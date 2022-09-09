Read full article on original website
Off-duty nurse steps in to help at scene of fatal crash in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Safety said an off-duty nurse performed CPR on a motorcyclist who was injured in a crash in Pittsburgh’s Overbrook neighborhood on Monday evening. The crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle happened a little before 7:30 p.m. on Saw Mill Run Blvd./Route 51. The...
Two people in the hospital after falling from balcony in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Two people were taken to the hospital after falling from a balcony in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood. The incident happened around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Bailey Avenue. The two people, a man and woman, were found on the ground outside a home with...
15-year-old charged following shooting in Pittsburgh’s Homewood West neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — PITTSBURGH. A 15-year-old boy is charged with attempted homicide and other offenses following a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Homewood West neighborhood. The shooting happened last month outside Waad Mini Mart on Frankstown Avenue. Police said surveillance video shows Nathaniel Scott waiting for the victim to come out...
Pittsburgh police: Missing woman found
PITTSBURGH — A missing woman who was last seen Monday night in downtown Pittsburgh has been safely located, police said. Pittsburgh police thanked the public for their help.
Three charged after fight leaves business damaged on Pittsburgh’s South Side
PITTSBURGH — Three men were charged after a fight left a business damaged on Pittsburgh’s South Side. Pittsburgh police said the fight happened a little after 9:30 p.m. Sunday on the 1200 block of East Carson Street. Police arrived on the scene and spoke with a bouncer from...
Delivery driver shot during robbery and attempted carjacking in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A driver was out to deliver a pizza when he was shot during a robbery and attempted carjacking, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. The incident happened a little before 10:20 p.m. on the 1700 block of Marmaduke Street in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood on Monday night. "I...
Natural gas leak reported in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Gas crews were responding to a reported natural gas leak in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood on Monday. See the video from Sky 4: Click the video player above. Sky 4 video showed fire trucks and Peoples Gas vehicles at the scene, near UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital. The initial call...
State police searching for missing man from Westmoreland County
State police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. Aaron Ross, 43, was last seen on Sept. 7 at his apartment in Herminie, Westmoreland County. He was last seen wearing a red-orange shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes. Police said he frequents the Jeannette...
Police investigate bank robbery in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police and the FBI are investigating a bank robbery in the city’s Oakland neighborhood. The robbery happened Monday afternoon at the Citizen’s Bank near the corner of Fifth Avenue and Oakland Avenue. Investigators said the suspect told a teller he had a weapon but...
Police search for suspects after man is shot in Munhall
MUNHALL, Pa. — Allegheny County police were investigating after a man was shot in Munhall. The shooting happened a little after 2:15 a.m. Sunday on the 4000 block of Center Avenue. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to the hospital. Police said he...
Jeannette man charged after two toddlers were found in dog cage; family says it was a misunderstanding
JEANNETTE, Pa. — Brian Brabant is facing charges after Jeanette Police said they found two toddlers, left in his care, in dog cages. The children’s aunt, Quanisha Knauss, who is Brabant’s girlfriend, shared her perspective of what happened. She said it was all a misunderstanding, but in court documents, police detailed what they observed.
14-year-old boy shot in McKeesport
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was shot in McKeesport. The shooting happened late Friday night at Harrison Village. The teen’s grandfather told Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 the boy was struck by a stray bullet in the jaw while inside a home. Other...
Trial begins Monday over 2020 Fayette County shooting, kidnapping
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Two years ago,an Amber Alert informed Pennsylvanians of the kidnapping of a 16-year-old from Connellsville. On Monday, the trial began for that teen's alleged kidnapper. Jury selection was underway in the trial of Keith Bradshaw, a Fayette County man charged in the February 2020 kidnapping and...
Police arrest suspect in Morgantown homicide
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man is dead and a woman is hurt after a shooting in Morgantown. Police said the two were shot inside a car on Walnut Street around 3 a.m. on Sunday. According to the Morgantown Police Department's news release, the male victim, 34-year-old Marcelius Likely, was pronounced dead upon arrival at Ruby Memorial Hospital. The female victim was being treated for her injuries.
Pittsburgh chef looks to help the environment by cooking without natural gas. Here's how
In a demonstration at Allegheny Traditional Academy on Pittsburgh's North Side, Chef Chris Galarza uses a sous vide method to bring the chicken up to the right temperature for a couple of hours. The system of immersing meat inside a plastic bag, he says, uses small amounts of electricity. “I...
Search continues for Tarentum woman who has been missing for three weeks
TARENTUM, Pa. — The search continued over the weekend for a Tarentum woman who hasn’t been seen in three weeks. Tonya Sadecky, 43, was last seen on Aug. 28 after an evening with a friend. On Saturday, family and friends were putting up posters in places Sadecky would...
Bridgeville man pleads guilty to charges in connection with US Capitol riot
A western Pennsylvania man arrested on charges relating to the siege of the U.S. Capitol has pleaded guilty. Kenneth Grayson, of Bridgeville, faced five federal charges for his alleged actions inside the U.S. Capitol. The U.S. Attorney's Office said the charges were:. Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Work scheduled along Warrendale Bayne Road
The southbound lane of Warrendale Bayne Road between Spang Road and Steinberg Lane in Marshall Township will close periodically between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. from Monday, Sept. 12 to Friday, Sept., 16, according to the Allegheny County Department of Public Works. The department announced Sept. 7 that the lane...
Man killed, 2 injured in weekend head-on crash in Mercer County
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed and two people were hurt in a car crash that happened over the weekend in Mercer County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened around 11:40 p.m. on Mercer Road just north of Line Road in Delaware Township. Police said...
wtae.com
Puerto Rican Pittsburghers fear impact Hurricane Fiona expected to leave on their home
PITTSBURGH — Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico Sunday afternoon, nearly five years after Hurricane Maria killed thousands and left the island devastated. Pittsburgh's ties with Puerto Rico are strong, dating back decades with the Clemente family. Antoinette Tirado was born and raised in Puerto Rico but moved...
