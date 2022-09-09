Read full article on original website
Paint and Sip Night 9/14 in Bay Ridge
On Wednesday, September 14th, there is a Paint & Sip Night starting at at 7:00 pm at South Brooklyn Foundry. TICKETS AT THE DOOR ARE $35 CASH ONLY.
Motorcyclist Dead After Running Red Light in Richmond Hill Saturday and Smashing Into Car
A motorcyclist was killed Saturday after he ran a red light and smashed into an oncoming car in Richmond Hill. Francisco Santiago, 31, of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, was riding a 2009 Yamaha motorcycle at around 7:40 a.m. when he ignored a steady red light at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard and struck a 2016 Subaru Impreza, according to police.
Avoid the Mailbox Outside of the 11228 Dyker Heights Post Office on 13th Avenue & 83rd St.
A really nice Brooklynite took the time to share and warn people about the mailbox outside of the Post Office on 13th Avenue and 83rd Street in Dyker Heights. She found these glueboards in the opening of the mailbox, so she attached them to the top to warn other people that someone is trying to steal the mail at this location.
From the food editor: Five Staten Island eateries to visit this fall
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Call it inspiration from evening sweater-weather and the impending fall’s crisp breezes. This time of year truly stokes the appetite. Come along for the tasting journey with stops at five Staten Island places.
Honey at Narrows Botanical Gardens
Narrows Botanical Gardens on Shore Road announced that they a new harvest of honey!. Stop by on any Saturday or Sunday from 11:00 am to 2:45 pm to buy some. Narrows Botanical Garden is located in Bay Ridge Brooklyn, on Shore Road between Bay Ridge Avenue & 72nd Street. .
NYC mom suspected of drowning kids at Coney Island Beach once blasted hospital that tried to save them in online review
The Brooklyn mother suspected of drowning her three young children railed against Coney Island Hospital in a scathing online review earlier this year — the same facility where doctors tried in vain Monday to save her kids. “I don’t like writing reviews,” Erin Merdy wrote nine months ago in a Google Maps review of the neighborhood medical center. “But this is the absolute worst hospital.” Merdy ...
DOT turning this North Shore neighborhood into a Vision Zero hellscape (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Let’s just put stop signs, speed bumps and speed cameras everywhere. The city Department of Transportation is reviewing requests from the Van Duzer Civic Association to install “traffic calming measures” to slow down speeders on Occident Avenue in Stapleton. This hilly street...
Police: Excavator part falls on man, kills him in Brooklyn
A man was killed in an industrial accident on Java Street in Brooklyn Monday. The 46-year-old male worker was attempting to attach a piece of equipment to an excavator near 1 Java St. around 9 a.m. when the equipment failed, and the attachment fell and crushed the worker. The equipment weighed an estimated 2,000 pounds.
Man crushed to death by 2,000-pound machine at Brooklyn job site: officials
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 46-year-old construction worker was crushed to death when a 2,000-pound machine fell on him at a Brooklyn job site Monday morning, officials said. Authorities responded to an emergency call for a person trapped under a heavy machine at 1 Java Street in Greenpoint at 9:15 a.m., according to the FDNY. The […]
Brooklyn Pizza Legend Totonno’s Gets Into the Frozen Pie Business
Brooklyn pizza institution Totonno’s is getting into the frozen pie game, according to the Brooklyn Paper. The brick-oven pizzeria is stocking new freezers at its Coney Island shop and plans to start churning out frozen pizzas for nationwide delivery in late September or early October, operator Antoinette Balzano tells the outlet. The pizzeria hasn’t reopened for on-site dining since the onset of the pandemic, and while those plans are still up in the air, Balzano is adamant that the shop will remain in business. “Some idiot said that we threw in the towel,” Balzano told the Brooklyn Paper. “We don’t throw in towels. We keep coming back. We are not closing.”
3 children dead after found unconscious on Coney Island beach; mother being questioned by police
Three children have died after they were found unconscious on a Coney Island beach Monday morning
New York City 8-Year-Old Groped by Man in Toy Aisle at Five Below
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating after a man...
Staten Island Home of the Week: ‘Updated and upgraded,” Tottenville, $1.35M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This single-family, four-bedroom, four-bath, all-brick center-hall colonial home is in excellent move-in condition with an in-ground pool, an outdoor kitchen in the backyard and a full finished basement, according to the listing on SILive.com.
New fares in effect for NYC Ferry
NEW YORK - As of Monday, you have to pay more to ride the New York City Ferry. New ticket prices go into effect, raising the one-way fare from $2.75 to $4, and 30-day passes are no longer being sold. Seniors, people with disabilities and participants in the city's half-priced Metrocard program qualify for a reduced fare of $1.35. For more information, CLICK HERE.
Saturday night on the town in NYC turns into a mass transit nightmare for one rider (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Take mass transit, they tell us. It will reduce traffic and pollution. It will save the planet!. If only you could rely on mass transit to get you where you want to go and back in a timely fashion. A family member of mine had...
Police: Mother drowned three children on Coney Island
Charges are pending against the children's 30-year-old mother.
New York’s 6 Train Leads You to Abandoned and Untouched ‘Ghost Station’
Taking a train in New York City can be an efficient way to get from point A to point B but there is one car in particular that travels back in time to what many say is the haunted "Ghost Station" of lower Manhattan. Although the abandoned train stop underneath...
Shoplifter pushes 77-year-old to the ground while leaving Barnes & Noble in NYC
A search is underway for a shoplifter who pushed a 77-year-old to the ground at a Barnes and Noble in NYC Friday.
Mike’s Diner in Astoria Has Closed, Served Neighborhood for Nearly a Century
An Astoria diner that has served multiple generations of customers since the 1920s appears to have closed for good. Mike’s Diner, known for its classic American-style food options, looks to have shuttered following a financial dispute with the landlord over unpaid rent. A sign affixed to the diner’s 22-37...
NYPD: Man, 33, dies after attempting to rob pair at gunpoint in Staten Island’s Eltingville section
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man in his early 30s who attempted to rob a pair of men in Eltingville early Sunday morning later died after a physical confrontation, police said. Police responded to a 911 call of a gunpoint robbery in progress at Pacific Avenue and St. Albans Place just before 2 a.m. and found a 33-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
