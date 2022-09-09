ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millvale, PA

Comments / 0

Related
wtae.com

Off-duty nurse steps in to help at scene of fatal crash in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Safety said an off-duty nurse performed CPR on a motorcyclist who was injured in a crash in Pittsburgh’s Overbrook neighborhood on Monday evening. The crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle happened a little before 7:30 p.m. on Saw Mill Run Blvd./Route 51. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh police: Missing woman found

PITTSBURGH — A missing woman who was last seen Monday night in downtown Pittsburgh has been safely located, police said. Pittsburgh police thanked the public for their help.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Millvale, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
wtae.com

Natural gas leak reported in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Gas crews were responding to a reported natural gas leak in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood on Monday. See the video from Sky 4: Click the video player above. Sky 4 video showed fire trucks and Peoples Gas vehicles at the scene, near UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital. The initial call...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
wtae.com

Police search for suspects after man is shot in Munhall

MUNHALL, Pa. — Allegheny County police were investigating after a man was shot in Munhall. The shooting happened a little after 2:15 a.m. Sunday on the 4000 block of Center Avenue. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to the hospital. Police said he...
MUNHALL, PA
wtae.com

14-year-old boy shot in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was shot in McKeesport. The shooting happened late Friday night at Harrison Village. The teen’s grandfather told Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 the boy was struck by a stray bullet in the jaw while inside a home. Other...
MCKEESPORT, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wtae.com

Trial begins Monday over 2020 Fayette County shooting, kidnapping

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Two years ago,an Amber Alert informed Pennsylvanians of the kidnapping of a 16-year-old from Connellsville. On Monday, the trial began for that teen's alleged kidnapper. Jury selection was underway in the trial of Keith Bradshaw, a Fayette County man charged in the February 2020 kidnapping and...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Police arrest suspect in Morgantown homicide

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man is dead and a woman is hurt after a shooting in Morgantown. Police said the two were shot inside a car on Walnut Street around 3 a.m. on Sunday. According to the Morgantown Police Department's news release, the male victim, 34-year-old Marcelius Likely, was pronounced dead upon arrival at Ruby Memorial Hospital. The female victim was being treated for her injuries.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wtae.com

Bridgeville man pleads guilty to charges in connection with US Capitol riot

A western Pennsylvania man arrested on charges relating to the siege of the U.S. Capitol has pleaded guilty. Kenneth Grayson, of Bridgeville, faced five federal charges for his alleged actions inside the U.S. Capitol. The U.S. Attorney's Office said the charges were:. Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building...
BRIDGEVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Work scheduled along Warrendale Bayne Road

The southbound lane of Warrendale Bayne Road between Spang Road and Steinberg Lane in Marshall Township will close periodically between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. from Monday, Sept. 12 to Friday, Sept., 16, according to the Allegheny County Department of Public Works. The department announced Sept. 7 that the lane...
MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy