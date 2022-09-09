Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Assassin's Creed Mirage Sounds Like A Fantastic Return To The Series' Roots
I really like what I've seen of Assassin's Creed Mirage so far. Though Assassin's Creed's shift into open-world action-RPGs has resulted in plenty of good ideas coming to the series, it's created a trilogy of games that oftentimes feel disconnected from what came before. I love Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla, but all three, to various extents, put the Assassin's Creed experience into too big of a setting or overshadow all the cool real-world history with a less-impressive supernatural flair.
Gamespot
Rad Marvel's Spider-Man PC Mod Let's You Play As The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC has become a hub for unexpected mods that transform the wallcrawler into everyone from his co-creator Stan Lee to the burial plot of Uncle Ben. A new mod changes Spider-Man once again, but this time to New York's other iconic half-shell heroes, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Gamespot
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Will Finally Conclude This Year With Final Expansion
Protagonist Eivor has had a lengthy journey throughout the course of Assassin's Creed Valhalla. In post-launch expansions, the Viking's travels have even gone beyond England, like to Ireland in Wrath of the Druids and France in The Siege of Paris. Now, about two years following Valhalla's launch, Eivor's adventure will finally conclude. Aptly named The Last Chapter, Valhalla's final narrative expansion launches in late 2022.
Gamespot
Assassin's Creed Mirage Trailer Sees Basim Transform From Thief To Hidden One
Following the official reveal of Assassin's Creed Mirage, Ubisoft has released a cinematic trailer for the upcoming game during its September Ubisoft Forward games showcase. The trailer depicts the journey of protagonist Basim Ibn Ishaq from young street thief to master assassin. In the trailer, we see that Basim was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Assassin's Creed Project Red Reveal & Details | Ubisoft Forward
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Assassin's Creed Project Red Reveal & Details | Ubisoft Forward. After many requests from fans, Assassin's Creed is going to feudal Japan. Project Red is being helmed by the team responsible for Assassin's Creed Odyssey.
Gamespot
The Division Heartland's New Trailer Shows More Of The Free-To-Play Shooter
As part of the Ubisoft Forward event today, Ubisoft shared more details on its popular shooter series, The Division, including the free-to-play game The Division: Heartland. A new trailer shows off more of Heartland, which takes place in middle America, in a fictional place called Silver Creek. Among other things, it has a Storm Operations mode, which sees 45 players team up to fight rogue agents, known as The Vultures, according to a leak. Another mode is called Excursion Operations, which calls upon players to venture out into the dangerous battlefield to collect gear, the report said.
Gamespot
Star Wars: Tales Of The Jedi Debuts First Trailer At D23
While the Star Wars prequels initially struggled to gain traction with fans, the Clone Wars animated series has reframed them, adding depth and development to many of the trilogy's new characters. Continuing that trend is Tales of the Jedi, a six-episode anthology that will follow fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano, and a not-yet-evil Dooku.
Gamespot
Mario + Rabbids 2: Sparks Of Hope DLC Expansion Features Rayman And More
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope--the sequel to Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle--is slated to release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on October 20 and will feature plenty of new characters and a new, intergalactic story. But if that's not enough to pique your interest, Ubisoft has also unveiled a DLC roadmap for the upcoming strategy game featuring plenty of new characters and additional content.
Gamespot
Future Of Assassin's Creed: What Is Project Infinity?
"Assassin's Creed executive producer Marc-Alexis Côté talks about Project Infinity, the upcoming hub portal for Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed series. Infinity is not a game. At its heart it is a next-generation hub that will be a gateway to all the future Assassin's Creed experiences. The central theme around which it is built is that of a DNA explore. An analogy I could take is just imagine we're taking the Animus and putting it on your desktop. Secondly, Infinity is where our meta-story will now live asynchr.
Gamespot
Gamespot
James Bond: 007 #2
"The day you stop learning...stop moving forward...is the day you die, they say." James Bond mourns a lost love even as he closes in on a clandestine organization whose agents would prefer that James die before he gets too close to their secrets. The action continues in this new spy thriller by Phillip Kennedy Johnson (Action Comics) and Marco Finnegan (Kolchak).
Gamespot
Christan Slater Joins The Cast of Willow At D23
Sometimes, it's easy to forget that Lucasfilms has more than just Jedi and Sith. Willow, the 1988 fantasy epic that became a cult classic with Star Wars veteran Warwick Davis at the helm, also exists under the company's banner--and will be getting a brand new TV show on Disney+ this year. At D23 Expo, the cast took to the stage to make some surprise announcements and debut a new trailer.
Gamespot
Assassin's Creed Roadmap Features 4 New Games, Including One Set In Feudal Japan
During the Future of Assassin's Creed portion of the September 2022 Ubisoft Forward, four brand new Assassin's Creed games were revealed. Ubisoft is working on two mobile games and two console/PC games for its Assassin's Creed franchise. Project Jade seems to be the game that's furthest along, given that it...
Gamespot
Dead Invaders: Modern War 3D
Sign In to follow. Follow Dead Invaders: Modern War 3D, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Ubisoft Forward
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Assassin's Creed Project Hexe Reveal & Details | Ubisoft Forward. Following Baghdad and Japan, the mainline Assassin's Creed series seems to be going to the Holy Roman Empire during the witch trials, in a game described by executive producer Marc-Alexis Côté as "a very different type of Assassin's Creed game."
Gamespot
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Here's What Happened In The D23 Footage
At the D23 Expo, those in attendance of the Lucasfilm and Marvel panel were treated to some footage from the upcoming movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. No, we still don't know who is under the mask in the new movie, but we can share what happened in the exclusive footage that won't be released anywhere online.
Gamespot
Ubisoft Games Are Coming To Netflix, Including A New Assassin's Creed Title
As Netflix continues to build out its gaming division, the company is beefing up its library of mobile titles with games from Ubisoft. As part of Ubisoft Forward today, the publisher announced that it is releasing multiple titles for Netflix Games, including Valiant Hearts 2 (January 2023), Mighty Quest 2 (2023), and a new Assassin's Creed title (no date). There will be no ads or in-app purchases for any of these games.
Gamespot
Skull and Bones: Gameplay Trailer
Mastering and customizing your ship is the first step towards ruling the seas as an infamous pirate captain. Experience Skull and Bones on PC in the Ubisoft Store, releasing November 8, 2022.
Gamespot
Assassin's Creed Mirage: Cinematic World Premiere
Watch the cinematic world premiere announce trailer of Assassin's Creed® Mirage. In the ninth century CE, Baghdad is at its height, leading the world in science, art, innovation, and commerce. Amid its bustling urban landscape, a conflicted young orphan with a tragic past must navigate the streets to survive. Experience the story of Basim in Assassin's Creed Mirage.
Gamespot
Run Or Boom
Sign In to follow. Follow Run Or Boom, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
