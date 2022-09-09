MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man is dead and a woman is hurt after a shooting in Morgantown. Police said the two were shot inside a car on Walnut Street around 3 a.m. on Sunday. According to the Morgantown Police Department's news release, the male victim, 34-year-old Marcelius Likely, was pronounced dead upon arrival at Ruby Memorial Hospital. The female victim was being treated for her injuries.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO