pizza institution Totonno’s is getting into the frozen pie game, according to the Brooklyn Paper. The brick-oven pizzeria is stocking new freezers at its Coney Island shop and plans to start churning out frozen pizzas for nationwide delivery in late September or early October, operator Antoinette Balzano tells the outlet. The pizzeria hasn’t reopened for on-site dining since the onset of the pandemic, and while those plans are still up in the air, Balzano is adamant that the shop will remain in business. “Some idiot said that we threw in the towel,” Balzano told the Brooklyn Paper. “We don’t throw in towels. We keep coming back. We are not closing.”
CBS New York

New fares in effect for NYC Ferry

NEW YORK - As of Monday, you have to pay more to ride the New York City Ferry. New ticket prices go into effect, raising the one-way fare from $2.75 to $4, and 30-day passes are no longer being sold. Seniors, people with disabilities and participants in the city's half-priced Metrocard program qualify for a reduced fare of $1.35. For more information, CLICK HERE. 
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Man, 33, dies after attempting to rob pair at gunpoint in Staten Island’s Eltingville section

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man in his early 30s who attempted to rob a pair of men in Eltingville early Sunday morning later died after a physical confrontation, police said. Police responded to a 911 call of a gunpoint robbery in progress at Pacific Avenue and St. Albans Place just before 2 a.m. and found a 33-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
